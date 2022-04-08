Credit Agricole Buys 9.2% Banco BPM Stake in Italian Push

Sonia Sirletti and Alexandre Rajbhandari
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA acquired a minority stake in Italy’s Banco BPM SpA, in a deal that may spark speculation it is aiming for a full takeover.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The French bank said late on Thursday it has built a 9.18% holding in Banco BPM. It’s not applied for authorization from regulators to increase its holding above 10%, according to a statement.

Consolidation of the Italian banking sector is quickening, prompting speculation that it could kick start long-awaited deals in the rest of Europe. Credit Agricole bought a minority stake in smaller Italian lender Credito Valtellinese SpA in 2018, paving the way for a full takeover two years later.

Banco BPM gained as much as 12% in early Milan trading and was up more than 10% as of 9:19 a.m. local time.

“Credit Agricole aims at expanding the scope of strategic partnerships with Banco BPM,” the company said. The transaction “strengthens the solid relationship” with Italy’s third-biggest bank.

The Paris-based bank started its Italian expansion in 2007 when it bought local lender Cariparma, later growing in asset management, retail, corporate and investment banking.

Banco BPM’s share price of 2.74 euros as of the market close on Thursday valued Credit Agricole’s stake at about 380 million euros ($412 million).

The Italian lender’s stock -- in common with peers -- has been impacted by negative sentiment toward banks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and is little changed this year.

“In times like this it takes another bank, Credit Agricole, to remind us that real value should be based on fundamentals rather than fickle market momentum,” Alberto Cordara, an analyst at Bank of America, wrote in a note on Friday.

Italy’s banking sector consolidation shifted into higher gear after Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s takeover of Unione di Banche Italiane SpA in 2020, followed by Credit Agricole’s Creval takeover and the more recent acquisition of troubled Banca Carige SpA by BPER Banca SpA.

Banco BPM had been seen as a target of UniCredit SpA after talks to acquire bailed-out Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA collapsed in October.

Credit Agricole’s stake purchase “hasn’t been previously agreed,” Banco BPM said in a separate statement on Thursday.

The French bank has an existing consumer finance joint venture with Banco BPM, called Agos Ducato. In 2018, the two lenders announced that they would consider the listing of the firm, allowing Banco BPM to reduce its 39% stake to as little as 10%.

Credit Agricole said the transaction is expected to have a negligible impact on its CET1 ratio, a key measure of tis financial strength.

(Updates with BPM shares in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand Eases Testing Rules for Visitors to Boost Tourism

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to scrap a mandatory polymerase chain reaction test on arrival for foreign visitors from next month as the Southeast Asian nation steps up efforts to attract more tourists amid a rebound in global travel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sa

  • GoTo seeks to buck tech sector slump with $1.1 billion Indonesia IPO

    GoTo is banking for a steady market debut after raising $1.1 billion in a relatively cautious IPO, while a booming local share market is cementing expectations that Indonesia's largest tech firm can buck a global downtrend in tech stocks. Formed by the May merger of ride-hailing-to-payments company Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk will debut in Jakarta on Monday in the culmination of one of the world's biggest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year. Taking advantage of new listing rules, the debut will mark a watershed for the $70 billion digital market of Southeast Asia's largest economy, where record venture funding is creating a wave of startups.

  • Analysis-Samsung's reputation hit as prices slashed at home for new premium phone

    Samsung Electronics' flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone has taken a battering from reports of hobbled performance and has seen its price halved at home in South Korea just weeks since its launch, hurting its image as an iPhone rival. Consumers have complained - and even filed a class-action lawsuit - about the handset maker advertising what it called its most powerful smartphone yet with scant detail about performance management software that they say drastically slows the premium device when using processor-intensive applications. Such are the complaints that the Korea Fair Trade Commission last month began investigating the world's biggest phone vendor.

  • AB Volvo sets aside $423 million in provisions due to Russia-Ukraine war

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -AB Volvo expects its first-quarter operating income to take a hit from uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and will set aside provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.2 million) to cover that, the Swedish truck maker said on Friday. Russia's six-week long incursion in Ukraine has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions on its leaders and companies. "The Volvo Group has total assets of about 9 billion crowns related to Russia, of which about 6 billion crowns is cash items that could be materialized over the coming years," it said in a statement.

  • Race Is On to Rearm Eastern Front That Could Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply E

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe National Basketball Associa

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • As Wild As the Market Gets, Here's 1 Stock I'm Never Selling

    Through thick and thin, this REIT has managed to reward investors. Now that I've bought it, I'm not planning on selling it.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Looking for Bargains. It Just Took a Stake in HP.

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.