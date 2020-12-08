Credit Agricole: Consumer finance at Credit Agricole:a modern, profitable and high-potential business

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Montrouge, 8 December 2020

Consumer finance at Credit Agricole:

a modern, profitable and high-potential business

Between 2014 and 2019 we have built a robust and highly socially cohesive company, with a strong customer base, solid and diversified partnerships and modern tools and processes. Our products meets new consumer behaviours and the expectations of our partners. These assets have enabled CA Consumer Finance to be very resilient during the Covid-19 crisis and to help its customers, partners and employees weather the crisis”, said Stéphane Priami, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. in charge of Specialised Financial Services and Chief Executive Officer of CA Consumer Finance.

  • Profitable consumer finance leader in Europe, with employees that are committed to customers, partners and society

    • €90 billion in gross managed loans, with a comprehensive product range that meets the new omnichannel and digital consumer behaviours, and is a growth driver for Crédit Agricole Group

    • €43 billion of automobile loans and a contribution from automotive joint-ventures to the net income group share up 18% per year between 2014 and 2019

    • RONE of 17.7%, 9% of the net income group share of Crédit Agricole Group in 2019

    • Employee engagement and recommendation index at a record 81% in 2020

    • 15 million customers

  • Exemplary crisis management demonstrating strong rebound capacity and well-controlled risk management

    • Over 95% of employees in Europe working from home, including sales functions

    • 380,000 moratoria granted for more than €1.5 billion in deferred maturities, boosting customer satisfaction (CA Consumer Finance ranks in the top 2 in terms of net promoter score)

    • Return to pre-crisis activity level as of June, and limited impact of the second wave

    • Support for care workers, with over €1.5 million in donations

  • Solid situation at the end of 2020, stepping-stone for strong 2022 ambitions, supported by digital technology, with four growth drivers

    • Strengthening partnerships through digitisation and cross-selling, which will double in France

    • Developing mobility solutions thanks to expertise in car financing: +€4.5 billion of additional loans managed by automotive joint ventures and, excluding joint ventures, +€500 million of additional automotive production per year

    • Implementing, in all countries, the servicing model tried and tested in within Crédit Agricole Group's local banks in France: +1 percentage point of additional market share for the Group's banks in France and 10 new banking partners abroad

    • Being a leader in sustainable financing, with €1 billion production per year

  • Ambitious three-year financial targets:

    • Gross loans managed up €20 billion to €108 billion

    • Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF at 46%

    • Cost of risk over outstanding low, under 160 basis points

    • High profitability, with 15% RoNE

By combining digital modernity and human proximity, we are in line with the trends in society. Our strengths have enabled us to withstand the crisis by supporting our customers and partners, strengthening our social cohesion and our digital capabilities. We will continue to make progress by further increasing customer satisfaction, empowering our employees and developing actions in favour of an ever more inclusive bank, driver of energy transition. I am therefore confident in a medium-term project focused on development and innovation, in response to the needs of customers and society. Consumer finance is now one of the bank's most modern business lines, which I am convinced will contribute to the development of the Crédit Agricole Group”, concludes Stéphane Priami.

---

Specialised Financial Services, a key business in the Universal Customer-focused Banking model
The Specialised Financial Services (SFS) business line has contributed on average 12.8% of Crédit Agricole SA's net income Group share since 2014 and has presented resilient profitability, with an average return on normalised equity of 13.9% since 2016. Moreover, as a reminder, the cumulative growth target for revenue synergies within the Crédit Agricole Group between 2018 and 2022 as set out in Crédit Agricole SA's 2022 medium-term plan is 3.5%, and the Specialised Financial Services business line should contribute by nearly 25% to the additional expected synergies.

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, a profitable business fostering growth for Crédit Agricole Group
CA Consumer Finance supports retail banks of the Crédit Agricole Group with a production for the Regional Banks and for LCL of €2.4 billion and €1.2 billion, respectively, in the first half of 2020 (€6.6 billion and €3.3 billion in 2019). The market share of the Regional Banks and LCL, in terms of outstandings, reached 14.8% in the first half of 2020 (14.7% in 2019). CA Consumer Finance also contributes to achieving synergies with the Group's other business lines: Crédit Agricole Assurances (€579 million in Crédit Agricole Assurances premiums, distributed by CA Consumer Finance in 2019), Crédit Agricole Payments Services (approximately one million bank cards granted with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance), Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Amundi, etc. Lastly, CA Consumer Finance puts excellence in terms of customer relations and innovation at the heart of its development model with 100% digital paths (e.g.: DigiConso), innovative ecosystems (in collaboration with Group solutions - e.g.: Linox), strengthening of skills and data tools through the sharing of new data use cases (notably scoring). Return On Normalised Equity reached 17.7% in 2019 (13.7% in underlying Q3-2020), CA Consumer Finance contributes 79% to the net income Group share of the Specialised Financial Services business line, 9% to the net income Group share of the Crédit Agricole Group, and approximately 15% to the achievement of the synergies provided for in the Medium-Term Plan 2022 of Crédit Agricole SA.

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, European leader

A leader in the key European consumer credit markets
CA Consumer Finance is established in the key consumer credit markets in Europe:

  • France: €32.2 billion in outstandings managed by Sofinco as of September 2020 (vs. total outstandings on this market of €186 billion);

  • Germany: €4.4 billion in outstandings managed by Crédit Plus as of September 2020 (vs. total outstandings on this market of €199 billion);

  • Iberian Peninsula: €2.4 billion in outstandings managed by CrédiBom and SoYou as of September 2020 (vs. total outstandings on this market of €110 billion);

  • Italy: €13.9 billion of outstandings managed by Agos as of September 2020 (vs. total outstandings on this market of €109 billion);


Other markets or partners are also growth drivers for CA Consumer Finance with:

  • FCA Bank in Europe (€25.3 billion in outstandings as of September 2020);

  • GAC Sofinco in China (€5.8 billion in outstandings as of September 2020);

  • Wafasalaf in Morocco (€3.4 billion in outstandings as of September 2020);

  • Crédit Agricole Bank Polska in Poland (€1.5 billion in outstandings as of September 2020).

Overall, CA Consumer Finance ranks among the top three consumer credit players in Europe with €89.21 billion in outstandings under management at end-September 2020 and 15 million customers.

Snapshot of the Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance entities
CA Consumer Finance is characterised by entities with strong market shares in the regions where they are established. Thus, Sofinco is leader in France with an omnichannel model (66% of 2019 production in long channel, 34% in short channel) and a market share of 12.9%2 as of September 2020 (i.e. +0.7 percentage points compared to December 2019), and number 2 in Net Promoter Score. Agos is leader in Italy3, with an expertise on long channel and cross-selling (54% of 2019 production in long channel, 46% in short channel) and a market share of 10.5%4 as of September 2020 (+0.5 percentage points since December 2019), and number two in the Net Promoter Score. CreditPlus is CA Consumer Finance’s gateway to developing in Germany, with production split between 53% long channel and 47% short channel and a market share of 2.5%5 as of September 2020 (+0.6 percentage points since December 2019), and number one in Net Promoter Score. Credibom is the leader in car financing in Portugal, with 2019 production divided between 82% long channel and 18% short channel, a market share of 15.1%6 (+4.5 percentage points compared with December 2019), and number one in the Net Promoter Score. FCA Bank is a financial joint venture of the Fiat Chrysler automobile group, with a penetration rate of 45.3% in 2019 and outstandings split between 74% in Retail & Rental and 26% in Dealers. GAC-Sofinco is also a financial joint-venture, with the Guangzhou automobile manufacturer, with a penetration rate of 21.3% in 2019 and outstandings split between 82% in Retail and 18% in Dealers. Lastly, Wafasalaf, leader in consumer finance in Morocco, is characterised by a market share of 34.2%7 in September 2020 (i.e., -1.8 percentage points compared to December 2019) and production divided between 63% long channel and 37% short channel.

A presence in Europe, a lower risk profile market
CA Consumer Finance is positioned on a lower risk profile European market with, in particular, a larger share of automotive in Europe (38%8) than in the United Kingdom and the United States (14% and 28%, respectively) and a smaller share of credit cards (8% in Europe vs. 16% in the United Kingdom and 24% in the United States). Moreover, the cost of risk on outstanding loans is lower in Europe (approximately 1% vs. 2% and 3% respectively in the United Kingdom and the United States9).

A comprehensive, omnichannel and efficient model, geared towards growth
CA Consumer Finance’s distribution model is based upon :

  • A comprehensive product range: amortisable loans, revolving loans, debt repurchase, LOA-LTC, insurance, savings;

  • Omnichannel distribution: short channel (direct sales, points of sale and online), long channel and partnerships (points of sale and online with cross-selling targets), service providing (Group banks and Institutional Banks). These channels account for respectively 22%, 50% and 28% of outstandings under management.

  • A recognised edge in the digital, marketing and data sectors: more than 200 active digital marketing cases thanks to the Data Management Platform (DMP) of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, Europe's leading financial player with Google Measurement Protocol certification, with 63% of digital production share (in number of files).

Diversified and profitable activities

Five dynamics, pillars of the profitability and leadership of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance

  1. A solid customer base with high levels of customer acquisition: 15 million customers in 2019, direct acquisition of individual customers (20,000 for Sofinco in 2019 in particular), customer acquisition through long channel (715,000 for Sofinco in 2019) and 270,000 new customers cross-sold from the long channel to the direct channel between 2016 and 2019 in France and Italy.

  2. Numerous and diversified partnerships to support growth: direct distribution (notably Sofinco and Agos), Crédit Agricole Group retail banks (in particular the Regional Banks and LCL), joint ventures and automotive partnerships (notably FCA Bank and GAC Sofinco), consumer goods distributors (notably FNAC-Darty and Ikea) and institutional customers (notably Banco BPM and Amundi). Long channel partners (excluding retail banking services and institutional partnerships) represent €44 billion in outstandings.

  3. Differentiating digital expertise and innovative approach, with:

    • Digital customer journeys: 100% online and mobile first subscription tools, 90% of electronic signatures implemented through short channel in all entities, 95% of remote work;

    • Skills in cold and hot data: for cold data, analytical and predictive tools integrated into a datalake and managed by teams of data scientists; for hot data, Data Management Platforms at the heart of anticipating customer needs (targeting and retargeting modules, 50% of production carried out online via Data Management Platforms);

    • Innovative ecosystems: an innovation community and a start-up contest (in particular Le Village By CA, ColLab), collaboration with innovative partners (in particular Google, Linxo) and universities;

    • Leading digital customer journeys in France: Sofinco is first according to a study carried out by independent consultants, with an overall score of 2.7 (a score of 2 corresponding to journeys that meet market standards and a score of 3 corresponding to a position above standards), thanks in particular to ergonomics, fluidity and efficiency that are ahead of standards.

  4. A high-performance model for automotive joint ventures based on:

    • A sharp increase in automobile outstandings, including automotive joint ventures, from €26.4 billion in 2014 to €42.7 billion in 2019, i.e. an increase of 62%, including automotive joint ventures outstandings that rose from €18.0 billion in 2014 to €33.2 billion in 2019, an increase of 85% over the period;

    • Two automotive joint ventures (FCA Bank and GAC Sofinco) with a model with solid and healthy fundamentals. Over the 2014-2019 period net income group share of these automotive joint ventures grew by 18% per year on average, and revenues in relation to outstandings reached 4.3%, cost/income ratio excluding SRF 30%, cost of risk over outstandings 30 basis points, and pre-tax results on outstandings 2.7%;

    • Leasys, a gem within the FCA Bank group, a structure with a wide range of innovative offers in response to the two major trends in mobility (increase in the proportion of electric and hybrid vehicles, and new types of use), has made a significant contribution to FCA Bank's growth in recent years. Thus, outstandings under management by Leasys grew by 22% per year between 2014 and 2019, from €1.3 billion to €3.5 billion, while outstandings under management by FCA Bank excluding Leasys grew by 11% over the same period.

  5. A high value-creating insurance and services activity:

    • A diversified range of insurance products to meet customers' needs: financing protection (borrower's insurance, which notably provides coverage in the event of death, disability and/or loss of employment), property protection (warrantee extensions, assistance guarantees in the event of vehicle breakdown or insurance included in a "service package") and personal protection (to cover our customers in the event of an accident, or to secure their budget). The weight of these insurance products in CA Consumer Finance catalogue is 53%, 39% and 8%, respectively;

    • A significant increase in premiums distributed by CA Consumer Finance, which reached €1.2 billion in 2019, i.e. an increase of +5% per year over 2014-201910).

All in all, the CA Consumer Finance insurance and services growth will be based on:

  • Strong momentum in our insurance business around a more balanced product mix;

  • A business model based on a revenue structure that combines fee and commission income and profit sharing;

  • A potential for development through innovation in services.

Lastly, CA Consumer Finance is supported by resolutely mobilised teams, committed to serving customers and society. The result is an ERI (Engagement and Recommendation index) of 81%, 7 points above the 2019 result and 8 points above the norm for financial institutions. The societal project is in line with the policy of Crédit Agricole Group and encourages employee commitment. It is based on three pillars

  • Being an inclusive bank by extending access to credit to all customers, supporting the most vulnerable customers and raising awareness of budget education. This has already resulted in a 15% drop in over-indebtedness cases for Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, compared to a 12% drop on the French market in 2019 reported on February 6th by the Banque de France;

  • Commitment to society: supporting the actions of our staff, sharing expertise, particularly digital skills, to the benefit of societal projects, and fostering an ESG approach for CA Consumer finance’s suppliers and partners. This has already materialised through the use of skills sponsorship for staff in France and donations of more than €1.5 million paid to health services;

  • Fostering energy transition by accompanying customers in this process at their level (mobility, housing), by acting for the circular economy, and by reducing the carbon footprint.

These five dynamics have led to an improvement in profitability between 2014 and 2019, driven by:

  • Business development, driven by the automotive joint ventures (growth in net income Group share of 18% on average per year between 2014 and 2019) and insurance (the share of insurance in CA Consumer Finance's revenues is 17% in 2019);

  • A well-managed cost/income ratio excluding SRF in the context of digital transformation, and despite a drop in interest rates. The cost/income ratio excl. SRF was 49.3% in 2019;

  • A proactive approach to optimise the risk profile, with a normalisation of Agos' cost of risk (-260 basis points between 2014 and 2019), tightening of scoring systems, investment in anti-fraud tools, optimisation of recovery (support for the most vulnerable customers, setting up collection agencies, receivables assignment policy) and a more balanced product mix profile (86% of amortisable loans and 12% of revolving loans in 2019 vs. 78% and 20% in 2014). Between 2014 and 2019 the cost of risk over outstandings fell by 1.6 percentage points to 128 basis points in 201911;

  • Lastly, return on normalised equity increased by 10.2 percentage points between 2014 and 2019, to reach 17.7%12 in 2019.

Within the framework of a benchmark carried out with our main peers, the restatement of the contribution from consolidated joint ventures using the equity method shows a positioning of CA Consumer Finance similar to Peer 1 on the following indicators in September 2020: revenues over outstandings (5.6% vs. 6.0% for Peer 1), cost/income ratio (44.5% vs. 50.2% for Pair 1), cost of risk over outstandings (1.6% vs. 2.1% for Peer 1). A difference with Peer 2 on the cost of risk over outstandings (1.6% compared to 1.0% for Peer 2), which can be explained by the automotive predominance within this Group.

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, robust during the Covid-19 crisis

CA Consumer Finance was strongly mobilized during the crisis, for the safety of its employees and to serve its customers. More than 95% of employees were working from home from the very first days, including sales functions, 54% of production was carried out online in April compared to 31% in February, and 380,000 moratoria requests have been granted since the start of the health crisis. Proximity is appreciated by customers, with a positive impact noted in the results of strategic Net Promoter Score in CA Consumer Finance's markets (number 1 in France and number 2 in Germany) and a stronger sense of belonging among employees, with an increase in the ERI (Engagement and Recommendation) index to 81% (+7 percentage points compared to 2019).

A proven capacity to rebound from May and a return to pre-crisis production levels between June and October. The second wave observed is milder in France than the first one, with limited impacts (-65% of monthly production in April 2020 compared to April 2019, versus only -10% in November 2020 compared to November 2019).

A controlled cost of risk impact, X1.5 for the nine months 2020 compared to the same period the previous year, and a cost of risk on outstandings of 188 basis points over the first nine months of 2020 annualised, marked by a peak in the first half of 2020, including increased provisioning of performing loans. The coverage ratio13 reached 76% in the third quarter of 2020, with the decline compared to last year mainly due to the impact of the new definition of default. Support to Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance customers was massive, with over €1.5 billion in moratorium granted14 between March and September (€1.2 billion for professionals and €0.3 billion for retail clients). The efficient management of these deferred payments has made it possible to limit recurrence rates to a low level. As a result, 98% of matured moratoria (or €1.15 billion in deferred maturities) were repaid at the end of September.

A high level of self-financing, ensuring autonomy. For several years now, CA Consumer Finance has been diversifying its sources of refinancing. CA Consumer Finance is the leading European player in the consumer credit securitisation market in 2020 (in terms of number of transactions) and has developed dynamic savings inflows thanks to digital tools (+33% growth in the stock of savings between 2013 and 2019), enabling it to reach a self-financing rate of 88% at the end of 2019, up +29 basis points since 2014. The self-financing rate reached 84% in September 2020.

Growth is the priority

Four growth drivers supported by digitisation
The ambitions of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance for 2022 are based on four growth drivers : partnerships and cross-selling, automotive, third-party servicing and green financing. Digitisation will underpin these four growth levers: the recent investments in digitization and innovation in all the entities of CA Consumer Finance are bearing fruits, in order to serve our customers.

Partnerships will be developed by relying on digital technology and by strengthening the cross-selling rate, which will double in 2022 in France. In the automobile sector, CA Consumer Finance wants to take its stake in the changing world of mobility, thanks to its automotive expertise, which will result in an increase in annual automotive production, excluding joint ventures, of +€500 million in 2022,15 and an increase in joint venture automotive outstandings of +€4.5 billion in 2022 compared to 201816. CA Consumer Finance will also extend its third-party servicing services to new financial institutions (+10 new banking partners by 2022) and will continue to extend its services to the Crédit Agricole Group retail banks in France (+1 percentage point on the market share of the Group's banks by 2022 compared to 2018). Lastly, CA Consumer Finance aims to become the leading consumer credit player in green financing, by generating an additional €1 billion in annual production by 2022.

Implementing the results of recent investments in digital and innovation for the benefit of customers

More than 70% of the production will be digitised by the end of 2021, compared to 63% in 2019. Best practices in terms of digitised customer processes will be rolled out in all CA Consumer Finance entities by the end of 2021 as well as at CA Consumer Finance's partners (IKEA, Tesla, Pisca Pisca, DigiConso). Thanks to Digiconso, the processes for on-boarding and granting a loan will be reviewed to reduce the Time to yes of Regional Banks clients on the long channel (in France, Italy and Germany) to less than 15 minutes and to less than 48 hours on the short channel and automotive by the end of 2021 (in France, Italy and Germany). The gain in Time to yes on the cars-motorbike leinsure short channel (from ten days to 48 hours) is a 10% increase in the volume of processed files and a reduction in the need for 10 FTEs (Full Time Equivalents), which can be redirected towards sales. Lastly, digitisation should make it possible to improve customer satisfaction. 10 key performance indicators on customer satisfaction are therefore monitored monthly by the Executive Committee of CA Consumer Finance, and CA Consumer Finance wants to become number one in Net promoter Score in all its markets, against being number two in 2020.

Partnerships & Cross selling: developing partnerships relying on digital technology and strengthening cross-selling ratio

In the wake of the development of partnerships and cross-selling, CA Consumer Finance wants to foster the acquisition of new partners and to make better use of the customers acquired through these partnerships. The expansion into new partnerships will be achieved through the reinforcement of the pan-European approach, by continuing to support existing partners abroad, and by gaining new pan-European partners, but also through futher digitisation of the services offered, acceleration of the development of payment products (in particular fractionated payment for partners), and acceleration on new household equipment trends (i.e. rental, subscription) In addition, CA Consumer Finance intends to make better use of customers that have been acquired through partnerships by modernising marketing, meta-scoring and use of data. More precisely, this entails the setting up of a DataLab, data governance and a more fine-tuned cross-selling management thanks to a dedicated tool.

Taking our stake in the changing world of mobility, leveraging on our automotive expertise

CA Consumer Finance intends to leverage on its expertise to extend it beyond the scope of joint ventures and position itself at the heart of the changing world of mobility. This will entail the expansion of the mobility trends product range (creation of CA Rent to cover the Long-Term Lease (LTL) product range), the amplification of financing and services for electric and hybrid vehicles, and the acceleration on the second-hand market (through the on-line business) CA Consumer Finance also intends to amplify the development of the “captive” model, through the support of manufacturer partner by capitalising on the digital customer journey and developing a pan-European tool for financing distribution networks, and via the support of distribution partners.

Rolling out the servicing expertise in all countries CA Consumer Finance operates in

The development of servicing is a source of income diversification for CA Consumer Finance without consuming scarce resources. CA Consumer Finance has been sharing its consumer credit know-how with the Group's European Retail Banks for more than 15 years. Outstandings managed by CA Consumer Finance on behalf of Crédit Agricole Group banks totalled €21.2 billion in 2019, 63% of which were managed for the Regional Banks, 31% for LCL, 5% for CA Italia and 1% for Crédit du Maroc. CA Consumer Finance aims to continue to improve the servicing of the Group's retail banks in France, notably by enabling them to gain one point of market share by 2022 compared with 2018. At the same time, CA Consumer Finance wants to take advantage of this “servicing” activity with external players by acquiring new targets. To expand servicing, CA Consumer Finance also wants to innovate on new offerings, notably on credit and insurance products, and to optimise customer equipement for our banking partners

Becoming the consumer finance leader in green financing

CA Consumer Finance wishes to consolidate its strong performance in the sustainable financing market, a market that is structurally growing (the volume of green loans and bonds worldwide was up 26% per year between 2017 and 2019). CA Consumer Finance is already well positioned in the key sectors of the green economy, i.e. mobility, through the financing of electric vehicles, and home isolation / green power, and is already engaged in partnerships with players producing electric or low-carbon dioxide consumption vehicles. At the end of September 2020, production generated over the year 2020 by green financing amounts to €0.5 billion, and CA Consumer Finance's objective is to increase annual production to €1 billion in 2022, thanks in particular to an attractive financing offer for energy renovation, and to the financing of electric or low CO2 consumption vehicles by our partners and pure-players.

A 2022 ambition borne by all CA Consumer Finance entities

The CA Consumer Finance strategy is global, yet it is also applied at the local level, with some specific adaptations:

  • In France: organic growth via the amplification of synergies within the Crédit Agricole Group (generalisation of DigiConso, support for insurance), improvement of processes, and optimisation of expenses to lower the cost/income ratio, prioritisation of the partner channel (in particular automotive), which must become a breeding ground for the direct channel by optimising the cross-selling rate, and the expansion of offers and services

  • In Italy, organic growth in short and long channel business and the expansion of insurance and services

  • In Germany, the development of servicing, broadening of the range with notably the launch of a revolving credit products

  • On the Iberian Peninsula, maintaining leadership of the automotive market in Portugal, diversification of the activity through partnerships, notably in the banking sector

  • For the joint-venture with FCA Bank on the European continent, the enhancement of the valuae of the strategic partnership in the current context of consolidation, and the development of Leasys on new forms of mobility

  • For the joint-venture with GAC-Sofinco, the development of new offerings such as leasing.

Three-year financial targets

Full capacity for resilience and rebound of CA Consumer Finance, allowing for ambitious financial three-year targets
Despite the health crisis, CA Consumer Finance has shown its full capacity for resilience and rebound. Indeed, gross loans managed stand at €89 billion in September 2020, down only -3.3% compared to 2019, despite the structurally short duration of the consumer loan portfolio. The cost/income ratio excluding SRF stands at 49.3% for the first nine months of 2020, stable compared to 2014, thanks to a good operating efficiency at CA Consumer Finance. The cost of risk on outstandings, at 18817 basis points over nine months on an annualised basis, is up compared with 2019 (+6018 basis points) in relation with the provisioning of performing loans, notably in the first half of 2020. Profitability, as measured by the RONE19, remains strong at 13.7%, although penalised by the rise in the cost of risk, and is thus down 4 percentage points compared to end 2019. The three-year objectives for gross managed loans20 stands at €108 billion, the three-year objective of cost/income ratio excluding SRF stands at 46% and the one of RONE is at 15%, assuming a cost of risk on outstanding of less than 160 basis points.

Optimised and robust credit quality in the context of decreasing rates and the Covid-19 crisis

A strong indicator of CA Consumer Finance's profitability, the ratio (revenues net of the cost of risk, in relation to outstandings) has been relatively stable since 2014. It has improved between 2014 and 2017 (+2.2 percentage points on the consolidated scope and +1.6 percentage points with the integration of equity-accounted entities) thanks to a structural improvement in the risk profile, and more particularly on Agos. The ratio decreased between 2017 and 2020, but this trend can be explained by the drop-in rates during this period. Nonetheless, the decline in the ratio remains moderate (-1.5 percentage points in consolidated scope, -1.1 percentage points including equity accounted entities), which demonstrates CA Consumer Finance's resilience capacity.

Operating expenses: a cross-functional expense optimisation programme to improve the cost/income ratio
Although CA Consumer Finance is already characterised by a structural operational efficiency, CA Consumer Finance has identified new transversal axes of optimisation in the framework of the BEST programme to further improve its cost/income ratio. The following are planned accordingly:

  • Renegotiation of procurement contracts and rationalisation of suppliers,

  • Centralisation of certain processes

  • Transversal data management and the pooling of tools, in particular to automate marketing campaigns, reduce the Time to yes through targeted actions and optimise controls at the loan granting stage.

This approach will be complemented by a proactive approach to reduce costs on a country-by-country basis, particularly for Sofinco, which aims to reduce its cost/income ratio excluding SRF from 54% at the end of 2019 to less than 50% within three years. The cost/income ratio for automotive joint ventures will remain low, below 30%. On a consolidated basis, the cost/income ratio excluding SRF reached 49.3% at the end of September 2020, while on a restated basis, i.e., including equity- accounted entities reached 44.5%. The three-year target is therefore to achieve a 46% cost/income ratio excluding SRF on a consolidated basis, and 42% if the joint ventures are reintegrated line by line.

Cost of risk | Improvement of processes and tools to guarantee good customer selectivity, maintain cost of risk on outstandings low and reduce the cost of fraud
Lastly, CA Consumer Finance has identified new actions to keep the cost of risk on outstandings low in the current economic context, and to reduce the cost of fraud. These actions are in addition to the structural improvement that has been undertaken since 2014 and consist of:

  • an improvement in customer knowledge that will save €6 million of cost of risk in France between 2019 and 2022,

  • modernisation of scoring tools at the granting stage through Open Banking and the redesign of tools using machine learning,

  • optimisation of commercial collection processes through better customer segmentation, which will generate savings in France of €7 to 20 million between 2019 and 2022


Crédit Agricole press contacts

Charlotte de Chavagnac +33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Raphaele Hamel +33 (0)1 87 38 03 61 rhamel@ca-cf.fr

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.comwww.creditagricole.info

Crédit_Agricole

Crédit Agricole Group

créditagricole_sa




1 Of which €32.9 billion in consolidated outstandings (€12.4 billion in France) and €1.8 billion in outstandings under management by CACF NL (pending withdrawal)


2 Source: ASF


3 Number 1 in consumer finance in Italy with Agos and FCA Bank (Source: Assofin and internal data)


4 Source: Assofin


5 Source: Bundesbank


6 Source: Assfac


7 Source: APSF


8 2017 data


9 2019 data


10 Average annual growth rate


11 Including losses non provisioned.Cost of risk on outstanding corresponds to the annualized 9 month cost of risk divided by the average of the outstanding recorded beginning of Q1 2020, Q2 2020 and Q3 2020.


12 Methodology: share capital allocated to CA Consumer Finance corresponding to 9.5% of RWA of CA Consumer Finance


13 Stage 3 provision rate , provision on performing and non performing loans divided by non performing loans


14 Amount of deferred maturities


15 In 2019, automotive production excluding joint-ventures was €3.6 billion


16 In 2018, joint venture outstandings totalled €32.5 billion


17 173 basis points over four rolling quarters at September 2020


18 +45 basis points over four rolling quarters


19 Capital allocation: 9.5% of weighted assets


20 €20 billion (target and trajectory restated from CA Consumer Finance NL)


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • Rudy Giuliani's admittance to hospital with Covid-19 complicates Trump drive to challenge election

    Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge his election defeat have been further impeded after Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer leading the drive, was hospitalised with coronavirus. Mr Giuliani, the former New York mayor and close confidant of the US president, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday night. The 76-year-old was reportedly showing mild symptoms after his positive Covid-19 test as doctors monitored his health. Mr Trump said on Monday that Mr Giuliani did not have a temperature. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Mr Giuliani tweeted on Sunday evening. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle says she's recovering from COVID-19: 'I am begging you, please take this seriously'

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle is "begging" viewers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as she recovers from the coronavirus herself, saying she is "sick and scared."The MSNBC anchor on Monday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, as did her husband and children, and has "spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating." Ruhle said she's now "on the mend" and her family is "very lucky" to be getting better but noted that many Americans have not been as fortunate, as the United States' coronavirus death toll passes 280,000."There is so much more that I now know after having COVID myself," Ruhle said. "Most importantly, we don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over."This plea came after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally revealed that her partner tested positive for COVID-19, saying they feared "it might kill her" and telling viewers they must "do whatever you can to keep from getting it."Ruhle offered further reflections on her experience with the coronavirus in an opinion piece for NBC News on Monday, writing that although Americans are "told to do the right thing" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "what I have learned is that the 'right thing' gets easier the more privileged you are." She added, "The only way we can get through this is if we have a system that works for everyone, and after having COVID-19, I'm convinced that we do not." > NEW: @SRuhle discusses having Covid-19: "We don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it."> > "As a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over." pic.twitter.com/X7RUB2jIrb> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 7, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Brazil's president rejects COVID-19 vaccine, undermining a century of progress toward universal inoculation

    The world is eagerly awaiting the release of several COVID-19 vaccines, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not. “I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said in a Nov. 26 social media broadcast. Bolsonaro, who came down with COVID-19 in July, has also criticized face masks. He and his more faithful supporters oppose any suggestion of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Vaccine resistance has a long history in Brazil. In November 1904, thousands of people in the city of Rio de Janeiro protested government-mandated smallpox vaccinations in a famous revolt that nearly ended with a coup. Making modern BrazilThe smallpox vaccine had arrived in Brazil almost a century earlier. But the syringes were long, left skin pockmarked and could transmit other diseases such as syphilis. Between 1898 and 1904, only 2% to 10% of Rio’s population was vaccinated yearly, according to historian Sidney Chalhoub. In 1904, smallpox killed 0.4% of Rio residents – a higher percentage of the population than COVID-19’s victims in New York City this year.But these were not the only reasons Brazil made vaccinations mandatory in 1904. As part of a “modernization” plan to attract European immigration and foreign investment, President Rodrigues Alves was committed to eradicating epidemics – not just smallpox, but also yellow fever and the bubonic plague.To rid Rio de Janeiro, then the nation’s capital, of sanitary hazards while opening space for Parisian-style avenues and buildings, hundreds of tenements were demolished between 1903 and 1909. Almost 40,000 people – mostly Afro-Brazilians but also poor Italian, Portuguese and Spanish immigrants – were evicted and removed from downtown Rio. Many were left homeless, forced to resettle on nearby hillsides or in distant rural areas. Meanwhile, public health agents accompanied by armed police systematically disinfected homes with sulfur that destroyed furniture and other belongings – whether residents welcomed them or not. Conspiracy and barricadesPoliticians and military officers who opposed President Alves saw opportunity in the outrage these health initiatives caused. They stoked discontent.With the help of labor organizers and news editors, Alves’ opponents led a campaign against Brazil’s public health mandates throughout 1904. Newspapers reported on violent home disinfections and forced vaccinations. Senators and other public figures declared that mandatory vaccinations encroached on people’s homes and bodies.In mid-November of that year, thousands of protesters gathered in public squares to rally against public health efforts. Rio police reacted with disproportionate force, triggering six days of unrest in the city. A racially diverse crowd of students, construction workers, port workers and other residents fought back, armed with rocks, housewares or the tools of their trade, flipping over streetcars to barricade the streets. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conspirators were mobilizing young military cadets. Their plan: to overthrow Alves’ government. Their scheme was foiled when the president called upon both the Army and the Navy to contain protesters and detain alleged insurgents. Brazil’s great vaccine revolt was soon suppressed. The language of rightsAfterward, newspapers portrayed protesters as an ignorant mass, manipulated by cunning politicians. They deemed one of the uprising’s popular leaders, Horácio José da Silva – known as “Black Silver” – a “disorderly thug.”But Brazil’s vaccine revolt was more than a cynical political manipulation. Digging into archives, historians like me are learning what really motivated the uprising.The violent and segregationist features of Alves’ urban plan are one obvious answer. In early 20th-century Brazil, most people – women, those who couldn’t read, the unemployed – couldn’t vote. For these Brazilians, the streets were the only place to have their voices heard.But why would they so virulently oppose methods that controlled the spread of disease?Delving into newspapers and legal records, I have found that critics of Brazil’s 1904 public health drive often expressed their opposition in terms of “inviolability of the home,” both on the streets and in courts.For elite Brazilians, invoking this constitutional right was about protecting the privacy of their households, where men ruled over wives, children and servants. Public health agents threatened this patriarchal authority by demanding access to homes and women’s bodies.Poor men and women in Rio also held patriarchal values. But for them there was more than privacy at stake in 1904. Throughout the 19th century, enslaved Afro-Brazilians had formed families and built homes, even on plantations, carving out spaces of relative freedom from their masters. After slavery was abolished in 1888, many freed Afro-Brazilians shared crowded tenements with immigrants. By the time of Alves’s vaccination drive, the poor of Rio had been fighting eviction and police violence for decades. For Black Brazilians, then, defending their rights to choose what to do – or not to do – with their homes and bodies was part of a much longer struggle for social, economic and political inclusion. Deadly learning experienceFour years after the 1904 revolt, Rio was struck by another smallpox epidemic. With so many people unvaccinated, deaths doubled; almost 1% of the city perished.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]It was a deadly learning experience. From then on, Brazilian leaders framed mandatory smallpox, measles and other vaccines as a means to protect the common good, and invested in educational campaigns to explain why. Throughout the 20th century, vaccinations were extremely successful in Brazil. Since the 1990s, 95% of children have been vaccinated, though the numbers are dropping.Today, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As in the past, Afro-Brazilians are hurting more than others.By invoking Brazilians’ individual right not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, President Bolsonaro is ignoring the lessons of 1904 – undermining a century of hard work fighting disease in Brazil.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Cantisano, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * COVID-19 is deadlier for black Brazilians, a legacy of structural racism that dates back to slavery * In Brazil’s raging pandemic, domestic workers fear for their lives – and their jobsPedro Cantisano does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Taiwan says faces daily threat as U.S. notifies of new arms sale

    Taiwan faces military threats on a daily basis from "authoritarian forces", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, as the United States announced a new $280 million arms sale package to the Chinese-claimed island, the sixth this year. The outgoing Trump administration has ramped up support for the democratic island, with 11 arms sale packages in total, and on Monday the U.S. government notified Congress of the sale of a new Field Information Communications System. Such sales have riled China, adding to existing tension between Beijing and Washington, with China placing sanctions on U.S. companies involved and stepping up its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air force missions.

  • Giant continental dormice spotted in England as conservationists warn they could harm native species

    To a passer-by, the fluffy, cartoonish creature on the floor could have been a cuddly toy dropped by a child on a trip to the New Forest National Park. However, to those with a knowledge of rodents, the animal which has been sighted in the park for the first time is a European dormouse which could be breeding in Britain. This year, wildlife experts have spotted the Garden Dormouse in Derbyshire and the New Forest, sparking concerns that it has been deliberately released. They are usually found in France, Spain and Italy. Unlike our native hazel dormice, this species is extremely hardy and carnivorous. While our small, honey-coloured native species prefers to feast on nuts and berries, the continental invader is predatory, eating the young of other rodents and small birds. There are fears if the species started breeding in large numbers, they could pose a threat to our native animals. Government sources say they are risk assessing the rodent, but it is not known to be rapidly breeding in the UK and is not thought to be a significant risk at this time.

  • The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

    The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

  • Rep. Trent Kelly Becomes Highest-Ranking Military Member in Congress

    An engineer and combat veteran, Kelly served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as operations officer.

  • ‘He’s the president-elect, sir’: Fox’s Chris Wallace corrects Trump health secretary on Biden’s title

    Fox News host challenges Trump secretary on administration’s record on mask-wearing

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.