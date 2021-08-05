Credit Agricole's profit doubles even as investment banking lags

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Agricole is seen outside a bank office in Bordeaux
Matthieu Protard
·2 min read

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole reported a two-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as an improving economy prompted it to set aside less funds to cover bad loans, although shares fell as the French lender lagged rivals in corporate and investment banking.

Unprecedented government support across Europe has helped borrowers keep up repayments despite the problems caused by the health crisis, allowing banks to shield profits and lower provisions.

Credit Agricole, France's second-largest listed bank, said its net income rose to 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the second quarter from 954 million euros a year earlier.

Its cost of risk - a reflection of provisions against loan loss - was down by 66.8%, while revenue rose 18.8%.

However, the corporate and investment banking (CIB) business was a sore spot as revenue fell 13.7% in the quarter, led by a 28.3% drop in fixed income, currency and commodities trading on lower volatility in the market.

That compares with a 24.5% rise in CIB revenue at Societe Generale and a 9.9% drop at BNP Paribas.

"CIB is weaker than peers. It's not as good," a Paris-based trader said.

Shares in Credit Agricole reversed gains to trade about 1% lower at 0841 GMT.

Asked about the outlook on provisions, Credit Agricole Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told reporters he was confident for the second half, but declined to provide an estimate.

"The state takes action. It does it efficiently. This gives a safer risk paradigm for banks," Brassac said.

In the second quarter, the euro zone economy grew faster than expected, emerging from a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus restrictions drove inflation past the European Central Bank (ECB)'s 2% target in July.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, when lockdowns brought economic activity close to a standstill, GDP jumped 13.7%. In France, an initial forecast by the national statistics office last week showed the economy grew 0.9% in the quarter.

Credit Agricole said it booked a 258 million euros exceptional gain in the second quarter on badwill following the acquisition of Italian lender Creval earlier this year.

The lender also said it had applied to the ECB for a second share buyback of up to 500 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Last month, the European central bank said it would lift restrictions on dividend and share buybacks beyond September, withdrawing a crisis measure that forced banks to retain capital during the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Additional reporting by Blandine Henault; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Barbara Lewis and Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Walgreens, Google ask employees to get vaccinated before returning to work

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices.

  • Special Report-How a little-known G7 task force unwittingly helps governments target critics

    In late 2020, when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni faced a fresh challenge to his 35-year rule, a new tool helped to silence his critics: anti-money laundering legislation promoted by the G7. The Financial Action Task Force, established by the G7 group of advanced economies to protect the global financial system, had written to Uganda's government eight years earlier telling it to do more to combat money laundering and terrorism financing or risk being placed on a "grey list" of deficient countries, according to a top Ugandan official who described the private letter to Reuters. Such a move could damage Uganda's ties to foreign banks and investors, which closely follow the FATF's updates.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Mexico near deal to buy Sig Sauer automatic rifles from U.S. -sources

    The small arms maker Sig Sauer Inc has sought U.S. approval to sell millions of dollars' worth of automatic assault rifles to the armed services of Mexico in a deal that will help to modernize the country's military, people familiar with the situation said. The U.S. Congress was notified last week that the Mexican Navy and Naval Infantry are in line to purchase as much as $5.5 million worth of automatic rifles made by Sig Sauer. Mexico's drug war violence has largely been carried out with weapons from the United States, imported both legally and illegally.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • India rupee hits 6-week top on IPO inflows, record-high stocks

    The Indian rupee strengthened to a six-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in local stocks and inflows towards initial public offerings, but bonds stayed largely steady ahead of an interest rate review due later this week. Shares hit record highs for a second day, with the broader Nifty breaking the psychological 16,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, and four companies opened subscriptions for their IPOs, leading to a flurry of dollar inflows. "The rupee is one of the better placed currencies in Asia given India's sharp decline in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks," TD Securities analysts said in a recent note.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.