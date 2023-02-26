Credit Bureau Asia (SGX:TCU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.017

Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.017 per share on the 19th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Credit Bureau Asia's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Credit Bureau Asia is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to grow by 14.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Credit Bureau Asia Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Credit Bureau Asia has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Credit Bureau Asia's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Credit Bureau Asia's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Credit Bureau Asia is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Credit Bureau Asia that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

