Credit Bureau Asia's (SGX:TCU) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Credit Bureau Asia (SGX:TCU), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Credit Bureau Asia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = S$20m ÷ (S$86m - S$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Credit Bureau Asia has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Credit Bureau Asia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Credit Bureau Asia Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Credit Bureau Asia, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, four years ago it was 41%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Credit Bureau Asia has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Credit Bureau Asia's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Credit Bureau Asia's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last year, the stock has given away 12% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Credit Bureau Asia has the makings of a multi-bagger.

