4

Credit card APRs are set to 'blow past' all-time highs

Kerry Hannon
·Senior Columnist
·3 min read

The Federal Reserve’s move this week may have dire ramifications for people who carry balances on their credit cards from month to month.

The central bank gassed up its benchmark interest rate another three-quarters of a point — the fourth time it has done so this year. That, in turn, will trigger credit card interest rate hikes, which typically go hand in hand with Fed increases.

“Most credit cardholders should see the Fed rate hike passed through to their rate within a statement cycle or two,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com told Yahoo Money.

Credit card debt has never been pretty. But this is particularly bleak. The average variable credit card rate is now 18.77%, the highest since February of 1993, according to Rossman.

“It will soon blow past the all-time record of 19.00% set in July 1991,” he said. At the start of the year, the average credit card charged 16.30%.

stack of multicolored credit cards, close up view with selective focus
The average variable credit card rate is now 18.77%. (Getty Creative)

Consider this: The average credit card balance is $5,270 according to TransUnion. Factoring in this week’s hike, if you make minimum payments at 19.52% APR, that will keep you in debt for 197 months and cost $7,128 in interest.

“Every quarter-point increase equates to about $100 in additional interest over the life of your minimum payments,” Rossman said.

Credit card debt carried month to month is the most common type of debt held by 42% of adults age 30 and over, according to a new report by AARP. The survey of 4,817 adults ages 30+ was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

And 1 in 3 adults aged 30 and older said their financial situation is worse than it was a year ago. Other findings: The average amount of credit card debt carried by those surveyed was just over $7,100, with 42% of those chalking up their credit card debt to everyday expenses.

“It is the debt that consumers say they are most worried about (37%),” Gary Koenig, vice president of financial security at AARP, told Yahoo Money. “With interest rates on credit cards rising, I would expect to see this number rising too in the months ahead. It is a very difficult situation for many consumers.”

Paying down credit card debt is non-negotiable as rates soar. The interest is as much as five times higher than other products such as mortgages, car loans, and student loans.

(Getty Creative)
(Getty Creative)

One way to get started is to sign up for a 0% balance transfer card, if you qualify.

“These allow you to move your existing high-cost credit card debt over to a new card with a 0% promotional rate lasting as long as 21 months,” Rossman said. “There’s a 3-5% transfer fee, but that long interest-free period is well worth it.”

Make a budget to understand what income you have coming in and what you owe your creditors, then create a realistic payment plan to slash away at your outstanding balance.

Alternatives also include a low-rate personal loan, perhaps as low as about 6% over five years if you have strong credit, Rossman said.

Automating your monthly payments from your checking account for recurring bills and paying more than the minimum can provide steady progress.

A nonprofit credit counselor may also be able to negotiate with your credit card issuers to give you a break on rates, but you will pay a fee for the service. The Justice Department website provides a list of approved credit counseling agencies.

Kerry is a Senior Columnist and Senior Reporter at Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @kerryhannon

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Uber demand is strong despite the macro mess

    Big Tech's had an overall disastrous earnings season and revenue's been a particular rough point for many. But, for Uber it was a different story.

  • Tesla China deliveries slip from record high despite price cuts

    The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Tesla delivered 71,704 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in October, which was a 14% drop from September. Tesla’s September sales of 83,135 were an all-time high for Tesla in China, after the automaker upgraded its Shanghai Gigafactory this summer in order to boost production to over 750K vehicles a year.

  • Lyft to cut 13% of its workforce in second round of layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Lyft's plans to cut 13% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs.

  • Mortgage rates slip below 7%

    The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.95%, down from 7.08% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • U.S., South Korean defense chiefs huddle amid North Korea’s latest missile blitz

    The meeting comes as Pyongyang continues to provoke outrage from its Pacific neighbors with a record-setting barrage of missile launches.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • How to avoid 'confirmation bias' in your trading

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • Nikola Vučević is settling into a reliable role with the Chicago Bulls after an up-and-down transition from starring in Orlando

    After 19 months in Chicago, Nikola Vučević is finding consistency with the Bulls. Growing pains were expected for the two-time All-Star center when he arrived in a March 2021 trade, shifting from a primary scoring role for the Orlando Magic to a facilitating job meant to complement Zach LaVine and later DeMar DeRozan. But Vučević has taken longer than expected to warm to his new position. His ...

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Bailey Rejects Idea the BOE Contributed to Liz Truss’s Downfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey rejected the notion that he helped contribute to the downfall of Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying extending a market

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • UK to open negotiations over future of Chagos Islands

    The talks with Mauritius will include the return of islanders expelled to make way for a military base.

  • 2 Risks Shopify's Investors Must Endure in the Coming Months

    It has been a tough run for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders. Nearly everyone who bought the e-commerce company's stock in the last three years is down on their investment as of this writing. Moreover, there are reasons to expect more pain in the coming months, and investors should buckle up for the rough ride.

  • Crocs crushes earnings estimates, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Crocs.

  • Cash to Extend Reign as King of the Asset Classes, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are starting to see hoarding cash as more than just a fad.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapThe long-reviled asset is set to remain a favorite of money managers, according to

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to start layoffs in coming weeks as dealmaking slows -sources

    Wall Street major Morgan Stanley is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the plan said, as dealmaking business takes a hit due to rising inflation and an economic downturn. In Asia Pacific, the bank has drafted up a list of staff members considered redundant, who will mainly come from teams that focus on China-related business, two of the sources said. Some of the cuts will come from capital markets teams in Hong Kong and mainland China, and most of the rest are expected to be from other teams focusing on China business, both onshore and offshore, the third source said.

  • The Fed isn't easing up on its fight against inflation: Morning Brief

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates once again on Wednesday, and market watchers wasted no time trying to predict the central bank's future actions and adjust their market positions accordingly.

  • Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders

    The $4 billion payout to shareholders "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy time period government regulators — including Washington — will be scrutinizing the merger," according to a statement posted to the Washington Attorney General's website. Kroger had snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices, but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.