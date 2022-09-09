Credit Card Code to Track Gun Sales Approved by Standards Group

Martin Z. Braun
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A credit card categorization code that could improve the tracking of gun sales was approved by an international panel that sets standards for the payments industry, according to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and Amalgamated Bank.

The International Organization for Standardization, based in Geneva, Switzerland, approved the bank’s application for a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores to use when processing transactions, according to news releases from both Amalgamated and Lander. A merchant category code is a four-digit number used by credit card companies to classify businesses. It typically indicates the types of services or goods being sold to consumers.

The decision by the group came after a pressure campaign from Amalgamated, New York city and state officials, and California’s teachers’ pension fund. City pensions for teachers, civil servants and school administrators last week filed shareholder proposals with Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co. urging the credit-card companies to create the new code.

California’s Teachers’ Retirement System sent similar letters to Mastercard, American Express and Visa Inc.

Creating the new code would be a key step to enable financial institutions to flag unusually large purchases at stores over a short period of time or multiple purchases at different retailers, Lander said. In his role, he serves as investment adviser to New York City’s $250 billion pension funds.

Read More: NYC Pensions Press Mastercard, AmEx to Track Gun Sales

“I’m pleased that the ISO voted to advance a key step to prevent the next tragedy,” Lander said in a news release. “American Express, Mastercard, Visa and other credit card companies now have a responsibility to implement the new merchant category code, so that financial institutions can do their part to flag suspicious activity and save lives.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

    Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, speaking to a group of 25 leaders in a hotel conference room in Sacramento, with another 30 watching online, said abortion advocates could channel what he called the “ruthless energy” of anti-abortion advocates — “but not as a way to hurt people.”

  • See How Harry Styles Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth at New York Concert

    The crowd gave a round of applause for 70 years of service.

  • Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina

    Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house

  • Scandinavian airline SAS gets U.S. court approval for $700 million financing

    The approved credit agreement is a part of the airline's bankruptcy protection process and its terms will be substantially similar to those announced on Aug. 14, SAS said. Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection in July as pilots went on a two-week strike, hoping to emerge within nine to 12 months as a more competitive airline. Some analysts have said that Apollo could become a major shareholder in SAS by converting the loan to equity at the end of the Chapter 11 process.

  • More worries for U.S. stocks, bonds: Fed ramps up 'QT'

    As the Federal Reserve accelerates the unwinding of its balance sheet this month, some investors worry that so-called quantitative tightening may weigh on the economy and make this year even more brutal for stocks and bonds. After roughly doubling its balance sheet to $9 trillion after the pandemic, the Fed began unloading some of the Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it holds in June at a pace of $47.5 billion. The scale of the Fed’s unwinding is unprecedented and the effects of the central bank ending its role as a consistent, price-insensitive buyer of Treasuries has so far been hard to pinpoint in asset prices.

  • Civilian Space Crashes to be Investigated by NTSB, Agency Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials have agreed on an updated framework for investigating major accidents in the commercial space industry as human tourism and flights hauling hardware into orbit expand rapidly. The National Transportation Safety Board, the independent agency that leads investigations into plane crashes, will conduct similar reviews for mishaps involving private sector rockets and space capsules, according to an agreement signed Friday. The NTSB will work in coordination with the Federa

  • Movie Producer Gets 6 Years for Scamming BlackRock Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hollywood producer will spend six years in federal prison for scamming a BlackRock Inc. trust out of more than $30 million it invested in his company.William Sadleir, 68, was sentenced on Friday by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan, who also ordered him to pay nearly $32 million in forfeiture and restitution.Sadleir pleaded guilty in January to two counts of wire fraud for diverting a part of the $75 million that the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust had put in

  • California avoids rolling blackouts thanks to phone alert

    An emergency alert issued in California Tuesday proved extremely effective in alleviating the strain on the state's power grid, and helping stave off potential rolling blackouts.

  • Ukraine Uses Array of Howitzers to Repel Russia’s Invasion

    Along with multiple rocket launcher systems, self-propelled artillery is one of the biggest assets in Ukraine’s offensive push.

  • EU Ministers Call for Urgent Push to Intervene in Energy Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers called on the bloc’s executive arm to devise urgent measures to tame the price of gas and get liquidity to traders hit by massive margin calls, as the energy crisis spreads financial distress.While they all agreed on the need for urgent action, they stopped short of calling for a mandatory reduction in energy demand -- perhaps the most crucial step to ease the crisis. There’s still not much detail and the real fight will start next week when Europea

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 6 Months as Investors Anticipate US CPI Report

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies bounced early Friday as traditional market investors shrugged off U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's pro-liquidity tightening stance. "The Hash" team discusses the macro environment and its impact on crypto.

  • New way to track suspect credit card sales of guns and ammo

    A CBS News investigation found credit card companies initially resisted the proposal.

  • Ukraine Latest: Nuclear Plant ‘Precarious’; Naftogaz Vs. Gazprom

    (Bloomberg) -- The UN’s nuclear agency ramped up its warning about Ukraine’s Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, saying the facility may soon lose power and shut down its last remaining operating reactor after sustained shelling in the area. “This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” the agency’s chief said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the nation’s army has recaptured more than a thousand square kilometers (386 square miles) of territory since S

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • The US dollar is decimating world currencies. Here's how other countries are responding.

    Americans traveling outside the US will find that they are about 14% than they were at the beginning of the year.

  • Paul Volcker didn’t wait for inflation to get back to 2% before pivoting

    When did legendary inflation fighter Paul Volcker begin his pivot? With inflation still in double digits, notes David Rosenberg

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.