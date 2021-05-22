Credit card debt has plunged — but what if you're still up to your neck?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Credit card debt has plunged &#x002014; but what if you&#39;re still up to your neck?
Credit card debt has plunged — but what if you're still up to your neck?

Credit card debt has fallen during the pandemic, with figures from credit bureau Experian showing the average debt dropped from $6,194 in 2019 to $5,313 in 2020.

But debt is still a black cloud looming over many households in the U.S, as many deal with job loss or wage cuts as a result of the pandemic.

While some people have been able to use stimulus checks, tax refunds and savings to help pay off debt, many have needed that money just to get by.

The issue has even attracted attention from experts like Warren Buffett and Suze Orman, who urge Americans to prioritize clearing debt.

If you’re facing a mountain of debt as the pandemic continues, there are ways you can ease the burden.

Who’s dealing with the heaviest load?

Close up of woman holding a stack of credit cards, punching numbers into a calculator.
Bacho / Shutterstock

Although credit card debt has seen a decline throughout the pandemic, many cardholders are still carrying an outstanding balance.

As of March, Americans collectively owed $807 billion across almost 506 million card accounts, according to analysis from LendingTree’s ValuePenguin.

Just over 45% of families carry some type of credit card debt, with high-earners and those with college degrees both holding the highest balances.

What accounts for the disparity?

Man carrying box of things out of office, wearing a face mask.
ETAJOE / Shutterstock

Back in 2018, 40% of Americans revealed they would struggle to pay for a surprise $400 expense, according to a study from the Federal Reserve.

Not much has changed since then, as a report from the Fed last year showed that the number of Americans who could put together $2,000 for an unexpected bill fell dramatically throughout 2020.

That should come as no surprise when you consider that as soon as the pandemic hit, millions applied for unemployment benefits when they were forced out of the workplace.

The U.S. reported a record high unemployment rate of 14.7% — the highest number the Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported since it started tracking that data in January 1948.

And as 23.1 million were left out of work last April, many had to drain their emergency funds (if they had them) or rely on credit cards to ride out the pandemic, as nearly a quarter of consumers told CreditCards.com they had to add to their debt to get through the crisis.

What would the experts advise?

Suze Orman holding a microphone and pointing her finger while talking.
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett addressed the issue of credit card debt at his company’s annual meeting last year.

Buffett thinks that, although Americans love their credit cards, they’re far too expensive.

He would advise using an influx of cash like your tax refund to help clear those balances.

Meanwhile, Suze Orman has a bit more of a “necessary evil” approach when it comes to dealing with credit cards. She’s actually more concerned about the weight of student loans.

“Student loan debt is debt that you can never get rid of in most cases. So that debt is really, really important,” Orman told CNBC.

Because of that, Orman suggests tackling your student loan or other secured debts before clearing your credit cards.

Another secured debt you can consider tackling is your mortgage. Refinancing at a better rate could potentially save you a few hundred dollars a month.

Other ways to chip away at your debt

Couple sitting on couch, looking distressed while looking at papers, phone and computer.
David Prado Perucha / Shutterstock

Whatever debt you’ve got on your plate, if the bills are starting to pile up and you’re having a hard time keeping up, you have some options.

  • Make saving your policy. If you haven’t looked around for a better deal on your auto insurance, you may be overpaying by as much as $1,100 every year. Shop around to ensure you’re getting the best possible rate. Then, apply the same approach to your homeowners insurance to ensure you save hundreds every month on that policy too.

  • Consolidate your debt You can also save money by rolling all of your debts into one lower-interest consolidation loan. You wouldn’t have to worry about remembering to pay multiple creditors at different interest rates.

  • Save big on every purchase. Even if you’re working on a tight budget, you’ll still have to occasionally stock up on the essentials. Make sure you’re always getting the best price by downloading a free browser extension that will automatically scour the web for coupons or the best deal every time you shop online.

  • Get cash for your clutter. If you’ve been hit hard by the itch to spring clean, why not channel your manual labor into some cold hard cash? And if you find anything in the process that’s no longer sparking joy, post it for sale on a site that offers you 33% more back than other second-hand selling sites.

  • Turn your pennies into a portfolio. These days, it’s easier than ever to dip your toe into the world of investing — and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Download a popular app that allows you to invest with your "spare change” and turn your pennies into profits.

Recommended Stories

  • Gigi Hadid Twinned With Khai in a Sweet Pic, and We Can’t Get Over How Grown Her Baby Is!

    Wait, wasn't Khai just born yesterday?

  • 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' Creator Explains Why Season 2 Will Be Totally Different

    Sounds like Elliot will have his hands full. 👀

  • Jana Kramer Says She Feels 'Free' on What Would've Been Sixth Wedding Anniversary with Mike Caussin

    "There is so much beauty in what's next," Jana Kramer said

  • No, Urban Meyer isn’t trying to get Tim Tebow vested in the NFL’s pension plan

    There’s a strange theory making the rounds regarding one of the potential reasons for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer giving an offseason roster spot — and, eventually, a regular-season job — to tight end Tim Tebow. It’s not only strange, but also incorrect. As the argument goes, Meyer is doing it because Tebow is a handful [more]

  • Blinken confirms the U.S. does not want to buy Greenland after Trump proposal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the United States does not seek to buy Greenland, after then-President Donald Trump had proposed buying the island, sparking diplomatic fallout. Sitting beside Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's premier, Mute Egede, and Foreign Minister Pele Broberg during a news conference, Blinken confirmed to a reporter it was "correct" that the United States does not seek to buy the country. Blinken was visiting Greenland after attending a meeting of the Arctic Council in Iceland, which he said was a signal of Washington's desire to enhance ties with "our Arctic partners, Greenland and Denmark."

  • 'Back to the Future' DeLorean hero car will join the National Historic Vehicle Register

    The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) has announced the latest car to join its National Historic Vehicle Register, a list and collection of documentation of historically significant automobiles. This particular car is the hero car used in the movie. The organization notes that the car was restored from 2012 to 2013, and the restoration was done by a team of fans led by the movie's author, Bob Gale.

  • Rob Lowe Talks Celebrating 31 Years of Sobriety and 30th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sheryl

    Rob Lowe also solicited a couple of hilarious anniversary celebration ideas from the audience as he guest hosted Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found

  • The Navy sub commanded by artificial intelligence

    Submarines controlled by artificial intelligence are being designed to take on military missions.

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Biden hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire as 'opportunity'

    US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the impending cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a "genuine opportunity" toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East. (May 20)

  • Leonard Blavatnik named UK's richest person with £23bn fortune

    Sir Leonard Blavatnik topples Sir James Dyson as the UK's richest person, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

  • Mickelson at PGA is atop a major leaderboard for 4th decade

    Phil Mickelson doesn't need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. Buffeted by the wind along the closing holes, Mickelson was dropping shots — not unusual on the brute of an Ocean Course at Kiawah Island — and was back to even par for the championship. The first time for Lefty was at the 1996 PGA Championship.

  • A ‘Confident’ Biden Keeps His Distance from Israel-Palestine ‘Swamp’

    Uriel Sinai/GettyIf Afghanistan is the “graveyard of empires,” the Israel-Palestine conflict has too often been the place where the foreign-policy aspirations of U.S. presidents go to die. Joe Biden, who became a U.S. senator ten months prior to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, does not want to make the same mistake as his predecessors.As tensions rose and ultimately violence broke out between Israelis and Palestinians over the past several weeks, pressure grew for the U.S. to play, as it has in the past, an active role in seeking a solution. Israelis and Palestinians, Democrats and Republicans, and leaders around the world were anxious to see how the new president would differentiate himself from his predecessor, Donald Trump, but also perhaps from the heavily pro-Israel stance of other prior administrations.For most of the past two weeks, as the conflict followed old patterns of escalation leading to barrages of rockets fired at Israel by Hamas, the use of heavy weaponry by Israel against what they asserted were military targets and disproportionate losses by the Palestinians, a new chorus in Washington among members of Biden’s own party grew louder. Senators like Sanders, Warren, and Menendez called for more conditionality on aid to Israel. Members of Congress like representatives Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, and Omar called for more support for the rights of Palestinians who, once again, were dying at a rate almost 20 times higher than that of the Israelis.Israel, Hamas Agree to Ceasefire After 11-Day Bloodbath: ReportsThe question among observers was, “How would Biden be different?” Would he tilt like some of his Democratic colleagues toward a more even-handed approach, one that penalized the Israeli leadership for their almost promiscuous coziness with Trump & Company?Once again, Biden confounded expectations. Senior administration officials described a president who was “centered,” “confident of his own views” guiding a U.S. response that in retrospect was notable not for a bias toward one side or the other but rather toward avoiding getting sucked into what one senior foreign policy adviser called “the hopeless search for solutions” to a problem that has festered for nearly seven and a half decades.On the “Deep State Radio” podcast that I host each week, we were joined this week by Alon Pinkas, a former adviser to multiple Israeli prime ministers and foreign ministers. Pinkas, a diplomat who once served as Israel’s consul general in New York, noted how tricky and pitfall-ridden the challenge was for U.S. presidents seeking to help mediate the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. “Israelis and Palestinians don’t agree on much,” he said, “but one thing they do agree on is that whatever happens, it is America’s fault.”Biden and his top advisers, like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, were first and foremost committed to not being sucked into a thankless task and thereby distracted from the domestic agenda that is their stated and clearly evident top priority, according to those close to the process in both the White House and at the State Department.His administration responded, therefore, in a measured and largely cautious way. It was, those involved noted, almost a week from the start of the violence before the administration began to speak of a ceasefire. Much of the Biden team’s work was behind the scenes, seeking to guide the Israelis and the Palestinians away from actions that would inflame the situation more—including paying attention to details like the route of an Israeli parade that, misdirected, might trigger more conflict and cautioning that Israeli responses be measured or that Palestinian leaders do what they could to contain violence. They opposed an effort in the UN that they saw as only likely to exacerbate global acrimony without producing material results.They avoided placing too much public pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu because they suspected he would make a public display of ignoring it. When, by this past Wednesday, Biden felt compelled to publicly turn up the heat on Netanyahu, that is exactly what happened… for a matter of hours.How Trump and Bibi’s Special Bond Damaged the U.S.-Israel AllianceBy Friday, however, Netanyahu was reportedly outlining a cease-fire plan to his security cabinet, and what the Biden team was aiming for is now what seems to be happening. Now, they hope, an end to the violence will allow for healing and hopefully some concrete successes in the quieter efforts at diplomacy led by much respected Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr but buttressed by the active involvement “working the phones” of the full range of top U.S. officials.By following this path, the hope is that Biden and his team can return their attention not only to their domestic agenda but also to their top two priorities in the greater Middle East region—negotiations with Iran regarding their nuclear development efforts and meeting the U.S. deadline of getting out of Afghanistan by September 1. There is also hope among the top officials involved that more responsibility for managing this and other regional conflicts will be assumed by Middle Eastern leaders themselves. They cited “normalization,” the process also known as the Abraham Accords, as one that they hoped will shift the dynamic in managing such conflicts in the future.It would be a mistake for the Netanyahu government or its successors to view Biden’s response as a license to continue the policies that led to the current flare-up, however. The pressure within the Democratic Party to find ways to put the brakes on what are rightly perceived as serial Israeli abuses of Palestinians is growing. A sign of this is the effort by Senator Bernie Sanders to block approval of another $750 million in military assistance to Israel. But that, in the view of a Senate Foreign Relations Committee senior staffer, is “just the tip of the iceberg. If there is another wave of settlement building or extremist attacks on Palestinians, you will see the Congress stepping up even if the administration is seeking to avoid getting too sucked into this swamp of a problem.”Biden, savvily, understands this too. No one is more experienced than the former Foreign Relations Committee Chairman-turned-President with the ways the Congress can offer the administration both leverage and cover.So far, though, the Biden approach has produced frustration among some, including me, who saw the current crisis as a chance for him to take a more concrete stand against Israeli human rights abuses. It cannot be denied that Biden has so far deftly navigated the traps that snared his predecessors. Keeping the ship on course is what captains are hired to do, and that is clearly the intention of the man who’s now at America’s helm. He knows well enough that the future is uncertain, especially when it comes to the festering conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and that by focusing on getting stronger at home, he will also increase his options for dealing more strongly with these issues over the remainder of his presidency.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19: Sewage testing ramped up in England

    Programme to test wastewater for the virus that causes Covid now covers two-thirds of England's population.

  • 'Deeply concerned': Biden hosts South Korea's Moon, pushes new 'practical' approach to denuclearize North Korea

    Biden announced the appointment Friday of career diplomat Sung Kim as new special envoy to North Korea to help lead denuclearization efforts.

  • Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity June 15; Angel Stadium on June 17

    The five major league teams in California will be able to play to capacity crowds beginning June 15 under reopening plans announced Friday.