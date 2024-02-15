Credit card skimmer found at Fairborn grocery store; police ask for help identifying suspects

Fairborn police are asking for help identifying persons of interest regarding a credit card skimmer.

The police department said the credit card skimmer was located at the Save A Lot on E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

>> Human remains found near Ohio park believed to be person missing since 2022

Photos of the two persons of interest were posted on the Fairborn Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at (937)754-3000 or through its Tip Line at (937)754-3018.