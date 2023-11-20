Credit card skimmer found at local Family Dollar; Police ask for help identifying suspects

A credit card skimmer was found at a local Family Dollar store, prompting a warning to local stores.

A Sidney police officer was called out to the Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue after a customer making a purchase discovered a credit card skimmer on one of the store’s register credit card readers, Sidney police shared Monday.

Store surveillance video showed that the device had been placed on the reader about an hour before it was found.

Police said two men are believed to be involved. One distracted the register clerk with a question that caused the clerk to leave the register area. It was then that the second man placed the skimmer device over the store’s credit card reader.

All merchants in Sidney have now been asked to check their credit card readers to make sure skimmer devices haven’t been installed. If they find anything suspicious, they’re asked to immediately call Sidney police at (937) 498-2351.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective John Curtis at (937) 498-2351 or leave information with Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-8477.