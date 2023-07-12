Credit card skimmer found at Walmart in Norwich

Jul. 12—Employees of the Norwich Walmart in Chenango County found a credit card skimmer on one of the store's registers Saturday, July 8 — the latest report from New York State Police related to credit card skimming.

Skimming devices, illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals or fuel pumps, are used to steal account information from unsuspecting customers.

They are manufactured to fit over existing credit card scanners and are equipped with a similar keypad and markings. Signs may include loose-fitting covers, misaligned card readers, or an oversized appearance.

Thieves use stolen card information in a few different ways, according to state police. A thief can make fake credit cards, make fraudulent purchases online or sell the stolen information on the internet.

It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

According to state police, troopers from the Norwich station were dispatched to the Walmart on state Route 12 after a skimmer was found and removed from one of the registers.

Employees had checked the registers after seeing news reports of skimmers at different Walmart locations throughout New York state.

Managers at the Norwich Walmart declined to comment on the employees' actions.

An investigation by state police revealed that three individuals installed a skimmer on register No. 3 on July 3 at about 11:40 a.m.

State police described the suspects as two males and one female. A male and female distracted the cashier while another man installed the skimmer.

One man appeared to be white with black hair and facial hair wearing a white shirt, dark long sleeve shirt, tan pants and black sneakers, glasses and a face mask. The other man was white with black hair, wearing a white baseball cap, green long sleeve shirt, a striped shirt and light-colored pants with black and yellow sneakers and a face mask.

The woman was white, wearing a yellow hat, a white shawl with a blue shirt and blue pants, sneakers and glasses.

State police urge customers who shopped at the Walmart in Norwich between July 3 and July 8 and used a credit or debit card to check their statements and keep an eye on their credit for any fraudulent charges.

Two other instances involving credit card skimmers are being investigated by state police.

State police in Fulton investigated an incident involving the placement of a skimmer at a manned checkout at Walmart in Granby/Fulton in Oswego County.

The device was placed on July 2 and identified and recovered by Walmart staff on July 5. Anyone with disputed charges should contact the New York State Police, Fulton barracks at 315-598-2112.

State police in Painted Post investigated the use of a credit card skimming device at Walmart in Erwin, in Steuben County.

Store employees discovered the device and immediately removed it.

The investigation determined that three subjects had entered the Walmart on the morning of July 3 and secretly installed the device.

The investigation further revealed that these same individuals are suspected of conducting numerous similar incidents throughout the Southern Tier and Central New York areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police SP Painted Post at 607-962-3282.