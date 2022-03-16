Credit card skimmer scheme from Virginia Shore gas pump leads to six indictments

Six Florida men have been federally indicted in connection with a credit card skimming scheme at a Northampton convenience store.

Credit card skimming devices were installed on gas pumps at the Shore Stop on Route 13 outside Cape Charles starting in April 2018, according to documents from U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia. The indictment came in September 2019.

The men used information gathered to steal money from multiple victims, according to court documents.

Indicted were:

Pedro Emilio Duran, 40, of Miami.

Ariel Mora Quijada, 25, of Miami.

Guillermo Bello Fuentes, 33, of Miami.

Yariel Monsibaez Ruiz, 28, of Hialeah, Florida.

Jorge Bello Fuentes, 30, of Homestead, Florida.

Luis Miguel Fernandez Cardente, 28, of Coral Gables, Florida.

The men were indicted on charges of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

In nine charges of bank fraud detailed in the indictment, it is alleged that on April 21 and 22, 2018, the men used information gathered through the skimmers to make unauthorized cash withdrawals or to purchase prepaid credit cards at several Harris Teeter stores in Hampton Roads and at Sunrise Pizzeria in Exmore, with amounts from $200 to $500.

They also were indicted on seven charges of aggravated identify theft related to incidents on April 21 and 22, 2018.

The men used information gathered through the skimming devices to make or attempt to make unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts, and in one case to purchase a prepaid credit card from a credit union account, belonging to seven different people, with the amounts ranging from $200 to $500, according to the indictment.

In an affidavit filed in May 2019, an FBI agent detailed the investigation into the crimes.

Dozen of victims from eight states, including 13 victims from Eastern Virginia, were affected in a multistate gas pump skimming scheme, with more than $50,000 stolen and another $20,000-plus in attempted fraudulent transactions, the agent said.

"Members of an organized gang"

Victims on April 23, 2018, started reporting to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office that their bank cards were being used to obtain cash fraudulently at two ATM locations, according to the affidavit.

A Northampton Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that all the victims had used a credit card or a debit card at gas pumps at the Shore Stop at 22177 Lankford Highway, near Cape Charles.

Officers retrieved skimming devices from pumps at the store.

Subsequent investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the FBI "identified multiple members of an organized gang as being responsible for the criminal activity," according to the affidavit.

Some of the men were seen on surveillance video swiping multiple bank cards and receiving cash dispensed at self-checkout stations at grocery stores or using ATMs at times when the stolen bank card information was used.

They also were seen traveling together "in vehicles identified as being used in furtherance of the criminal activity," according to the affidavit.

