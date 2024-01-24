Credit card skimmers found on Kansas City area gas pumps. Here’s how to spot them

Blue Springs police recently reported the discovery of illegal credit card skimmers on pumps at three different gas stations.

These small devices can be installed over card readers to record unsuspecting customers’ credit card numbers and other personal information. This can then be used to steal money from your account or even commit identity theft.

“The skimmers are manufactured to have the same appearance of the legitimate card readers,” said Blue Springs Sgt. Keegan Hughes. “When you insert your card, it will not interfere with the gas purchase, but it will obtain your card information.”

He added that one skimmer was spotted by an eagle-eyed customer, one was found by a gas station employee and a third by a Blue Springs police officer doing a check of local pumps.

These innocuous devices can lead to financial headaches, and can even allow criminals to steal money out of your account. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to avoid falling victim to this crime.

Here’s what law enforcement recommends.

How can I spot and avoid credit card skimmers?

The FBI warns that card skimmers can appear on fuel pumps, ATMs and other point-of-sale terminals like parking pay stations. Hughes said that so far, Blue Springs police have only encountered skimmers on gas pumps.

The best way to avoid falling victim to a skimming operation is to check any point-of-sale terminal before inserting your credit or debit card.

While external card skimmers are designed to blend into the machines they target, they often have a raised appearance and are made from plastic shaped to fit over the genuine metal card reader.

“The easiest way to determine if an illegal skimmer has been placed, is to give the credit card reader a gentle pull,” Hughes said. “It should come off very easily.”

The FBI also recommends pulling on the edges of the pinpad keyboard before entering your PIN number to make a purchase or withdraw cash. Some scammers use keyboard overlays to record PIN numbers.

Here are some other ways to prevent theft of your card number by skimmers, according to the FBI:

Try to use well-lit gas pumps in view of the gas station store, as these are less often targeted with skimmers.

Use a credit card when possible rather than a debit card, so you can catch fraudulent charges before you pay them.

If possible, use a card with tap-to-pay or chip technology as most skimmers in the U.S. are not equipped to steal their information as easily.

Use extra caution in high-traffic tourist areas, as these are common targets for skimmers.

When possible, use indoor ATMs in buildings equipped with security cameras.

If you find a skimmer, report it to the business and to your local police.

“If one is found, please call your local police department so they can begin their investigation into identifying those involved,” Hughes said.

Do you have more questions about financial crimes in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.