Credit card skimmers found on self-checkouts at 5 locations of Roche Bros. supermarkets

Credit card skimmers have been found on self-checkouts at five locations of Roche Bros. supermarkets, the supermarket chain said Tuesday.

The locations include Sudbury Farms in Sudbury and Needham; Brothers Marketplace in Weston; and Roche Bros. locations in Natick and Wellesley, the company said in a statement.

“On December 24, 2023 an associate noticed an inconsistency in one of the self-checkout lanes at the Sudbury Farms, Sudbury store,” Roche Bros. said in a statement. “Upon further investigation, two credit card skimmers were discovered at this location.”

“Roche Bros. Supermarkets immediately took steps to secure all registers at all stores and upon deeper inspection over the holiday break credit card skimmers were found on self-checkouts at 4 more locations. Law enforcement has been contacted,” the company said.

As a result, some customers who have shopped at any of these five locations, on the shelf-checkouts only, on or before Dec. 24, 2023 may have been impacted, the company said.

At this time, there has been no confirmation that any customer data has been compromised, the company said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

