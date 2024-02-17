Credit card skimmers found at several Big Y supermarket locations in Massachusetts

Several credit card skimmers were found in multiple Big Y supermarket locations in December.

The supermarket chain announced that a skimming device was found at a single terminal at the following locations:

St. James

Springfield

Chicopee

Northampton

Ware

Southbridge

Worcester

Milford

Wilbraham

Ludlow.

The skimmer was installed sometime between December 19 and 21, the company announced.

Another device was placed at a terminal at the Westfield location in December. 19 and January. 12.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so,” Big Y said in a statement. “If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

Any customers with questions or concerns about this incident can contact Big Y at 1-800-828-2688 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW