Credit card swipe fees burden owners of small businesses like restaurants

Recent reports of inflation starting to cool are lost on most consumers, who are still paying high prices at the pump and at the grocery store. It’s the same for small-business owners like me, who are facing higher costs at every turn.

Everything from chicken to potatoes to paper goods costs more these days. We have seen a 50% increase in wages for our back-of-the-house restaurant employees. However, my largest uncontrollable burden comes from credit card swipe fees. Restaurants are held hostage to exorbitant and uncompetitive fees because the top two players, Visa and MasterCard, have a lock on over 80% of the credit card market. As a result, they can leverage their immense market power to effectively ban alternative routing networks, leaving restaurant operators no choice but pay whatever fees they choose to impose. Last year, U.S businesses paid nearly $160 billion in credit and debit card processing fees, an increase of more than 16% compared to 2021, and now we are just hearing that the two largest credit card companies will increase swipe fees for restaurants and other businesses in two phases over the next eight months. The total increase is estimated to be a staggering $502 million in higher costs.

We’ve been burdened with incremental swipe fee increases ever since we first opened our restaurant in 2005. Back then, we paid around 2% per credit card transaction. Today it has nearly doubled. That makes it very difficult for restaurants like ours because we operate on very slim, single-digit profit margins, so every fraction of a percentage matters and can mean the difference between staying viable or closing our doors permanently.

It's disheartening, because I’ve been in the restaurant business as long as I can remember, dating back to working in my family’s cafes in Canada. After working at the Hard Rock Café for years, I was transferred to the chain’s Memphis location. In 2005, I was inspired to open my own restaurant, and the Kooky Canuck was born. It’s a Southern-inspired concept with a Canadian twist, where fried green tomatoes meet poutine and pea meal bacon.

Running a restaurant is always a serious rollercoaster ride, and if you want to survive in this business, it’s not just about how you adapt, but how quickly you adapt to changing conditions. Like so many of my colleagues, we have been resilient and have weathered recessions and the financial implosion of the COVID-19 pandemic. But lately, the roadblocks put in front of us are becoming increasingly unfair and unnecessary, and swipe fees are definitely among them.

But it’s not just restaurant operators who are harmed. The dominant credit card networks’ control of the credit market is estimated to cost the average family nearly $1,000 a year – a figure that is sure to increase as inflation continues to rise.

Fortunately, Congress has recognized the problems created by the duopoly Visa and MasterCard hold on the credit card transaction market. A broad, bipartisan group of legislators have introduced the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023, which would enhance competition and choice in the credit card network market that is dominated by the two giants. Building off debit card competition reforms enacted by Congress in 2010, the bill would require that giant credit card-issuing banks with over $100 billion in assets offer a choice of at least two networks over which an electronic credit transaction may be processed.

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have long been supportive of Tennessee small businesses. Right now, we are hurting, and their support of the Credit Card Competition Act is desperately needed.

Shawn Danko is the owner of Kooky Canuck restaurants in Memphis and Cordova.

