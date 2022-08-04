Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.36

The board of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.36 per share on the 12th of September. The dividend yield is 3.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Credit Corp Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Credit Corp Group's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.74. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Credit Corp Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Credit Corp Group has only grown its earnings per share at 4.9% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 4.9% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Credit Corp Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Credit Corp Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Credit Corp Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

