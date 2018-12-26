Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP): Poised For Long Term Success?

In June 2018, Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, as a 6.1% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$64m, we should see this growing to AU$68m by 2019. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Credit Corp Group in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Credit Corp Group going to perform in the near future?

The 6 analysts covering CCP view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.8% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$64m to the final forecast of AU$86m by 2021. EPS reaches A$1.78 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$1.35 EPS today. Analysts are predicting this high revenue growth to squeeze profit margins over time, from 25% to 23% by the end of 2021.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Credit Corp Group, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

