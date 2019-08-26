Is Credit Corp Group Limited's (ASX:CCP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Credit Corp Group Limited's (ASX:CCP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Credit Corp Group's P/E ratio is 19.87. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Credit Corp Group:

P/E of 19.87 = A$28.2 ÷ A$1.42 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Credit Corp Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.5) for companies in the consumer finance industry is lower than Credit Corp Group's P/E.

ASX:CCP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019

Credit Corp Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Credit Corp Group increased earnings per share by 5.0% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 13% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Credit Corp Group's Balance Sheet

Credit Corp Group's net debt is 7.7% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Credit Corp Group's P/E Ratio

Credit Corp Group's P/E is 19.9 which is above average (16.4) in its market. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.

Credit Corp Group's P/E is 19.9 which is above average (16.4) in its market. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.