Credit Intelligence (ASX:CI1) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Credit Intelligence's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Credit Intelligence had debt of AU$2.20m, up from AU$1.90m in one year. However, it does have AU$3.59m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$1.39m.

How Strong Is Credit Intelligence's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Credit Intelligence had liabilities of AU$5.79m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$1.05m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$3.59m and AU$10.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has AU$7.34m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Credit Intelligence's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Credit Intelligence boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Credit Intelligence grew its EBIT by 7.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Credit Intelligence's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Credit Intelligence has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Credit Intelligence recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Credit Intelligence has net cash of AU$1.39m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 7.7% over the last year. So we don't think Credit Intelligence's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Credit Intelligence (including 1 which is concerning) .

