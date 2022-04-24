Credit Karma opens $13M East Coast HQ in Ballantyne

Personal-finance company Credit Karma unveiled its new East Coast headquarters in Ballantyne this week.

The 95,000-square-foot space at 13146 Ballantyne Corporate Place is part of a more than $13 million investment that will add 600 jobs here by 2026. Last year, Credit Karma was approved for about $21.5 million in state and local incentives. The average salary for the new jobs is $156,600.

Credit Karma employs roughly 450 people across the Charlotte market. The new space has capacity for 800 people.

The firm’s Charlotte office houses operations for Credit Karma Money, product and engineering teams, talent, marketing and member support.

