Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

Kyungji Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the view of Joo Tae-young, a senior managing director who heads the corporate finance division of KB Securities Co., Korea’s top arranger of local debt. The property sector’s uncertain outlook is also making investors cautious about weaker credits, especially those related to the construction industry, he said in an interview.

The divergence is reflected in the surging spread gap between corporate notes rated AAA and A- to the widest in almost two years. Yield premiums on AAA rated company notes fell 24 basis points this month through Friday compared with an 11 basis-point drop in A- rated corporate debt.

Korea’s credit market had been considered one of Asia’s safest for debt, but troubles began when the developer of an amusement park defaulted on a type of asset-backed security related to property projects.

The market’s chaos has now largely subsided after the government, central bank and financial firms stepped in to support borrowers and prevent the crisis from spreading. Yields on three-month local commercial paper fell for an 11th day, the longest streak since September 2020, a sign that it’s getting easier for companies to raise funds for short-term expenditures like payroll.

Read more: Korea Strains Ease as Yields Drop for First Time Since 2021

Still, in what looks like bad news for bond arrangers, Korean companies sold less debt this year than the amount that’s maturing, the first negative net sales in six years, according to KB Securities data. The firms sold 40 trillion won ($31 billion) of bonds this year while 53 trillion won of their notes came due.

There will likely be negative net issuance in 2023 too, but overall sales will rise roughly 20% in KB’s base-case scenario, Joo said.

The gloomy economic outlook may also weigh on corporate notes. South Korea lowered its economic growth forecast for next year while predicting inflation would stay elevated.

The nation will face challenges in exports and in attracting investments amid a global slowdown and a sluggish semiconductor market, while higher interest rates will limit how much consumer spending recovers, the Finance Ministry said earlier this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ's Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy after shock move

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends. Investors have continued to push up Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control under a new governor when Kuroda's second five-year term comes to a close in April of next year. The shift in attention towards a post-Kuroda era was also evident in comments by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday that a decision on whether to revise Japan's decade-old blueprint for beating deflation will be made after a new BOJ governor is appointed.

  • Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say

    One of the men was at the gas station buying flu medicine for his son, family members told a media outlet.

  • Where To Look For Unrealized Value In Oil Markets

    There are some major opportunities emerging in the oilfield services sector

  • BBSI or PAYX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    BBSI vs. PAYX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media

    Samsung Electronics plans to increase chip production capacity at its largest semiconductor plant next year, despite forecasts of an economic slowdown, a South Korean newspaper reported late on Sunday. Analysts have said that Samsung's persistence with investment plans will likely help it take market share in memory chips and support its share price when demand recovers. Samsung plans to expand its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, by adding 12-inch wafers capacity for DRAM memory chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

  • URBN or FIGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    URBN vs. FIGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • GSK or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    GSK vs. TECH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • ASRT vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    ASRT vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Is Wingstop (WING) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

    Wingstop (WING) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Outokumpu (OUTKY) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Apple Japan hit with $98 million in back taxes- Nikkei

    According to the newspaper, bulk purchases of iPhones by foreign shoppers were discovered at some Apple stores with at least one transaction involving an individual buying hundreds of handsets at once and the store missed taxing at least one possible reseller. Japan allows tourists staying less than six months to buy items without paying the 10% consumption tax, but the exemption does not apply to purchases for the purpose of resale.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Agilent Technologies, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.53, expectations were $1.39. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Agilent Technologies Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bo and I will be coordinating your call today. I will now hand […]

  • Oklahoma Has Become a Top Source of Black-Market Weed

    After adopting permissive marijuana-growing policies, officials are trying to tighten rules in response to crime and complaints.

  • South Korean inflation expectations hit 7-month low

    A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end. Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the Bank of Korea's monthly survey showed, down from 4.2% in November and the lowest since 3.3% in May. The Bank of Korea was among the first major economy central banks to begin raising interest rates, in August last year, and has up to November, raised its policy rate by a total of 275 basis points in nine steps to 3.25%.

  • Tunisia union threatens to 'occupy the streets,' rejects 2023 budget

    Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will hold mass protests and "occupy the streets" soon to show its rejection of next year's austerity budget, the leader of the union said on Monday, in its strongest challenge to the government of President Kais Saied yet. It has at times backed Saied after he seized most powers last year, but on other occasions has voiced opposition. Tunisia's 2023 budget expects to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.2% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by unpopular reforms that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help

    Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November, data showed on Tuesday, as the lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. But from the previous month, sales fell from October, with price increases in daily necessities weighing on Japanese households as the nation's core consumer inflation rate hit a fresh 40-year high, indicating price hikes were broadening. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter.

  • India’s Finance Minister Sitharaman Hospitalized, PTI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, Press Trust of India reported, citing unnamed people.Most Read from BloombergIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysElon Musk Warn

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway Suitable for an IRA?

    Berkshire Hathaway's hefty stock price has kept it out of the hands of small investors, but the company's newer Class B shares are well within reach.