Credit Score Needed to Refinance Your Home

Aly J. Yale
·6 min read
credit score to refinance
credit score to refinance

Your credit score plays a big role in your ability to qualify for a mortgage, as well as how much it’ll cost you.

And refinancing is no different.

When you refinance your existing mortgage, your credit score will influence the interest rate you can secure. Typically, borrowers with higher credit scores receive lower rates, while those with lower scores get higher rates.

Here’s everything you need to know about what credit score is needed to refinance a home:

What credit score do you need to refinance a home?

The exact credit score you’ll need to refinance your mortgage depends on the type of loan, as well as your specific lender’s requirements. In many cases, your loan-to-value ratio (the amount of financing you need versus the home’s value) will also determine what credit score you’ll need to qualify.

Keep in mind that these are minimum credit scores for the loan programs. Lenders that offer these loans might require a higher credit score to lessen the risk.

Conventional loan

With conventional loans, you can do a rate-and-term refinance, which changes your interest rate, term length, or both. You can also opt for a cash-out refinance. Cash-out refinancing lets you borrow more than you currently owe and take out cash to remodel your home, pay for repairs, or handle any other expense you might be dealing with. The numbers below assume a refinance on a primary residence.

Rate-and-term refinance

Credit score: 620 to 720

A rate-and-term refinance for a conventional mortgage loan typically requires a credit score of at least 620 — that is, as long as your loan-to-value ratio is 75% or less, you have at least two months of cash reserves in the bank, and your debt-to-income ratio is under 36%.

If you have a higher DTI or LTV or no cash reserves, credit score requirements increase, up to 720. The maximum LTV on a conventional refinance is 95%.

Cash-out refinance

Credit score: 640 to 700

On a conventional cash-out refinance, you’ll need a 640 credit score at minimum. To qualify with a 640, you’ll need a loan-to-value ratio of 75% or less, at least six months in cash reserves, and a debt-to-income ratio of 36% or lower.

Credit score requirements go up to 700 if your DTI or LTV is higher, or you have less in cash reserves. The maximum LTV on a conventional cash-out refinance is 80%.

FHA loans

FHA loans come with three refinance options:

  1. Streamline refinance

  2. Rate-and-term refinance

  3. Cash-out refinance

The streamline refinance requires less documentation than other refinancing options and is generally a quicker process. An FHA loan can be a good option if you’re looking for a no-closing-cost refinance.

FHA streamline refinance

Credit score: 500 to 580

FHA streamline refinances are designed to have a faster, less stringent qualifying process. Because of this, there’s no credit check and no minimum credit score required — at least officially. Lenders may require a credit pull if they deem it necessary. Your loan-to-value ratio must be below 97.75% to qualify.

FHA rate-and-term refinance

Credit score: 500 to 580

As long as your new loan-to-value ratio is 90% or lower, you’ll only need a 500 credit score to qualify for an FHA refinance. If it’s higher than this, a 580 score is required.

Keep in mind these are just the minimums set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Individual lenders can set score minimums higher than this (and typically do). An appraisal may or may not be required on these loans.

FHA cash-out refinance

Credit score: 500 to 580

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has the same credit score minimums across all loan products, so an FHA cash-out refinance will require a 500 to 580, too. Though again, this can vary by lender.

With these loans, the maximum loan-to-value ratio is 95% as long as you’ve had the home for at least 12 months. If you’ve owned the property less than that, you’re limited to an 85% LTV.

VA loans

Homeowners with VA loans can choose from either an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) or a cash-out refinance. Neither one has a minimum credit score required by the Department of Veterans Affairs. But individual lenders may set their own requirements. You’ll also need to meet the VA’s military service requirements for these loans.

VA IRRRL

Credit score: No official minimum

This is similar to the FHA’s streamline refinance, as it’s designed to be a quick and painless way to refinance, get a lower rate, and reduce your monthly payments.

IRRRL loans have no official minimum credit score, though you’ll need a current VA loan and certify that you live in the home. In the event your payment increases by 20% or more with the refinance, a credit check may be required.

VA cash-out refinance

Credit score: No official minimum

A cash-out refinance also has no official minimum credit score, though you’ll need a Certificate of Eligibility and certify that you live in the home. With VA cash-out refinances, you can borrow up to 100% of the home’s appraised value (an appraisal is required).

USDA loans

Credit score: No official minimum

There are both streamlined and non-streamlined ways to refinance a USDA loan. Though there’s no minimum credit score requirement on any of these, the USDA will use your total debt and credit score to assess your eligibility.

The only exception is on streamlined-assist loans, which require no credit check at all. As with all the loans on this list, lenders are free to institute credit score minimums they deem appropriate. You’ll also need to live in the home as your primary residence and meet certain income limitations.

How to raise your credit score to get the best refi rate

If your credit score isn’t high enough to qualify you for the refinance or interest rate you need, you might consider increasing your score before applying.

You can do this by:

  • Paying down your balances

  • Settling any late or overdue accounts

  • Reporting errors you find on your credit report

  • Asking for a credit line increase on an existing account

  • Becoming an authorized user on a high-credit borrower’s credit card

About the author: Aly J. Yale is a mortgage and real estate authority. Her work has appeared in Forbes, Fox Business, The Motley Fool, Bankrate, The Balance, and more.

