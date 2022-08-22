Credit Suisse appoints Dixit Joshi as new CFO, Francesca McDonagh as COO

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Monday named Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer from Oct. 1 and Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19, another top management reshuffle following the appointment of Ulrich Koerner as chief executive last month.

It also appointed Michael J. Rongetti as ad interim chief executive officer of the asset management division and said in a statement all three would report to Koerner.

Francesco De Ferrari, who remains head of the Wealth Management division, is also appointed CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region after serving in this role on an ad interim basis since January, the bank said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank is trying to get back on track after a string of scandals and losses. Its new CEO Koerner is expected to scale back investment banking and cut costs.

Credit Suisse's investment bank recorded a pretax loss of 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.17 billion) in the second quarter and was expected to lose money again this quarter.

Joshi joins Credit Suisse from Deutsche Bank, where he was group treasurer for the last five years. He replaces David Mathers who is stepping down, as previously announced, Credit Suisse said.

McDonagh, previously announced as CEO of the EMEA region, will, as COO, support Koerner in the steering and strategic development of the group including operational and cost transformation, the bank said.

It also appointed Michael Bonacker as head of transformation, leading the operating model and cost transformation work.

($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke KoltrowitzEditing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • In Russia, Far-Right Nationalists Offer Rare Criticism of Kremlin’s War Effort

    Nationalist figures and pro-war bloggers are among the few critics of Russia’s poor battlefield performance in Ukraine.

  • Oil From Faraway Makes Inroads in Asia in Hurdle for Middle East

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThe physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East pro

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.

  • How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

    U.S. homebuyers struggle to pinpoint their home purchase budget, but it's easier to do than you might think.

  • Asia shares slip, dollar strong as yuan weakens

    Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most central banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.215

    The board of Main Street Capital Corporation ( NYSE:MAIN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.215...

  • Winemaker defends selling Hitler-branded bottles of wine, claiming customers merely want to 'remember' history

    Andrea Lunardelli told Vice World News that the bottles of wine, which have photographs of Adolf Hitler and Nazi slogans, are not "political."

  • Etowah Commission negotiates inmate health care plan, approves sheriff's office promotions

    The Etowah County Commission will save money on inmate health care after working out an amended agreement with Doctors Care.

  • The Same Battery That Pads Tesla’s Profits Can Help Other Car Makers Catch Up

    Lithium ion batteries with iron phosphate cathodes are taking share as electric vehicle makers try to shave costs.

  • Citi Fined £13 Million Over Struggles to Monitor UK Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanIn 2017, after Citigroup Inc. had paid billions of dollars in fines for rigging interest rates, manipulating currency markets and selling shoddy mortgage bonds, the Wall Street

  • Fed will have a keen eye on new inflation data to decide if it should keep raising interest rates

    The Federal Reserve consistently says its actions are data dependent.

  • Airlines pushed by labor unions to spend money on hiring rather than on stock buybacks

    Labor unions are pressuring U.S. airlines not to buy back their own stock but instead spend the money on hiring more workers and fixing problems that caused widespread flight delays and cancellations this summer. The unions said Thursday that the four largest U.S. airlines spent more than $39 billion on stock buybacks from 2014 through 2019 rather than making investments to help employees and passengers. Union officials worry that buybacks will come back now that most U.S. airlines have returned to profitability after huge losses in 2020 and 2021.

  • Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a successor is named. A source in the company confirmed that around 100 employees will be let go as part of the firm's reorganisation, and that Shohat will lead the company until the board appoints a new CEO.

  • Here's What You Should Know About the 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Tesla Shareholders

    Tesla's stock split will take place after the close of trading on Aug. 24, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- As someone who’s driven in the Beijing to Paris rally in a vintage Porsche, Ulrich Koerner knows all about staying the course. But the new boss of Credit Suisse Group AG seems to have had enough of the Swiss giant’s investment bank.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rall

  • Vanessa Bryant Said She Lives In Fear Every Day Of Seeing Photos On Social Media Of Her Dead Husband And Daughter

    “I’m willing to go to hell and back to get justice for my family," Bryant said during the trial over the leaked photos of Kobe Bryant's and Gianna's remains after their fatal 2020 helicopter crash.View Entire Post ›

  • Selena Gomez & Little Sister Share Adorable Video From Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Watch

    "I just can't imagine how you could be so OK now that I'm gone," the sisters sang to each other before leaning in for a heartfelt hug.

  • China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

    Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's two-day annual economic symposium at the Wyoming retreat on Friday. U.S. rates market pricing has the Fed raising rates to a peak around 3.65% early next year, little changed over the past fortnight.

  • Security expert: You should update your Apple devices 'immediately'

    It’s time to update your Apple (AAPL) devices – and do it now, according to BlackCloak CEO Chris Pierson (video above).

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.