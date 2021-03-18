Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses as Clients Fume

Archana Narayanan, Marion Halftermeyer and Patrick Winters
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG raced to contain the widening fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital as it acknowledged defaults are coming in a $10 billion group of now-frozen funds that the bank touted for their safety.

Facing client furor and regulatory probes over the collapse of the short-term debt funds, the Swiss bank demoted one of its top executives, withheld bonuses for some and separated the asset management unit at the center of the scandal from the much more valuable wealth unit.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who has largely shied away from making deep changes since taking over a year ago, is contending with threats of litigation and demands from regulators to hold more capital as the crisis renews questions about risk management and controls. Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.

“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”

The bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse rose 3.1% at 4:18 p.m. in Zurich amid broad-based gains in bank stocks. Before today, the bank had lost more than 8% since freezing the funds March 1.

As part of the changes announced Thursday, Eric Varvel, who oversaw asset management from the U.S., will be replaced next month by Ulrich Koerner, until recently the head of the fund unit at rival UBS Group AG. The payout and vesting of variable compensation for a number of senior employees involved in the Greensill debacle -- up to and including the executive board -- is on hold so the bank can reconsider it.

Asset management will become a separate unit, with Koerner reporting directly to CEO Gottstein. Varvel will work alongside Koerner in the coming months and then focus on his other roles as CEO of the bank’s U.S. holding company and chairman of the investment bank. The changes cap two frenzied weeks in which the bank launched an internal probe, brought in outside help to deal with regulators’ queries and sought to calm investors by returning cash portions of the funds.

In most cases when an asset manager has to liquidate a fund, losses are borne by the investors. But for Credit Suisse, which sold the products across business units, the case isn’t as clear-cut. The funds were used to invest money for retirees, the bank pitched them to corporate treasurers and insurers, and offered them to rich families as an alternative to cash.

Credit Suisse sold a disproportionate amount of the funds -- more than $1 billion -- through its private banking arm in the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter. It was part of a push to move rich Middle Easterners, who frequently hold large amounts of money in Switzerland, out of costly cash deposits and into fee-generating investments.

Some of the Swiss bank’s most important clients in the Gulf also borrowed against their holdings in the funds to amplify returns, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information. These clients are now facing the dual problem of potential losses in the Greensill-linked funds and possibly calls to put up more collateral for their borrowings.

The situation has left Credit Suisse bankers in the region scrambling to salvage client relationships, without being able to answer key questions about the extent of possible losses and who will end up paying for them.

At home in Switzerland, where Credit Suisse is a top provider of investment management services for retirees, at least one pension plan has been pressuring the bank and local politicians to ensure they’re made whole, according to a person familiar with the matter. The pension is asking why the bank didn’t take action despite warning signs, the person said.

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Varvel’s replacement marks the highest-level shakeup so far in the wake of the Greensill debacle, after the bank temporarily removed a number of lower-ranking managers while it conducts the probe. A Credit Suisse veteran of almost three decades, he took over as head of asset management in 2016, pursuing a “barbell strategy” of focusing on alternative investments on the one hand, and cheaper, passive instruments on the other.

While he was able to boost assets under management, the unit has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently. On top of the issues with the Greensill-linked funds, setbacks include a $450 million impairment on a stake in York Capital Management, the closure of two re-insurers backed by the unit’s insurance-linked securities strategy, and a 24 million-franc charge on seed capital for a real estate vehicle.

The Greensill-linked funds initially invested in loans backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks or months, making them relatively safe. But as they grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, Bloomberg has reported.

Credit Suisse rated the flagship fund the safest on a scale of one to seven, in part because many of the assets were insured. A high-octane version of the fund that didn’t use insurance was still given the second-safest rating in investor documents. Credit Suisse decided to freeze them after a major insurer of the assets refused to continue coverage.

Some investors are now threatening legal options, Credit Suisse said. Edouard Fremault, a partner at Deminor in Brussels, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said his firm has already been approached by around 10 investors in the funds. The investors are private and corporate clients of Credit Suisse in the U.K. and Switzerland, according to a person familiar.

Credit Suisse earlier this week warned it may take a financial hit related to Greensill. Questions also remain surrounding the bank’s decision to further its exposure to the former billionaire financier by providing a $140 million bridge loan last fall, and whether Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner played a key role. The bank has said she only learned of Greensill’s problems securing insurance cover for its supply chain finance loans on Feb. 22, about a week before Credit Suisse gated the funds.

(Adds shares in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse shakes up funds business under Greensill regulatory glare

    Credit Suisse is overhauling its asset management business as it faces regulatory investigations into its dealings with Greensill Capital, warning on Thursday that its results and client confidence could be hit by the finance firm's collapse. Switzerland's second-biggest bank and its asset management arm are reeling from the implosion of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill, heaping pressure on CEO Thomas Gottstein. Credit Suisse said in its annual report that Swiss regulator FINMA was looking into the matter and reviewing its impact in relation to the bank's so-called Pillar 2 buffer, which is capital banks hold against risks.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein earns less than predecessor Thiam

    Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earned less than predecessor Tidjane Thiam in his first year in the role, the bank's annual report showed on Thursday, as the bank was hit in 2020 by a slew of legal and impairment headaches and as bonuses were also impacted by higher anticipated credit losses. Gottstein, who became head of the bank last February after Thiam's abrupt departure, was granted 8.53 million Swiss francs ($9.24 million) in total compensation. Gottstein has been trying to move Credit Suisse on from a string of bad headlines, spanning a spy scandal that ousted predecessor Thiam to a $450 million write-down on a hedge fund investment.

  • Credit Suisse (CS) Expects Greensill Charge to Mar IB Boom

    Credit Suisse (CS) witnessed more than 50% rise in investment banking revenues in the first two months of 2021, which is likely to be partially offset by a charge on business with Greensill Capital.

  • Goldman Sachs pledges another $500 million in funding for minority-owned businesses

    The investment bank's latest pledge comes barely a week after it said it would invest $10 billion over a period of ten years as part of another initiative to support Black women, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education. in a number of companies, including BentoBox, which offers websites for restaurants, and lease accounting software provider LeaseQuery.

  • Texas Tried to Prepare for Crisis, Ended Up Sowing Confusion

    (Bloomberg) -- A few days before an energy crisis hit Texas, the state’s chief energy regulator issued an order to prioritize “human needs.” It sounded like a no-brainer: Divert natural gas supplies to homes and critical businesses and away from everything else deemed a lower priority.But more than 100 emails obtained by Bloomberg reveal how the move also sowed confusion as energy suppliers and Texas regulators struggled to determine which power stations should get preferential treatment as millions were plunged into darkness. The disarray meant some facilities that could provide power to the grid lost gas supply when they needed it most.One power plant that serves half a million customers saw gas supplies cut because of the way a pipeline company interpreted the state’s order. Utilities -- and even some of the state’s own regulators -- scrambled to figure out whether gas should flow to so-called cogeneration plants that provide both heat and power, because they typically serve industrial users but are also capable of supplying the grid. Gas producers, meanwhile, complained about their power being cut, choking off their own operations.“This may not be a cut and dry determination,” Mark Evarts, a director at the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s oil and gas regulator, wrote in an email the morning of Feb. 14.The emails received by the commission show how woefully unprepared Texas was for the extreme weather and ensuing energy crisis, even though it has to contend almost yearly with hurricanes, drought and high winds. The confusion arose despite federal energy regulators saying in a report following a cold snap in Texas a decade ago that state regulators should clarify the priority they give to gas customers.Similar situations are likely to be occur as climate change is expected to bring more natural disasters and threats to power generation. While the recent experience in Texas highlights how the state is unusually dependent on power for heating, with almost two-thirds of homes equipped with electric heating, other parts of the U.S. are expected to follow that trend.The Railroad Commission emails obtained by Bloomberg are among the first state records regarding the February storm and subsequent outages made available by public information requests.The commission said in a statement that its orders were “a proactive step to prioritize natural gas deliveries for human needs,” including by elevating the priority of gas-fired power generation. State grid operator The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as Ercot, said it was “appreciative” of the Railroad Commission’s orders. The state’s Public Utility Commission said it was “premature” to discuss individual factors that may have played a role in the outages.“In a crisis like this, there’s always some fog of war that leads to some misunderstanding,” said James Coleman, an associate professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas, who focuses on energy.As the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts pushed electricity prices to historic levels in mid-February, gas supplies grew scarce as weather curtailments limited production. But gas producers also struggled to maintain output when their own operations lost electricity, leaving them unable to thaw frozen infrastructure and pressurize gas so it could be sent through pipelines.The Railroad Commission instituted emergency orders on the evening of Feb. 12, just about 48 hours before the Texas power grid came close to total collapse. The agency prioritized sending gas to residences, hospitals, schools and churches that could directly generate heat from the fuel. Direct use of natural gas for heat is more efficient than using it to make electricity, but well over half the state’s homes rely on the power grid for heat.Second priority went to power plants serving “human needs customers” -- but officials at the commission quickly learned that it wasn’t always easy to figure out which facilities met that description.The Railroad Commission fielded questions from gas utilities trying to figure out if they were allowed to send supplies to cogeneration facilities. At one point, Ercot asked the commission for help keeping cogeneration units online after some had faltered due to a loss of gas supplies.“I would like to reach out to the pipelines and see if we can assure them that these units are exporting to the grid and that we do need them in order to restore electric service,” Woody Rickerson, the grid operator’s vice president of grid planning and operations, said in an email the evening of Feb. 15, the same day Ercot had called for rotating outages.In the early hours of Feb. 17, when millions were still without power, a managing director at Starwood Energy Group included the Railroad Commission on a message pleading for its gas supplier, Oneok WestTex, to restore service to the Quail Run Power Plant “as quickly as possible.” Oneok had cut supplies earlier that night, citing the commission’s order and leaving the gas-fired plant unable to serve its roughly 500,000 customers.“In these unprecedented times, I am sure you share our goal to support the restoration of the electric grid as quickly as possible,” Starwood’s Jeffrey Delgado wrote in an email at 3:02 a.m. local time.Oneok said in a statement this week that it followed the commission’s order and paused service only to “interruptible customers until they could establish they were serving human needs.” Once that was confirmed, the company said it shuttled gas to those facilities.It wasn’t just questions over the term “human needs” that created confusion. Eagleclaw Midstream, a private equity-backed pipeline company in the Permian Basin, said it needed special permission from the Railroad Commission so it wouldn’t face “a frivolous claim for significant monetary damages” for canceling an existing supply contract in order to send gas to a power plant in Odessa instead.“The issue is that we do not have the luxury of time!” Eagleclaw Chief Executive Officer Jamie Welch wrote in a message on Feb. 17. “Minutes and hours count.”But granting companies the ability to reroute supplies was the exact purpose of the order. Welch said this week that the commission responded promptly and the company was supplying the Odessa power plant within a matter of “a few hours.”Gas producers without electricity for their operations, meanwhile, frantically messaged well coordinates to regulators in the hopes of getting their electricity stored.“If I can get power back to [West Texas] we can supply 8,000 Mcfd+ back to the system,” one gas producer said in a message sent to the Railroad Commission by the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers on Feb. 17.“Targa can handle gas, but Navitas, WTG and DCP are all shut in or curtailed,” another said, referring to pipelines. “This is where the focus should be. We are doing everything we can to get our wells back online, but doesn’t do any good if the gas companies can’t move the gas.”It’s not yet clear how much of the shortfall in gas supplies to power plants was due to power outages versus well freeze-offs and other weather-related curtailments versus a lack of electricity.There might have been an easy fix to this problem: filling in a form that would grant certain companies the status of being critical to the grid and allow them to keep receiving power. But for much of the week, not even Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick was aware that option existed.“I didn’t know that was an opportunity,” Craddick told lawmakers during a hearing on Feb. 26.The email exchanges show that it wasn’t until Feb. 20, after the worst of the crisis had passed, that Ercot sent a link to the application for critical-load status to the Railroad Commission, which then passed it on to more than 70 representatives of energy companies.“There’s still just so much we don’t know about,” said Coleman of Southern Methodist University. “A lot went wrong all at once, and I think that’s a clue that the solutions we should be looking at are network-wide things.”(Updates with federal regulators’ recommendations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital and its current valuation “far exceeds our high fundamental expectations” but there are factors favoring the videogame retailer, according to analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The GameStop Analyst: Telsey reiterated its Underperform rating on the stock and maintained a price target of $33. GameStop is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Tuesday. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ The GameStop Thesis: The analysts expect GameStop to benefit from the new gaming cycle, with current demand outpacing supply for new generation Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) consoles. GameStop is also expected to benefit from its agreement with RC Ventures and the board refresh as well as its healthy balance sheet with a net cash position of $101 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter. See Also: GameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long Fourth-Quarter Expectations: The analysts expect GameStop’s fourth-quarter sales to decline 3% year-over-year to $2.13 billion, on comparable sales growth of 4.5%. GameStop E-Commerce Transformation: GameStop said in early March that its board has constituted a strategic planning and capital allocation committee to zero in on initiatives to aid its business transformation. The committee, chaired by major shareholder and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen will focus on transforming the company into a technology business. Cohen, through his RC Ventures, owns about a 13% stake in GameStop. Since its institution, the committee has appointed GameStop’s first-ever chief technology officer to oversee the company’s digital business and technology functions. Led by Cohen, GameStop is expected to adopt a digital business and transform from a brick-and-mortar business model. Price Action: GameStop shares closed almost 0.8% higher on Wednesday at $209.81. Read Next: Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers' Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To KnowGamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Top Real Estate Fund Looks Beyond REITs. Here’s Why That’s Paying Off.

    When Jeffrey Kolitch was a kid, he wanted to be a professional athlete. Another 19% was in casinos, such as (WYNN) (WYNN); 7% in internet infrastructure companies like (GDS) (GDS), which owns data centers in China; and 7% in real estate service companies like (OPEN) (OPEN), which allows home buyers to tour and purchase houses virtually.

  • Credit Suisse Faces Possible Loss Over Greensill Collapse

    The Swiss lender warned it faces a financial charge from the collapse of Greensill Capital, even as its CEO indicated it doesn’t plan to cover potential losses at $10 billion in funds tied to the insolvent finance company.

  • The Fed will keep doing its part to hold mortgage rates down

    Chairman Powell and company are maintaining their low-interest-rate environment.

  • Billionaire Spotify Founder Plans to Cash In on MiFID Blind Spot

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of Spotify is placing some of his estimated $6.1 billion fortune into a new investment firm that plans to unearth hidden gems overlooked by equity analysts.Martin Lorentzon, the Swedish serial entrepreneur who still retains an 11.1% holding in the music streamer, has bought a roughly 90% stake in Stockholm-based Cervantes Capital AB. The asset manager plans to look for companies that don’t get much attention from research units at the major banks.“The goal is to eventually build a large company in asset management and become a significant player in this segment,” Lorentzon told Bloomberg.European rules introduced in 2018, known as MiFID II, were designed to crack down on research conflicts by forcing equity analysts to specify a charge for their work (before the change, costs were incorporated into trading commissions). With the revised rules, banks and brokerages had to unbundle the fees they charged for research and trading, which led to a decline in focus on smaller and less traded stocks.Cervantes plans to channel its investment cash into under-analyzed companies with a market capitalization between 500 million kronor ($59 million) and 5 billion kronor.“I see great opportunities to invest in Swedish small and medium-sized companies,” Lorentzon said. “Sweden has fantastic entrepreneurs and good corporate governance.”The investment firm is run by fellow Swedes David Zaudy and Simon Kjellstrom, a former head of credit research at Carnegie Investment Bank. They declined to say how much Lorentzon spent on the Cervantes stake.“The Stockholm market has about 900 companies that are listed in one form or the other. Only 300 of them have research coverage, including paid research,” said Zaudy in an interview together with Kjellstrom. It’s “a good business opportunity to find undervalued and forgotten companies,” Zaudy said.“MiFID has separated execution from research,” Kjellstrom said. “This has made it unprofitable for the investment banks to cover some of the smaller and mid-sized companies that aren’t transaction intensive.”So far Cervantes, which was created in January, has bought into two Swedish listed companies, a 9.2% stake in Christian Berner Tech Trade AB and a 6% holding in software company Micro Systemation AB. The aim is to build a portfolio of 10 to 15 companies, with typical ownership stakes of 5% to 10% in each.“Our big challenge at the moment is that we have a lot of money we would like to put to work,” said Zaudy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Solar Stocks Sink on Proposed California Rule Changes. Why Utilities in Other States May Wage Similar Battles.

    The tough line being taken by California utilities may foreshadow similar fights from other utilities across the country

  • How bitcoin is like Tesla and here to stay, but will feel volatility from this unique effect, says Deutsche Bank

    The past week has been another blockbuster for bitcoin: The cryptocurrency cleared the $60,000 milestone over last weekend and has been bolstered by news from major banks.

  • Biden May Tame the Crypto Wild West. Why That’s Good for Investors.

    Investors have watched crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hit both dizzying highs and extreme lows over the past few years. Despite the volatility, some investors may feel they’ve missed out: Bitcoin alone appreciated over 1,000% in the last twelve months and over 11,000% in the last five years. The possibility of such returns explains why, today, one in four U.S. investors has exposure to crypto assets, according to a recent survey.

  • Why You Should Schedule Your Annual Financial Checkup for Retirement Now

    Given fluctuation across markets and shifting objectives, it’s become even more critical for individuals and families to review wealth plans through a holistic lens on a periodic—or better yet, annual—basis. The post Why You Should Schedule Your Annual Financial Checkup for Retirement Now appeared first on Worth.

  • Alpine skiing: More races cancelled, Kriechmayr takes men's super-G title

    The women's super-G in the Swiss resort was also cancelled but home skier Lara Gut-Behrami had already secured that title. The cancellations followed a similar wipe-out of the downhills on Wednesday and pushed Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova closer to the overall men's and women's World Cup titles respectively. Vlhova is 96 points clear of Gut-Behrami, while Pinturault leads Switzerland's Marco Odermatt by 31 with only the giant slaloms and slaloms to come.

  • Norges Bank Proves Its Hawk Status as Rate Hike Moves Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank brought forward the timing of what will probably be the rich world’s first cycle of interest rate hikes since the pandemic broke out.The Oslo-based bank, which kept its main rate unchanged at zero on Thursday, as predicted, said it now expects to start raising its benchmark deposit rate in the “latter half” of this year.Krone Gains as Norges Bank Adopts Faster Rate-Hike Path: TOPLive“This implies a somewhat faster rate rise than projected in December,” when it indicated a first increase in early 2022, it said.The bank, which roughly a year ago embarked on a series of emergency rate cuts to fight the pandemic, linked its optimism now to an expectation that “a large portion of the adult population in Norway will be vaccinated before the end of summer.”The krone initially gained as much as 0.5% against the euro, but traded little changed by midday local time. Most economists had been expecting a slightly more hawkish tone from the bank, given the economic outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The central bank’s revised rate path now suggests the first hike will come in 4Q with two more to follow in 2022. We see the key rate at 1.5% by the end of 2024...Unlike its European peers, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, Norges Bank faces a relatively mild hit to resource utilization from the virus.”---Johanna Jeansson, Nordic region economistFor the full note, click hereAn outlier among advanced economies, Norges Bank has long been expected to start winding back monetary support sooner than its peers. That’s in part thanks to record fiscal measures backed by Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest. Without having to issue a single bond to pay for its economic relief package, Norway has avoided the deep crisis that engulfed most of Europe.As the European Central Bank and the Riksbank of neighboring Sweden signal a protracted period of extreme stimulus, Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen is now piecing together a path toward more normal policy. He’ll do so after having managed to avoid unconventional measures such as quantitative easing or negative interest rates.Norway’s finance ministry said this week its main scenario is for the economy to grow 3.7% this year, and 3.6% in 2022. That’s after ending 2020 just 1.4% smaller than before the pandemic hit (the economy of the euro zone shrank 6.8% last year).“There is substantial uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery ahead, but there are prospects that economic activity will approach a normal level earlier than projected in the December 2020 Monetary Policy Report,” Norges Bank said.The bank said it “placed weight” on the effect low rates are already having on output and employment levels. It also pointed to the krone’s appreciation and the likelihood of “moderate” wage growth as reasons to expect inflation to “move down ahead.”Finally, Norges Bank said it “placed weight on the marked rise” in house prices since spring 2020.“A long period of low interest rates increases the risk of a build-up of financial imbalances,” it said.(Updates with comments from Bloomberg Economics)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Whistle-Blowers Sparked Probe at Trade-Finance Fund Barak

    (Bloomberg) -- Auditors are probing whistle-blower complaints about Barak Fund Management as the firm seeks approval to restructure a $1 billion trade finance fund that’s left investors stuck with hard-to-sell assets.Some employees lodged complaints with the Mauritius-based investment firm last year, according to people familiar with the matters. Two raised concerns about the quality of collateral linked to some loans that it made, while another warned about the overvaluation of some assets, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details are private.The firm acknowledged that three complaints were received, with two relating to “allegations of impropriety,” in an emailed reply to questions. The concerns were raised long after the alleged events linked to the complaints took place and days after the firm began a redundancy process in April last year that affected two of the employees, the company said.“The whistle-blower allegations were reviewed by the fund’s compliance officer, and a second review by an external audit firm will be completed soon,” a Barak spokesman said in a statement. “No wrongdoing, corruption, fraud or criminal activity or any other matter impacting the financial statements of any of the funds has been identified.”Barak barred investor withdrawals from its flagship fund last April as a large chunk of its holdings became hard to value. The firm, which finances cash-starved companies across Africa, is now seeking to restructure the fund by spinning off its illiquid assets into new vehicles. Barak told clients last month that the strategy’s objectives are “no longer reasonably achievable” and it’s seeking to gradually realize the assets, in a document sent to investors and seen by Bloomberg.Barak said in a separate statement last week that a “high percentage” of investors had shown support for its restructuring plan and expressed confidence that it would be approved.Catherine McIlraith, a member of Barak’s independent board of directors, also acknowledged the whistle-blower complaints and reiterated they were received some time after the alleged events, in an emailed response to questions. Investors were not informed about the concerns because the board was satisfied that no further communication was required, she added.“Fairness to investors is the key driver for the process, and we cannot jeopardize the restructuring process by commenting on the status of valuations or collateral,” McIlraith said.Audit DelaysPricewaterhouseCoopers resigned as auditor of Barak’s trade finance fund last year, before completing its 2019 audit, Bloomberg reported last week. While at least one of the whistle-blowers had also complained to PwC, it’s not known if that was linked to the firm’s resignation, the people added. A spokesperson for PwC declined to comment.The firm’s new auditor, Macintyre Hudson, has further delayed signing off on the fund’s 2019 financial statements. It previously expected to complete the already delayed process by the end of February, according to the restructuring document sent earlier that month.Macintyre Hudson “did not make a firm commitment to this date and we understand that the volume of work involved has exceeded their initial expectations, resulting in a slight delay,” the Barak spokesman said in a separate statement last week.Barak’s investment woes are the latest sign of trouble in trade finance. London-based Greensill Capital recently filed for administration after key backers walked away from the supply-chain finance firm over concerns about the valuation of its assets. The events have highlighted potential liquidity issues at funds pitching steady returns through opaque investments in unlisted assets.In 2019, a separate whistle-blower alleged a potential conflict of interest relating to Barak Chief Investment Officer Prieur du Plessis, who was said to have received cash and use of a motor vehicle from an entity linked to a client in the coal sector, two of the people said. Barak conducted an investigation and resolved the matter after issuing a warning to du Plessis, who said the deal was repayment and collateral for a personal loan, one of the people said.The allegation, raised with a Barak employee, was made by someone who was never employed by or connected to Barak, the firm said in its emailed reply, without confirming any details. The complaint, that referred to events between 2014 and 2017, “was raised in May 2019, underwent review by independent legal counsel, and was resolved in June 2020 on the basis that there was no evidence of wrongdoing or fraud,” it said.Big InvestorsBarak, started by Jean Craven and du Plessis in 2009, grew its assets and investments rapidly to manage more than $1 billion in 2018 as cash-strapped businesses sought alternative sources of capital after the financial crisis. The fund never had a down month until last March when the pandemic shut down economies across the world.Some well-known investors have backed Barak, attracted by the prospect of steady returns from providing capital to small and medium enterprises.Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund, the largest pension fund in Botswana, had invested 1.36 billion pula ($123 million) in the firm as of March 31 last year, according to its latest annual report. The pension fund’s CIO did not respond to a request for comment.IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, issued a $60 million loan to Barak in 2018 to provide trade and commodity finance to companies in Africa. The loan was repaid last year, according to an IFC spokesperson.Barak’s illiquid investments comprise more than half of the fund’s assets, in sectors such as coal mining, consumer goods and fertilizer production, according to the restructuring document.Investors willing to remain with the fund will be transferred into new products, the spokesman said in the statement.“Those who do not wish to continue will receive an initial cash payment representing the portion of the underlying investments that are liquid and readily capable of accurate valuation, with the rest to be paid out to investors in due course.”(Updates with restructuring detail in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian Backer Halts Funds in New Blow to U.S. Aluminum Project

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian company backing an aluminum project in Kentucky said it’s suspending investments as it waits for U.S. partners to raise funds, dealing a new setback to the billion-dollar-plus mill that was supposed to be completed last year.United Co. Rusal International PJSC announced the move on Unity Aluminum, formerly known as Braidy Industries, in a call on Wednesday. Rusal has so far poured $65 million into the venture, which local officials have been counting on to bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to the region.The funding freeze is the latest in a series of twists, including a battle for control of the mill that led to the ousting last year of Braidy’s chief executive officer, and questions over the timing when the U.S. lifted sanctions on Rusal. The plan announced in 2017 was for a $1.3 billion rolling mill to meet growing demand for the metal from the automotive, packaging and aerospace markets.“Unfortunately, our partner failed to contribute necessary equity from their side, so then it was a substantial change of the management and shareholder structure of Braidy Industries,” Oleg Mukhamedshin, Rusal’s deputy CEO, said on a call. “We put on hold any further investments of the project as per our agreement, and we still expect our partners to raise necessary financing after the Covid pandemic gets better.”Mukhamedshin said Rusal’s “Plan B” is to convert the investment into a debt instrument with certain securities if Unity Aluminum isn’t successful in securing the necessary funding.In 2019, Rusal announced its commitment to invest $200 million in the plant, which stirred up criticism as the decision came shortly after the U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Rusal and its parent company. A spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, then majority leader, told the Washington Post that the lawmaker didn’t know at the time that Braidy had hopes of a deal with Rusal when he backed the effort to lift sanctions on the Russian company.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes