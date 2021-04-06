Credit Suisse axes bosses and bonuses amid Archegos losses

·2 min read
Credit Suisse&#39;s chief risk officer Lara Warner
Credit Suisse's chief risk officer Lara Warner has left the bank

Credit Suisse took drastic action on Tuesday, replacing two key executives and cutting bonuses amid the fallout from two major business relationships.

Its chief risk officer, Lara Warner and its investment banking chief, Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April.

Two businesses linked to the Swiss banking giant, Greensill Capital and hedge fund Archegos imploded in recent weeks with major losses.

Greensill was the key financial backer of Liberty Steel owner, GFG Alliance.

Greensill Capital, filed for insolvency earlier this month. There are concerns about the future of Liberty Steel which directly employs 3,000 people in the UK. An additional 2,000 people work for GFG Alliance in the UK.

Woman walks past Credit Suisse sign
Woman walks past Credit Suisse sign

Credit Suisse said it expects to make a $960m (£690m) loss for the first quarter.

It also warned of a $4.7bn loss from Archegos' implosion alone.

It said it had yet to calculate the cost of its involvement with Greensill Capital.

Archegos is a family business run by controversial former hedge fund manager, Bill Hwang.The Swiss bank was one of several lenders that acted as prime broker to Mr Hwang.

Archegos collapsed after bets it made on stocks unravelled. Shares in one of its holdings, US entertainment giant Viacom, starting falling, forcing it to sell them off in double-quick time.

Credit Suisse was one of the last to try to unload its shares in the company, selling then at just over $40 per share, compared with the $100 it was priced at earlier in March.

Credit Suisse's chief executive, Thomas Gottstein, said in a statement: "The significant loss in our prime services business relating to the failure of a US-based hedge fund is unacceptable.

"In combination with the recent issues around the supply chain finance funds, I recognise that these cases have caused significant concern amongst all our stakeholders."

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse takes £3.4bn hit from hedge fund implosion

    Credit Suisse will take a 4.4bn franc (£3.4bn) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and replace two top executives after a series of losses and scandals raised questions about its risk management. The charge will result in a pre-tax loss of about 900m francs for the first quarter, the bank said on Tuesday. Credit Suisse scrapped bonuses for top executives, cut its dividend and suspended share buybacks to protect its capital. Investment bank head Brian Chin and chief risk officer Lara Warner are leaving. Chief executive Thomas Gottstein vowed he would draw “serious lessons” after the Archegos loss and the collapse of Greensill Capital last month derailed his effort to move past a turbulent 2020. The firm is the worst-performing major bank stock in the world so far this year as a strong first two months for its investment bank business are being overshadowed by its exposure to the failed firms. “I recognise that these cases have caused significant concern amongst all our stakeholders,” Mr Gottstein said. “Together with the board of directors, we are fully committed to addressing these situations. Serious lessons will be learned.” Mr Chin and Ms Warner are the highest-ranking executives to leave over the twin hits. Mr Gottstein earlier removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff on Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto. Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Mr Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Ms Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance. The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12pc in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5pc in the first half of this year. Chairman Urs Rohner offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5m francs and bonuses for the executive board have been scrapped for that year. The Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang. But while many other firms that had prime brokerage relationships with Archegos unloaded their positions with minimal damage, Credit Suisse was caught with major losses. The Swiss bank sold $2.3bn worth of stocks tied to Archegos earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said. Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage about $10bn of debt funds for Credit Suisse asset management clients that the Swiss firm had marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices. Mr Gottstein took over in February 2020 in the wake of a spying scandal that took down his predecessor and pledged a clean slate for 2021 after legacy issues marred his first year. Instead, he has been overwhelmed by repeated lapses in oversight.

  • One-Time Pioneer LG Electronics to Close Smartphone Business

    (Bloomberg) -- LG Electronics Inc. is shutting down its loss-making mobile communications unit in a move to streamline operations and focus on future projects such as electric vehicle components.The company will end production and sales of mobile phone products on July 31 to focus resources on growth areas including EVs, smart homes, robotics and artificial intelligence, it said in a statement. Phones constituted 8.2% of LG sales last year and there will be a short-term loss of revenue but the company expects the closure to be financially favorable in the long run. It’ll strength its car-parts business and continue to develop mobile technologies such as sixth-generation networking and cameras, it said.Shares rose as much as 4.1% in the wake of the announcement. Affiliate LG Display Co. also climbed as much as 6.3%.LG was one of the pioneers of the Android operating system, collaborating with Alphabet Inc.’s Google on the Nexus smartphone line and producing some of the best camera and display technology in the category’s early days. In the U.S., the company was third behind Apple Inc.’s iPhone and fellow South Korean giant Samsung Electronics Co., but it hasn’t been competitive for years and Chinese upstart OnePlus has since replaced it amid a global loss of market share to overseas rivals.The company said in January that it would review the direction of its smartphone business, having earlier that month promised it would sell a rollable phone this year. The firm held talks over a potential sale but negotiations failed due to big differences in valuing technology patents, according to local media reports.LG has been expanding its vehicle components business and partnered with Magna International Inc. for a joint venture to make key parts for EVs. Shares in the Seoul-based electronics maker soared more than 30% since the announcement, fueled by hopes that the collaboration may contribute to Apple’s EV project. LG’s expertise from developing mobile tech may help its offerings in the auto space, such as with detecting user intent, drowsiness or gesture interactions.What Bloomberg Intelligence saysLG Electronics may position itself as an electric-vehicle component solutions provider, boosting its appeal to tech giants such as Apple, and also to traditional automakers aspiring to make ‘smart’ EVs. Narrowing losses at its vehicle-components unit, to 2 billion won in the latest quarter, is a sign that it’s on track to a turnaround.- Kevin Kim and Catherine Lim, BI analystsClick here for the full research.Though Apple has not confirmed it is working on a car project, Magna Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri said publicly that his firm was ready to build an Apple car at a recent industry forum, according to a Pulse News report.(Updates with share move and more details from LG from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Adds Charles Schwab To Conviction List As Retail Trading Frenzy Continues

    Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) traded higher on Monday after a Wall Street analyst added the stock to his Conviction Buy list. The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance added Buy-rated Charles Schwab to Goldman’s Conviction List and raised his price target from $67 to $77. The Thesis: In the new note, Nance said retail investor market engagement has surprisingly increased so far in 2021. The interest rate environment has also improved significantly, supporting net interest margins. Goldman Sachs is currently forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2022, which will further improve Schwab’s potential earnings power. “On the back of the considerable momentum for fundamentals, we are adding SCHW to the Conviction List, as the stock has lagged considerable improvements in reinvestment rates, and this combined with robust balance sheet growth is likely to continue to propel forward estimates and the stock in our view,” Nance said. Related Link: Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021 Goldman is calling for first-quarter adjusted EPS of 78 cents, slightly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of 74 cents. Given short-term interest rates remain near zero and Schwab has underperformed relative to the improving environment so far in 2021, Nance said that Schwab could see significant near-term upside as the stock re-rates toward the higher end of its historical valuation range. For now, the biggest risk for broker stock investors is the “inevitable decline” in retail trading activity, Nance said. Nance is also calling for 94 cents in first-quarter EPS from Neutral-rated Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), ahead of consensus estimates of 72 cents. Benzinga’s Take: The frenzy of retail trading activity driven by a booming stock market and a global pandemic has created a near-perfect storm for brokers. Additional upside will likely hinge on retail traders maintaining their enthusiasm for stock trading once the economy starts to open back up and the potential for further upside in interest rates. (Photo: Charles Schwab) Latest Ratings for SCHW DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform Apr 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesBuyConviction Buy Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In General Electric Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers, halting its share buyback programme and slashing its 2020 dividend as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP. Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said. The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs for the first quarter, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

  • UPDATE 4-Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests. In a speech ahead of her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as Treasury chief, Yellen signaled stronger U.S. engagement on issues from climate change to human rights to tax base erosion.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees Another Archegos-Style Blowup as ‘Highly Likely’

    (Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Investments Chairman Scott Minerd said it’s only a matter of time before another firm implodes in a manner similar to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.“It is highly likely that we are going to have another situation like that,” Minerd said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview. Major losses, such as those incurred by Archegos, “tend to continue to cascade until the market corrects and flushes the risk out of the system,” he said.Archegos, Hwang’s family office, sent tremors through financial markets in recent weeks as banks liquidated $20 billion of positions linked to the firm. The forced sales -- marking one of the biggest margin calls ever -- included shares of ViacomCBS Inc., GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc. Lenders including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG said they may face significant losses as a result.Read more: God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall StreetThe episode underscores the impact one obscure firm can have on the rest of Wall Street. It has also spurred a reckoning over how Archegos, as a private entity, was able to place outsize wagers using derivatives while remaining shielded from the disclosures required of most investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a preliminary investigation into Hwang’s leveraged trades.“I just see us as being very, very vulnerable to something coming out of the blue that nobody is really anticipating,” Minerd said.See also: Carson Block Steps Up SPAC Attacks, Citing ‘Predatory’ BehaviorMore oversight may be coming for family offices, he said. The market for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, could also become an area of inquiry for regulators in cases where earnings projections don’t measure up to results, Minerd said.(Updates with comments on regulation in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow, S&P start week with record highs

    Investors drove stocks higher in a broad advance Monday after getting more bullish economic data: services activity jumping to a record high in March. That follows a report Friday showing the economy gained 916,000 jobs that month. Investors scooped up underperforming sectors like tech and communication services. The only sector to finish in the red was energy. The Dow rose more than 1% while the S&P 500 gained 1.4%. The Nasdaq added 1.7%. Fiduciary Trust Chief Investment Officer Hans Olsen: “The services sector was particularly hard hit in the pandemic, and so we're seeing this recovery trade if you will, continuing to play out in very good form indeed.”Among the top reopening movers Monday were stocks of cruise operators. Norwegian led the S&P 500 with a 7% gain after it asked U.S. health authorities to restart trips from American ports starting July 4. Shares of Google-parent Alphabet and Oracle both rose. The Supreme Court sided with Google, ruling that its use of Oracle’s software code to build the Android operating system did not violate copyright law. Tesla shares climbed 4%. The world’s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

  • Top stocks investors bought and sold in March

    JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade chief market strategist, joins Yahoo Finance live to discuss TD’s latest Investor Movement Index (IMX) which showed big-name volatility pushed the score higher in March, as well as the biggest names that were bought and sold.

  • Ken Burns Explores the Complicated Reality of Ernest Hemingway’s Life in New PBS Series

    Hemingway premieres Monday, April 5.

  • Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Adorable Easter Egg Hunt

    Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs. Scroll to read about their hoppy festivities.

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping, GameStop Is Sliding, and the Stock Market Is Riding the Strong Jobs Report Higher

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks were rising Monday morning as the market reacts to Friday’s strong jobs report. Tesla stock was rising, while (GME) was falling. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.

  • ‘Hemingway’ Review: Ken Burns’ Exhaustive Look at the Archetype of the White Male Western Canon

    PBS offers up a comprehensive six hours on the life and loves of Ernest Hemingway.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Jeopardy contestant takes shot at Packers’ field goal on Aaron Rodgers’ first show

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut as guest host on Jeopardy today, and one contestant took the opportunity to address the way the Packers’ season came to an end. On Final Jeopardy, when the contestants write down their answers to the last clue, one contestant didn’t try to answer and instead referenced the ending [more]

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.