Credit Suisse Bonds Gain in a Weekend Trading Session

Credit Suisse Bonds Gain in a Weekend Trading Session
Reshmi Basu and Giulia Morpurgo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As Swiss officials and UBS Group AG raced to put together a deal for the takeover of Credit Suisse Group Inc., bonds of the embattled lender rose in a rare weekend trading session.

Most Read from Bloomberg

One large dealer was quoting Credit Suisse bonds at levels that were as much as 6.5 points higher than Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private activity in the over-the-counter market.

The bank’s $2.5 billion of senior unsecured bonds due in 2028 were up 6.5 cents on the dollar to a bid price of 99 cents, the person said. The bid price is what dealers are willing to pay for the bonds. They were being offered to investors at 102 cents on the dollar.

The same bonds traded Friday at 94.5 cents, according to the price-reporting system known as Trace.

At the prodding of regulators, UBS has put aside its initial opposition to a deal and is exploring possible structures that could be executed quickly to halt a deep crisis of confidence, Bloomberg News reported, citing people briefed on the discussions.

It’s the second straight weekend that bond dealers in New York and London were making markets in the securities of banks in crisis. In a rare Sunday trading session last weekend, the bonds of Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company gained as US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed California lender.

--With assistance from Abhinav Ramnarayan and Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock's Hildebrand reportedly taking part in UBS, Credit Suisse talks

    Asked about the report, BlackRock spokesman Ryan O'Keeffe said in a telephone interview that "Philipp has no formal involvement in these discussions at all." Hildebrand, who joined New York-based asset manager BlackRock in 2012, previously chaired the governing board of the Swiss National Bank.

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse to hold internal talks this weekend on scenarios for bank -sources

    Credit Suisse AG will hold meetings over the weekend to assess scenarios for the bank as it struggles to regain the market's confidence, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. Executives will run through the numbers and formulate scenarios that might reshape Credit Suisse's future, the sources added. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

  • Bank of England scrambles to assess risk of new financial crisis

    The Bank of England has ordered British lenders to disclose their exposure to global debt markets amid a race to prevent contagion after the industry's most turbulent week since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • US Authorities Engaged on Possible Credit Suisse-UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUS authorities are working with their Swiss counterparts as they seek to hammer out a deal for UBS Group AG to buy all or part of its struggling rival Credit Suisse Group AG,

  • UBS Nears Deal to Take Over Credit Suisse

    UBS Group AG is nearing a deal to take over Credit Suisse Group AG, part of an urgent effort engineered by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields nosedive on continued banking stress

    U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, were down more than 70 basis points this week, on track for their largest weekly fall since October 1987. U.S. five-year yields were on pace for their worst weekly performance since September 2001.

  • Apollo’s Slok Says Bank Crisis Will Tip US Into Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- If you asked Torsten Slok a week ago how the economy was going to fare this year, he would have told you he was expecting a no-landing scenario, whereby the Federal Reserve would tame inflation without triggering a downturn.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical S

  • Credit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUBS Group AG and Swiss officials are racing to put together a deal for the firm to take over battered rival Credit Suisse Group AG this weekend as they seek to navigate thorny

  • UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse Could Be Imminent. Here’s Why It Matters.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only option to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday: report

    UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. FINMA declined to comment on the FT report. UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Pat O’Connor to re-sign with Buccaneers

    The Bucs are re-signing defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The sides agreed to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal, which calls for a $1.08 million salary plus a $152,500 signing bonus. The team earlier signed former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines to a one-year deal and re-signed linebacker Cam Gill to [more]

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower on bank contagion fears

    Wall Street closed lower on Friday, marking the end of a tumultuous week dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector and the gathering storm clouds of possible recession. All three indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.

  • Moody's had a 'Grade A' rating on Silicon Valley Bank — right before it collapsed. Is this 2008 all over again? Here are 3 simple steps to safeguard your own money now

    A little due diligence will help keep your hard-earned cash safe.

  • ‘Unknown Unknowns’: No Weekend for Traders as Bank Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- 6 a.m. wake-up calls. Cancelled tennis dates. Anxious check-ins on bond prices while walking the dog.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsThese are just some of the scenes of traders and money managers over the w

  • The European Union delayed its ruling on the Microsoft-Activision deal

    The European Union’s competition regulator delayed ruling on the Xbox-Activision deal after Microsoft proposed remedies to its concerns

  • Exclusive-UBS seeks about $6 billion in government guarantees for Credit Suisse deal -source

    UBS Group AG is seeking government guarantees of about $6 billion for a potential takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, a person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday. The guarantees would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, the source said. Talks to resolve the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse are encountering significant obstacles, and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combine, the first source said.

  • Apple and Other Big Companies Hold Trillions in Cash. Here’s the Complex Way They Manage the Risks.

    When it comes to cash, Silicon Valley CFOs recommend spreading the risk, avoiding concentration, and preserving capital.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

    Even Miley Cyrus is on board with the look.

  • Synopsys Stock Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club

    Synopsys saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Friday, from 94 to 96. This number matches some other key CANSLIM factors, like EPS and Relative Strength, both at 91. Synopsys is trading within the buy zone from a 364.09 entry from a cup without handle.

  • 7-Eleven aims for one of largest retailer electric vehicle charging networks in North America

    7-Eleven, Inc. announced its new proprietary electric vehicle charging network on Friday stores across North America, as well as a related app. Some states already have sites.