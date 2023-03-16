Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54bn from Swiss central bank after shares plunge

Credit Suisse said it is taking "decisive action" - GETTY IMAGES

Credit Suisse has announced that it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn; $54bn) from Switzerland's central bank to reinforce the group after its shares plunged.

In a statement, the troubled bank said it was also making buyback offers on about 2.8 billion francs of debt.

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders," chief executive Ulrich Koerner said in the statement.

"My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs."

Credit Suisse, hit by a series of scandals in recent years, saw its share price tumble off a cliff on Wednesday after the Saudi National Bank declined to inject more money into the group.

Its shares fell more than 30pc before regaining some ground to end the day's trading down 24.2pc at 1.697 Swiss francs.

In February 2021, Credit Suisse shares were worth 12.78 Swiss francs, but since then, the bank has endured a barrage of problems that have eaten away at its market value.

Wednesday's plunge also came amid fears of contagion brought on by the failure of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank.

Credit Suisse is one of 30 banks globally deemed too big to fail, forcing it to set aside more cash to weather a crisis.