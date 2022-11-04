Credit Suisse Buyback Sees Investors Hold On to Half of Debt

Tasos Vossos
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A $3 billion debt buyback offer by Credit Suisse Group AG has so far been taken up by holders of about half that amount as many opt to keep their discounted bonds issued by the embattled Swiss lender.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank bought parts of seven separate bonds denominated in euros and sterling, amounting to the equivalent of about €286 million ($279.6 million), it said in the release of the tender offer’s indicative results on Friday. In a separate statement, it said just over $1.2 billion of dollar notes had so far been accepted for purchase with six days still remaining for investors to sell back their holdings.

The amount Credit Suisse will pay to buy back the euro notes ranges from 75.05 cents for a 2028-dated issue to 97.75 cents for a floating-rate note due next September, according to a separate notice.

The concurrent buybacks are part of a 3 billion Swiss franc ($2.98 billion) operation launched by the lender in October, which analysts saw as a show of confidence as it scooped up its own debt at a discount. Credit Suisse said at the time it wanted to “take advantage of market conditions to repurchase debt at attractive prices.”

Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback to Calm Nerves

“I wasn’t expecting a high acceptance level,” said Simon Adamson, chief executive officer of the London office at research firm CreditSights Inc. “The benefits are clear for CS, and it was a signal that its liquidity was strong in an effort to calm the market, which it did, but I don’t think the terms were very attractive for bondholders.”

While the repurchased bonds have broadly stayed stable or gained in value on the secondary market since the offer was announced, they’re still trading at discounted prices. Some are even indicated below 80 cents, a level typically associated with firms in distress.

The 166-year-old bank has been vulnerable to rumors of takeover bids and concerns about its stability. It plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs through a rights offering and selling shares as part of an overhaul that includes downsizing its loss-making investment bank arm.

Earlier this week, S&P Global Ratings cut its score of Credit Suisse Group to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade step, citing “material execution risks.”

(Updates with buyback prices in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • AGNC Reports Earnings and Comforts Investors About the Dividend

    This year has been especially tough for the mortgage market and housing in general. The press talks about a housing recession, builders have slowed home construction, mortgage origination volume has been cut in half, and the mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hammered by rising rates and underperforming portfolios. As the year has worn on, the dividend yields on many mortgage REITs have reached levels where dividend cuts have occurred in the past.

  • Manchin Tells CEOs to Stop Rewarding Bad Behavior With Campaign Checks

    (Bloomberg) -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin told a gathering of corporate leaders they’re rewarding “bad behavior” by sending campaign checks to politicians based on party or ideology and not asking how they’ll benefit.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing S

  • Exclusive-Arabica coffee heads to ICE warehouses, putting pressure on prices

    Large volumes of arabica coffee are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, traders with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, further weighing on global prices that have already hit one-year lows. The move to replenish ICE stocks removes one of the market's last supports and may eventually provide consumers respite from high retail coffee prices which always lag moves on global commodity exchanges. ICE arabica futures have been under pressure of late on concern that global economic growth is faltering just as top producer Brazil could potentially churn out a record crop.

  • US Jobs Top Forecasts, Unemployment Up in Mixed Picture for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US businesses reported strong hiring and wage increases in October although the unemployment rate climbed, offering a mixed picture as Federal Reserve officials debate how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail I

  • China Stocks in US Soar on Reopening Hopes, Audit Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed China stocks jumped on Friday as fresh optimism over an easing of Covid restrictions and progress in the American audit inspection of Chinese companies fueled appetite for beaten-down names.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitt

  • Stocks Seesaw With Dollar Down the Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks whipsawed, with traders weighing mixed jobs figures and awaiting next week’s inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve would be able slow down its pace of rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest:

  • Twilio (TWLO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Twilio (TWLO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.77% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • LA Mayor’s Race Tightens as Billionaire Caruso Narrows Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest: Musk Says Ad Losses Fuel ‘Massive’ Revenue

  • Fed's Collins says policy entering new phase, open to smaller rate hikes

    (Reuters) -Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months. "At the moment, with inflation well above the Fed's 2 percent target, the Fed's central task must be to restore price stability," Collins said in a speech. "The work to tame inflation is not yet finished," she said, while adding "there are some hopeful signs, although not yet clear evidence, that inflation may be beginning to moderate."

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to start layoffs in coming weeks as dealmaking slows -sources

    Wall Street major Morgan Stanley is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the plan said, as dealmaking business takes a hit due to rising inflation and an economic downturn. In Asia Pacific, the bank has drafted up a list of staff members considered redundant, who will mainly come from teams that focus on China-related business, two of the sources said. Some of the cuts will come from capital markets teams in Hong Kong and mainland China, and most of the rest are expected to be from other teams focusing on China business, both onshore and offshore, the third source said.

  • Enel teams up with Brenmiller to test rock-based energy storage

    Italy's biggest utility Enel and Israel's Brenmiller Energy have teamed up to build a rock-based storage system in Tuscany as they test new technologies to increase flexibility in the use of renewable energy. The technology allows excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored in the form of heat and makes the power plant more flexible, the two groups said in a joint statement. "This solution makes renewables more reliable, flexible and resilient and can be used to decarbonise sectors that need heat at high temperatures," said Enel's Head of Innovation Ernesto Ciorra, adding the system was based on the use of common stones and not rare materials, making it sustainable.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.

  • This Dividend King Is Getting Hammered. Time to Buy?

    Inflation and recession worries have investors concerned about this stalwart, meaning this could be a buying opportunity.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

    Dividend-paying stocks provide an extra cushion during rough market conditions. And in a historically volatile 2022, it's easy to see why these stocks have gained popularity.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity

    The biggest blunder of the Oracle of Omaha's investing career could be a generational buying opportunity for investors.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • Elon Musk takes away 'days of rest' at Twitter in another major shift from Jack Dorsey's leadership style

    Twitter implemented "days of rest" for workers in 2020 to help those feeling overworked and burnt out during the pandemic. Now they're gone.

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.