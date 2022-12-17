Credit Suisse and BNP Cited by US for Issues in Living Wills

(Bloomberg) -- American bank regulators found issues with the roadmaps drafted by Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA on how their US operations could be wound down after a meltdown.

Credit Suisse’s plan had deficiencies related to cash-flow forecasting abilities and governance for the bank’s US operations, according to the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. BNP’s plan had a shortcoming related to securities repurchase agreement activity for US operations, the regulators said Friday.

The feedback letters are based on the watchdogs’ reviews of roadmaps submitted in 2021. These resolution plans were mandated as part of the Dodd-Frank legislation passed following the 2008 financial crisis.

The regulators requested that Credit Suisse submit a revised resolution plan for its US operations by May 31 that shows the governance weaknesses have been dealt with.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said that it was “committed to addressing the issues raised within the required timeframe.” The lender added that it “has taken, and continues to take, significant steps to enhance its resilience, including investments in controls, processes and technology.”

The issues raised Friday by US regulators are the latest headache for the troubled Swiss lender. The bank is in the process of shoring up its finances to assuage investors’ concerns after billions in losses over the past two years, recent client defections and asset outflows.

Chairman Axel Lehmann said earlier this month that the bank’s liquidity was improving and the outflows that had spooked markets had “basically stopped.”

BNP representatives declined to comment.

(Updates with BNP response, in final paragraph.)

