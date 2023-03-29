Credit Suisse concealed more than $700 mn from US govt: Senate

AFP
·2 min read

Embattled Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has failed to disclose more than $700 million in previously undeclared accounts since 2014, in violation of a plea deal with the US Department of Justice, a Senate committee said Wednesday.

The findings of the two-year Senate Finance Committee probe add to the woes of the Swiss investment bank, which was pushed to merge with regional rival UBS earlier this month after suffering contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"At the center of this investigation are greedy Swiss bankers and catnapping government regulators," committee chair Senator Ron Wyden said in a statement as the findings were released.

"The result appears to be a massive, ongoing conspiracy to help ultra-wealthy US citizens to evade taxes and rip off their fellow Americans."

In a statement sent to AFP, Credit Suisse said the bank "does not tolerate tax evasion."

The Senate report "describes legacy issues, some from a decade ago," which the bank has sought to address by implementing extensive enhancements "to root out individuals who seek to conceal assets from tax authorities," it said.

"Credit Suisse is also actively cooperating with US authorities including the DOJ to address some remaining legacy conduct or policy concerns, and will continue to do so,” the statement said.

Credit Suisse pleaded guilty in 2014 to attempting to aid and assist US taxpayers in filing false income tax returns.

As part of a plea deal with the Justice Department, the bank paid a fine of more than $1 billion and agreed to make a complete disclosure of its cross-border activities, disclose previously undeclared accounts and cooperate with requests for account information.

The committee found Credit Suisse had "violated key terms of its plea agreement," in particular by not informing the DOJ when it moved close to $100 million from a previously undisclosed account belonging to a family with US citizenship to other Swiss banks.

The committee also accused Credit Suisse bankers of "knowingly and willfully" aiding and abetting "offshore tax evasion" by US businessman Dan Horsky to the tune of $220 million, according to the statement.

Israel's Bank Leumi may have also violated its own agreement with the DOJ by assisting with a transfer of tens of millions of dollars out of Credit Suisse and into Bank Leumi accounts in Israel, the committee said.

da/sst

Recommended Stories

  • Liv Tyler Returns to Marvel for ‘Captain America 4’

    Fifteen years after starring in The Incredible Hulk, Liv Tyler is making her return to Marvel Studios, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America 4, currently titled Captain America: New World Order. She will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross. Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, […]

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion. New owner UBS or the Swiss government should assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, calling on the DoJ and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face more penalties.

  • Paul George says Lakers were his top choice when Pacers traded him

    Paul George once wanted to play for the Lakers, but his wish wasn't granted.

  • Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid breaks down why the Eagles are in great hands going forward

    Former Philadelphia head coach and Chiefs Super Bowl winner Andy Reid gave three huge reasons why the Eagles are in great hands for the future

  • New York waits... and waits... for expected Trump indictment

    Nine days after Donald Trump announced he was about to be arrested over a hush-money payment to a porn star, the world still awaits what would be one of the most famous police mugshots in history. A grand jury -- a panel of citizens with broad investigative powers that works with prosecutors -- reconvened Monday in Manhattan, where they reportedly heard from the former publisher of the National Enquirer, a central player in the hush money payment scheme.  

  • Home Prices Keep Softening. Where They Fell Most.

    Home prices in January saw the smallest gain since December 2019, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Before It Skyrockets

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 17% over the last 12 months, growth-focused stocks have been in a rut. Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) is no exception. But while the company faces the same macroeconomic headwinds as the rest of the industry, its unique business model and well-defined niche could help power continued success.

  • Pence Hints He May Drop Legal Efforts To Avoid Testifying Against Trump In Jan. 6 Probe

    The former vice president's testimony could give special counsel Jack Smith some of the strongest evidence on Trump’s attempted coup.

  • Five things Giants must do to exceed expectations for 2023 MLB season

    Gabe Kapler said the Giants are opening the 2023 season with their best roster since he's been their manager. To exceed expectations, they'll need these things to go right.

  • China spent $240 billion bailing out 'Belt and Road' countries - study

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with the amount soaring in recent years as more have struggled to repay loans spent building "Belt and Road" infrastructure, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 80% of the lending was made between 2016 and 2021, mainly to middle-income countries including Argentina, Mongolia and Pakistan, according to the report by researchers from the World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, AidData and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. China has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to build infrastructure in developing countries, but lending has tailed off since 2016 as many projects have failed to pay the expected financial dividends.

  • AP sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

    A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The ruling says Pence will not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building as Republican Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory, according to one of the people. Pence and his attorneys had cited constitutional grounds in challenging a grand jury subpoena issued weeks ago.

  • LSU coach Kim Mulkey said 'If I was watching this game, I'd turn it off' after her team made the Final Four despite awful shooting

    The LSU Tigers made just one three-pointer and shot 30.2% from the field in a brutal offensive showing against Miami in the Elite Eight.

  • Ukraine’s SBU special forces destroy Russian Tor missile system with suicide drone — video

    Special forces of Ukraine's SBU Security Service destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 short-range surface-to-air missile system with a suicide drone, the official site published a video of the attack on March 28.

  • Chipotle will pay a $240,000 penalty — roughly 1% of its daily revenue— for shutting down a store that tried to unionize

    Chipotle will pay the settlement to employees of its former Augusta, Maine, store after federal regulators found that it violated labor laws.

  • A Florida Keys animal farm didn’t expect this to happen after a new critter arrived

    A welcome surprise for the sheriff’s farm.

  • Demand is not the problem in the housing market: Economist

    First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. pending home sales, building sentiment, mortgage rate volatility, lack of supply, and the outlook for the U.S. housing sector.

  • ‘John Wick 5’ Back on the Table After Box Office Blowup

    [The following story contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.] Yeah, Lionsgate is thinking John Wick is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 had widely been expected to be the final installment in the main action franchise, but a fifth film is back on the table after the latest movie’s astonishing opening at the global box […]

  • Russia is forcing Western companies exiting its market to make a donation to the country — and it's making it harder for them to leave

    Over 2,000 foreign companies are seeking approval to exit the Russian market, per the Financial Times.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of has Armenia warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t recogniz

  • Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post

    Twitter on Tuesday restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) congressional account for seven days after she repeatedly posted an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” Greene tweeted about the event after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. Police…