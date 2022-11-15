Credit Suisse Cuts Senior Bank Jobs in Asia as Overhaul Begins

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has started cutting senior bank jobs in Asia including three managing directors across investment banking and financing as the Swiss giant carries out its plan to reduce global headcount by 9,000, people familiar with the matter said.

Among the bankers let go were Johnson Chui, Asia-Pacific head of equity capital markets, Karen Yap from the financing group, and Ee-lin Tan, head of ratings advisory, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The departures also include Kuvesh Pather, the head of trading for the financing group in Australia, at least two Singapore-based bankers from the same group, and two directors from investment banking and capital markets, the people said.

A Singapore-based spokesman at Credit Suisse declined to comment. The three managing directors and Pather didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

The Swiss lender is undergoing a sweeping overhaul, seeking to shave 2.5 billion francs ($2.5 billion) off its cost base. As part of the plan, the bank has said it started 2,700 job cuts in the fourth quarter and is aiming to reduce about 9,000 positions by 2025.

The cuts in Asia come after dealmaking in China, one of its biggest growth markets, slumped and the bank posted mark-to-market losses in its financing group for the region.

Meanwhile, Vik Bali, Credit Suisse’s chief operating officer of private banking for South Asia, also quit, said the people. Bali didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Credit Suisse warned last month that it will probably record its fifth straight loss this quarter due to costs related to the revamp. The firm has announced a raft of changes, including the sale of its securitized products group and a capital increase as Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner seeks to put an end to years of scandals and management missteps.

--With assistance from Pei Li.

