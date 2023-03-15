Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank
Tasos Vossos
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The last recorded quote on pricing source CMAQ stood at 835.9 basis points on Tuesday. Traders were seeing prices of as high as 1,200 basis points on one-year senior credit-default swaps Wednesday morning, according to two people who saw the quotes and asked not to be named because they aren’t public. There can be a lag between pricing seen by traders and those on CMAQ at times of frantic activity.

Spreads of more than 1,000 basis points in one-year senior bank CDS is an extremely rare phenomenon. Major Greek banks traded at similar levels during the country’s debt crisis and economic slump. The level recorded on Tuesday is about 18 times the contract for rival Swiss bank UBS Group AG, and about nine times the equivalent for Deutsche Bank AG.

A spokesperson at Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

The CDS curve is also deeply inverted, meaning that it costs more to protect against an immediate failure at the bank instead of a default further down the line. The lender’s CDS curve had a normal upward slope as recently as Friday. Traders typically ascribe a higher cost of protection over longer, more uncertain periods.

Shares in the lender were also plunging on Wednesday, reaching a new record low and dragging other banking stocks in the region lower. The stock fell as much as 22% after its shareholder, Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy, ruled out investing any more in the company.

Credit Suisse is in the midst of a complex three-year restructuring in a bid to return the bank to profitability. It was hard hit by the recent wave of bearishness triggered by Silicon Valley Bank’s demise, with its five-year CDS spreads hitting a record.

Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday that business momentum improved this quarter and that the bank attracted funds after the collapse of SVB.

As a systemically important bank, Credit Suisse follows “materially different standards” in terms of capital strength, funding and liquidity than lenders such as SVB, Koerner said. He said the lender had a CET1 capital ratio of 14.1% in the fourth quarter and a liquidity coverage ratio of 144% that has since increased.

“The other point is, the volume of our term fixed income securities as part of our HQLA portfolio is absolutely not material,” he said, referring to the bank’s holdings of high-quality liquid assets. “And the exposure to interest rates is fully hedged on top of it.”

Outflows of client money, which were at unprecedented levels in early October amid a social media firestorm that questioned the bank’s health, haven’t reversed as of this month, though have stabilized at much lower levels, according to Tuesday’s annual report.

Chairman Axel Lehmann said Wednesday that government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender and that it wouldn’t be accurate to compare the Swiss bank’s current problems with the recent collapse of SVB. He was speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Saudi Arabia.

--With assistance from Dale Crofts.

(Updates CDS price, adds context on other banks.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse's biggest backer says can't put up more cash; share down by a fifth

    RIYADH (Reuters) -The head of Credit Suisse Group's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank (SNB), said on Wednesday it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds. The Saudi bank holds a 9.88% stake in Credit Suisse, according to Refinitiv data. Trading in the Swiss bank's shares was halted late morning as they fell by a fifth to fresh record lows, having been pummelled earlier in the week in market fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • Credit Suisse shares tumble to new record low as European banking sector reels

    Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse on Wednesday saw its shares fall to a new record low, pressuring the broader market and the rest of the European banking sector days after two banks collapsed in the U.S.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holder Rules Out Investing More After Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder, whose stake has lost more than one-third of its value in three months, ruled out investing any more in the troubled Swiss bank as a bigger holding would bring additional regulatory hurdles. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’

  • SVB collapse leads to big paydays for short sellers

    The shorts have cleaned up.

  • Credit Suisse shares hit record low

    Credit Suisse saw its stock sink to a record-low price level Tuesday in the morning, with shares for the bank subsequently being priced around $2.50 by afternoon.

  • Why Ray Dalio says SVB collapse is a ‘canary in the coal mine’

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.

  • Credit Suisse executive board will not receive a bonus for 2022

    Credit Suisse group's executive board took home 32.2 million Swiss francs ($35.27 million) in fixed compensation while collectively forgoing a bonus for the first time in more than 15 years, the Swiss bank said in its annual report published on Tuesday. In February, Credit Suisse Group reported that 2022 was its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner earned 2.5 million francs in 2022, including for his role at Credit Suisse before taking over as CEO in July.

  • Credit Suisse finds 'material weakness' in its financial reporting

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Credit Suisse’s financial reporting.

  • Despite Losing Her Brother, Lotte Kopecky Set to Race Tomorrow in Nokere Koerse

    Team asks for public compassion in leaving racer alone while she rides.

  • China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump

    China's embattled property sector made new progress in its climb out of a months-long slump as official data for January-February on Wednesday showed much narrower declines in home sales, developer investment and construction starts. Home sales by floor area in the first two months of 2023 fell 3.6% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compared with a 24% decline for the whole of 2022. The narrower sales decline followed a rise in new home prices in January, the first uptick in a year, as buyers, while still cautious, found solace in a slew of supportive policies, expectations of more stimulus steps and China's exit from its crushing zero-COVID regime.

  • SVB’s sudden collapse: 6 charts show the shock waves that ripped through global markets

    The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which marked the largest failure of a U.S. financial institution since the height of the Great Recession in 2008, has rattled financial markets and sparked fear of systemic tremors in the banking system. Shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF  (KRE) which covers the regional banks segment of the broader S&P 500 (SPX) index, tumbled 10% on Monday. The index closed 4.4% lower on Friday, when California regulators intervened and officially shut SVB down, while placing it in receivership under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • Meta Prepares To Let 10K Employees Go, Flatten Organizational Structure, Cut Back On Non-Priority Projects

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared goals under Year of Efficiency, proposing to make it a better technology company and improve its financial performance amid macro uncertainties. Zuckerberg mentioned restructuring plans focused on flattening its organizational structure, dumping lower-priority projects, and reducing hiring rates. Meta is preparing to reduce the size of its recruiting team further. The company expects to announce restructurings and layoffs in its tech

  • Oil slips as banking fears return, offsetting China demand hopes

    Oil extended losses on Wednesday as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets, offsetting hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and broader European stocks sliding. "The financial sector in Europe is under significant turmoil today," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weigh

  • Signature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors were investigating Signature Bank’s work with crypto clients before regulators suddenly seized the lender this past weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressurin