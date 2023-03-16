Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away
Abhinav Ramnarayan, Jenny Surane and Katherine Doherty
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock fell as much as 31%, hitting record lows, and prices on its benchmark bonds sank to levels that indicate the Swiss lender is in deep financial stress — something rarely, if ever seen at a major global bank since the throes of the 2008 crisis. Meanwhile, banks that trade with Credit Suisse snapped up contracts, known as credit-default swaps, that will compensate them if the crisis deepens.

At least one bank, BNP Paribas SA, went a step further and informed clients it will no longer accept requests to take over their derivatives contracts when Credit Suisse is the counterparty, according to people familiar with the matter. This adds to the steps that many banks in the US had been taking over the course of months to slowly reduce their exposure to the lender.

As the day went on and the crisis convulsed global financial markets, authorities in Switzerland sought to stem the damage, releasing a statement in their evening pledging to provide Credit Suisse with emergency financing if needed. The bank’s shares and CDS rebounded slightly.

“The trading levels have become somewhat a crisis in confidence in Credit Suisse,” said Mark Heppenstall, president of Penn Mutual Asset Management. “People are looking for any way possible to get protection.”

Wednesday’s panic was sparked by a statement from Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank. When the bank’s chairman, Ammar Al Khudairy, was asked if he was willing to inject more cash into the lender, he responded “absolutely not.” That was nothing new, really — and came just a day after Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said that business was starting to improve — but it was enough to unnerve investors already on edge after three regional US banks failed in a span of days.

In the aftermath, the Swiss lender’s dollar bonds plunged as much as 40 cents, by far the worst performing notes globally. Quotes for one-year credit default swaps surged above levels on longer durations as banks tried to give themselves a near-term shield from their counterparty exposure, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While Credit Suisse’s American depositary receipts pared losses after the announcement by Swiss authorities, they were still down 14% at the close of regular trading in New York. The pain bled into the rest of the banking sector, with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. each tumbling more than 5%, while JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. all sank more than 3%.

Market Angst

All of which underscores just how high angst now is — both surrounding the fate of Credit Suisse and, more broadly, a global economy that’s been shaken by soaring interest rates as central bankers seek to tame rampant inflation. Recession fears sent the price of oil tumbling below $70 a barrel for the first time since 2021 in the US.

Amid the tumult, broader concern about the outlook for the banking system began to seep into dollar funding markets.

Rates on overnight repurchase agreements moved higher for a period, pointing to stronger demand and general jitteriness. A number of other market indicators, including the gap between forward-rate agreements and overnight index swaps, also indicated heightened tension.

Unlike the regional banks that fell in the US, “Credit Suisse is a global systemically important banking institution,” said Scott Kimball, managing director of fixed income at Loop Capital Asset Management, which has a position in the lender’s bonds. “The persistent problems at Credit Suisse carry bigger problems for the credit markets,” he added. “They can’t seem to get the ship right.”

The global effort to safeguard against further distress at Credit Suisse extended beyond banks. Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management instructed portfolio managers to cease derivatives trades with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Having already stopped uncleared transactions with the lender, the hedge fund on Wednesday went a step further, halting trades that go through a clearing house.

“CDS and stock prices can drive a negative feedback loop, especially in volatile markets,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Alison Williams and Ravi Chelluri wrote. “Credit Suisse’ risk-management issues have evolved over the past couple of years, and we think that big banks have managed counterparty-risk exposures accordingly.”

--With assistance from Sonali Basak, Nishant Kumar, Donal Griffin, Alexandre Rajbhandari, Alastair Marsh, Claire Boston, Hannah Levitt, Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Caleb Mutua.

(Updates with Millennium beginning in 13th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse gets liquidity promise, but Wall Street not ‘out of the woods yet’

    Investors are on edge after shares of Credit Suisse fell to about $2 a share and the Swiss National Bank said it would provide liquidity, if needed.

  • Banking crisis is 'going to slow growth': strategist

    Swiss bank, Credit Suisse (CS) had a roller coaster of a day. Shares closed in the European markets down over 20% after the bank acknowledged that it found “material weakness” in its financial reports. After hours, Swiss National Bank announced that it will provide Credit Suisse with liquidity if necessary. Credit Suisse’s early dip put pressure on markets as a whole, adding to jitters after the closing of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Matt Maley, Miller Tabak + Co. Chief Market Strategist, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact weakness in banking could have on the broader economy, “The banks are going to have tighter lending standards, etcetera. That's going to slow growth down.” Hot CPI and PPI prints added to fear of a slowing economy this week. Maley, however says inflation may not be our biggest worry, “We're going to start worrying less about whether we have inflation or not and more about whether we're going to have a recession.” Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Ines Ferre here. Key video moments: 00:15 "Are we going to have a banking crisis?" 00:29 On tech stocks 00:43 Banking problem "not as big as it was before" 01:03 "That's going to slow growth"

  • Bank Fears Hit Asia Stocks, Traders Weigh Fed Path: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares fell, US and European equity futures moved higher and Treasuries dropped as fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG roiled markets.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit SuisseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fai

  • Credit Suisse is just the 'tip of the iceberg' as banking turmoil snarls financial markets, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says

    JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele says a recession is "inevitable" and there's "a lot more pain" headed for financial markets.

  • Credit Suisse Revamp Jeopardized as Market’s Confidence Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets are threatening to deprive Ulrich Koerner of what he says he needs most to execute his major overhaul of Credit Suisse Group AG: Time.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit SuisseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails

  • US watching developments at First Republic, other banks - White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is carefully monitoring developments at First Republic and other smaller banks after actions to protect depositors following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week, an official said on Tuesday. Asked if there was still a danger of runs on other regional banks, the official said the U.S. banking system was in "a vastly better position right now" than if the actions had not been taken and depositors should have confidence their funds would be protected. "We're dedicating a lot of time to making sure that we're navigating through this okay," said the official, adding that the White House was in close touch with Treasury and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation about potential problems at other banks that were about the same size as SVB.

  • Russia drafting ‘evacuation’ plans to take collaborators from Zaporizhzhya to Crimea

    Russia’s invading forces have developed an “evacuation” plan for occupying administration officials and their families to move from the occupied town of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhya Oblast to Crimea, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on March 13.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Loans Could Be Letdown for PE Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms circling the $74 billion loan book at Silicon Valley Bank may find that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is unwilling to sell the assets — or at least not at bargain-basement prices. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit

  • Armenia raises peacekeeper 'problems' with Putin, fears escalation

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday he had complained to President Vladimir Putin about "problems" with Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, warning of an escalation in the restive Caucasus region."In a phone conversation with Putin yesterday, I spoke of a possible escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and said that there are problems in the zone where Russian peacekeepers are responsible," Pashinyan said during a press conference.

  • Credit Suisse Will Borrow Up to 50 Billion Swiss Francs

    Credit Suisse the Swiss bank whose shares tumbled Wednesday as fears about the health of global banks jumped the Atlantic Ocean, said it would exercise its option to raise as much as 50 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to $53.7 billion, from the Swiss National Bank in a bid to stanch liquidity concerns. The firm, based in Zurich, called the decision a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.” Credit Suisse added that the move “would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs.”

  • Bank crisis beginning to be felt by nonbank institutions, Fitch Ratings says

    Nonbank players are experiencing “knock-on effects” as the result of the sudden deterioration of a few U.S. banks, Fitch Ratings said.

  • OPEC Sees Weaker Western Oil Demand Countering Growing Chinese Appetite

    The cartel left its forecasts for global oil-demand growth this year steady as growing optimism about China’s demand for crude oil was countered by concerns about the economic picture in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Wall St. down as Credit Suisse sparks fresh bank selloff

    STORY: Volatile trading gripped Wall Street Wednesday as fears of a banking crisis were revived.Stocks plunged sharply, then pared losses, with the major indexes closing mixed on the day.The Dow shed just under one percent, the S&P 500 shed seven-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq closed up a hair.Trouble at Credit Suisse piled more pressure on the banking sector….U.S.-listed shares of the Swiss bank hit a record low after its largest investor said it could not provide more financing to the bank. But by the end of the day Switzerland's central bank pledged to fund Credit Suisse with liquidity "if necessary”.The panic came just one day after shares of U.S. banks staged a strong recovery, with regulators enacting emergency measures to prevent contagion after the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank.Some investors believe aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve caused cracks in the financial system.Joy Yang, Head of Global Product Management and Marketing at MarketVector Indexes, equates the Fed’s policy with “using a wrecking ball instead of a scalpel.”“In using this wrecking ball, they can kind of throw it at a target, but what we’ve realized is that this ball’s coming back. So some of the damage that we’re seeing now is really kind of what was happening with their intervention with monetary easing, and so we’ve yet to see what’s going to happen with monetary tightening and what damage is going to come out of that.”First Republic Bank tumbled more than 21% while PacWest plunged nearly 13%. Trading was halted several times for volatility.Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America also dropped.U.S. Treasury yields fell, with traders now expecting equal chances of a 25-basis-point rate hike and a pause at the Fed's meeting next week.

  • North Carolina showing interest in Ivy League guard

    The UNC basketball program has reached out to this Ivy League guard out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

  • America’s Largest Owner of Local Sports Channels Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s largest owner of local sports channels filed for bankruptcy after its efforts to pivot its business model were stymied by its unwieldy balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabil

  • How Credit Suisse turned Switzerland’s banking industry into a national embarrassment

    Once the pride of the Swiss banking industry, Credit Suisse’s fall from grace shows few signs of abating.

  • Military service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot

    Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the deceased body for a military service member was found in a vehicle in the North Parking lot.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Going beyond 'green,' activism new standard in ski industry

    Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Aspen Ski Company's vice-president of sustainability, who sits nearby eating a slice of pizza, says it's not enough for resorts to just change their on-site operations to become “green." “If you’re a ski resort and you care about climate change or you profess to care about climate change, it absolutely has to go beyond reducing your carbon footprint,” said Auden Schendler.

  • Toshiba Plans Board Meeting to Discuss Buyout Offer; Shares Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a board meeting Thursday to discuss the buyout offer by a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit SuisseBofA Ge