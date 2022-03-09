Credit Suisse faces investor call to cut lending for fossil fuels

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
Simon Jessop and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) - Investors managing $2.4 trillion are calling on Credit Suisse to take tougher climate action, including cutting its exposure to fossil fuel assets.

"The message from investors is clear: Credit Suisse must urgently back its long-term net-zero ambition with robust fossil fuel disclosures, policies, and targets," Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction, said in a statement.

The 11-strong group, which includes Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi, said Switzerland's second-biggest bank also needed to improve its climate disclosures, align its coal, oil and gas policies with best-practice and set short-term targets to cut fossil fuel-related lending.

The group, which includes the municipal pension fund for Credit Suisse's home city of Zurich and the Swiss federal pension fund, said it was submitting a resolution to Credit Suisse's annual general meeting (AGM) on April 29.

If taken to a vote, the resolution, coordinated by responsible investment NGO ShareAction and Swiss pension fund adviser Ethos Foundation together with the Swiss Association for Responsible Investments, would be the first climate-related vote to be put to a Swiss company at its AGM.

Credit Suisse said it was engaged in dialogue with shareholders and would outline reductions to its oil, gas and coal financing in its sustainability report on Thursday.

"Credit Suisse's sustainability position is clear," the bank said in an emailed statement. "We have made a public commitment to achieve net zero across our operations, supply chain and financing activities by 2050."

Interim targets include monitoring the reduction of both emissions and lending exposure to the oil, gas and coal sector.

The resolution follows the retraction of one at last year's AGM calling for the phasing out of coal financing.

Credit Suisse published a new coal policy at the COP26 climate talks in November.

The investor group said that policy had "several concerning loopholes," including allowing the bank to keep funding companies for "energy transition" purposes without a clear definition of what that meant.

Credit Suisse had a torrid 2021, with scandals prompting executive oustings, a full-year loss and a strategic overhaul. A recently created sustainability division was folded back into its business units under new leadership.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan downgrades Q4 GDP on weaker consumer, business spending

    Japan's strong economic growth in the final quarter of 2021 was downgraded in a revised estimate on Wednesday, while pressures from record COVID-19 infections and rising energy costs are heightening risks of a contraction this quarter. Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday showed Japan expanded an annualised 4.6% in October-December. Private consumption, which makes up more than a half of Japan's GDP, increased 2.4% in October-December from the previous quarter, revised down from an initially-estimated 2.7% gain.

  • Sovereign wealth funds likely to shun Russia, researcher says

    Middle Eastern and Chinese sovereign wealth funds are likely to avoid new deals in Russia for now after its invasion of Ukraine, said the author of a report published on Wednesday that showed record investment last year by funds around the world. Russia attracted the sixth-highest number of sovereign wealth deals from October 2020 to December 2021, according to the Sovereign Wealth Funds report, a collaboration between IE University's Center for the Governance of Change and ICEX-Invest in Spain. Investors and companies have rushed to announce they are getting out of Russia, after the United States, the European Union and their allies imposed harsh sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, sparking a raft of countermeasures from Moscow.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Commodities market volatility sparks spillover concerns

    Wild swings in the prices of oil, metals and other raw materials generated more margin calls at trading firms on Tuesday, heightening worries that the volatility in commodities could spill over into broader markets as the war in Ukraine escalates. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has seen margin calls at its clearinghouse due to a spike in volatility in the commodities markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the exchange operator’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

  • How caked-on gunk is deep cleaned from engagement rings

    Gabbie Davis is a certified diamontologist at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. She shows us how she deep cleans two dirty engagement rings.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • $400 auto insurance refund checks to arrive start arriving this week

    Michigan drivers who had their vehicle insured by Oct. 31, 2021 will see their auto refund arrive in their bank account over the next 60 days. The refunds could arrive as soon as this week.

  • Retail investors are still buying the dip in stocks while hedge funds sell amid war in Ukraine — and that could be a good sign for the stock market, Bank of America says

    "Despite the narrative we hear from some investors that retail is a contrary indicator, our data suggest the opposite," BofA said.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach predicts oil will hit $200 a barrel, rings the stagflation alarm, and touts cash and bonds in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    Gundlach slammed the Federal Reserve and Treasury for overstimulating the economy, and advised investors to buy emerging-market stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Warren Buffett plowed $4.5 billion into Occidental Petroleum in 5 days. He pounced after reading its latest earnings-call transcript.

    Buffett determined Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub was making the right moves and swiftly built an almost 10% stake in the energy company.

  • I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.

    It's no secret that the stock market has taken investors on an incredibly turbulent ride over the past two months. All told, when I glanced at my portfolio, I saw that it's down about 13% from where it was at the start of the year.

  • Want to Double Your Money? Buy These Stocks and Wait

    The market downturn has made these real estate investment trusts great buys for long-term investors.

  • Could ChargePoint Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Monster Tech Stock Now

    Businesses are producing more data now than ever before. With so much data, enterprises have to store their information in data warehouses to be analyzed in the future. The problem for those that store data across multiple locations like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS or Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure is that it is difficult to analyze that data together, which means businesses miss some critical insights.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.57, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.