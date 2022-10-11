Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

Bob Van Voris
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jurors in New York began hearing opening statements Tuesday in a case by a class of investors including pension funds that claims the bank used online chat rooms from late 2007 through 2013 to fix the spreads for currency pairs. The suit alleges this was done with traders from other international banking giants, including Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings Plc. and Deutsche Bank AG.

The trial comes at a tumultuous time for the Swiss lender, which is working to reassure investors about its capital strength and liquidity ahead of its second restructuring in as many years. The reorganization potentially involves deep cuts to the investment bank, which has racked up huge losses and played a front-line role in some of Credit Suisse’s biggest scandals.

Read More: Credit Suisse’s Wild Week Saw Jittery Clients, Big Stock Swings

“We continue to believe that Credit Suisse has strong legal and factual defenses, and we look forward to establishing those at trial,” the bank said in a statement Monday. “It is important to note that this trial will not result in any monetary damages.”

In opening statements, an attorney for the plaintiffs said the bank was part of a “conspiracy network.” Credit Suisse’s lawyer said that “smaller isolated things” were being used to unfairly allege a larger conspiracy.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

The bank at one point faced potential liability of $19 billion, based off the tripling of damages that is standard in antitrust cases, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. But pretrial rulings recast the case so that jurors will instead decide only whether Credit Suisse participated in a conspiracy to fix prices. If the bank loses, customers must pursue damages individually instead of as a group.

Credit Suisse could eventually be on the hook for financial damage caused by the alleged conspiracy, to the extent it’s above the total of the other settlements.

Credit Suisse in July settled, on undisclosed terms, a separate case with almost 1,300 investment firms and government entities that opted out of the case currently being tried, the bank said.

Nine Years

It’s taken the rigging case nine years to reach a jury before US District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan federal court. At the height of the alleged conspiracy, as much as $5.3 trillion per day was traded in the currency markets.

By the end of 2017, the other banks had agreed to pay a total of $2.3 billion, one of the largest antitrust settlements in history. Despite participating in settlement talks, Credit Suisse wasn’t able to reach an agreement, leaving it as the last bank standing in the case.

The lawsuit is the legacy of investigations from more than a decade ago into price-fixing in the currency market that have resulted in numerous settlements and prosecutions.

Testimony will focus on a group of chat rooms where traders joked, traded news and rumors and discussed prices. Schofield said in a ruling before trial that hundreds of chat transcripts appear to show bankers colluding. Just four chat rooms connected Credit Suisse to the other 15 financial institutions, she said.

The plaintiffs claim Credit Suisse traders were involved in chat rooms discussing the US dollar, euro, British pound, Australian dollar, Swiss franc, Czech koruna, Israeli shekel, Polish zloty, and South African rand.

The jury will be told that 21 currency traders from various banks asserted their right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about their trading conduct. Each side has 16 hours to present its case in the trial.

The bank has argued that discussing prices isn’t the same as illegal price-fixing and that many of the chat room remarks were jokes. Credit Suisse contends that there was no overarching industry conspiracy and, in any case, it wasn’t itself part of one.

The case is In Re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, 13-cv-7789, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Adds opening statements in fifth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show related claims were settled.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse stock falls amid Justice Department investigation

    Shares of Credit Suisse are tumbling after reports surfaced that the Justice Department is investigating its role in asset hiding.

  • Credit Suisse faces U.S. tax probe, senate inquiry - Bloomberg News

    Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly those with South American passports, who may not have told the Internal revenue Service about assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One of the largest banks in Europe, Credit Suisse is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill. Over the past three quarters alone, losses have added up to nearly 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.03 billion) and last week, in an unusual move, the Swiss National Bank, which oversees the financial stability of systemically important banks in Switzerland, said it was monitoring the situation at Credit Suisse.

  • ECB’s Villeroy Outlines a Plan for Cautious, Flexible Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should get interest rates to near 2% by year end with sharp increases before taking a more flexible approach and potentially embarking on a cautious shrinking of its balance sheet at a later stage, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US H

  • Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari back on his feet again, plans to travel, practice with team during ACL rehab

    The veteran Boston swingman sounded optimistic about his rehab from his ACL tear so far.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rati

  • Germany, Netherlands to Push ‘No-Regret’ Plan to Cut Energy Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and the Netherlands will put forward a multi-pronged approach to help bring down energy costs in the European Union, keeping open the possibility of capping gas prices in electricity generation ahead of a meeting of ministers in Prague.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine La

  • IMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Central banks' fight against inflation may take another two years to play out, increasing unemployment and lowering living standards for many in the world, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday. In an interview with Reuters, IMF economic counselor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said that broad "core" inflation pressures beyond energy and food prices will take time to bring down to central bank targets of about 2%. "Our projection is that this will start coming down, but we will not be back to central bank targets in 2023," Gourinchas said of inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Was Part of Foreign-Exchange ‘Conspiracy Network,’ Lawyer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG was part of a “conspiracy network” focused on rigging the foreign exchange market, a lawyer said in opening arguments in an antitrust suit against the bank.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalChristopher

  • Twitch Tries to Win Back Streamers’ Trust After Compensation Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after Amazon.com Inc.’s video livestreaming site Twitch announced controversial changes to the way creators make money on the platform, executives sought to rebuild trust with streamers at its annual TwitchCon convention.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees

  • Stocks Sink After BOE Warning Rattles Investors: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks turned sharply lower in late trading after comments by the Bank of England chief on removing market support rattled investor sentiment. Benchmark Treasury yields rose and the dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and I

  • Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

    Stage and screen star Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday at the age of 96.

  • U.K. Housing Market Heads for Mortgage-Rate Shock

    Hundreds of thousands of British homeowners are about to see monthly mortgage payments soar in the coming months.

  • Bank of England Offers More Support for Pension Funds Amid Crisis

    The BOE expanded its support of pension funds at the heart of the U.K.’s bond-market crisis even as borrowing costs leapt higher, a sign that stress in the financial system wasn’t going away.

  • British Shoppers Turn to Wonky Vegetables as Food Price Inflation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Shoppers in the UK are buying imperfect produce to help cope with the highest price rises since at least 2008.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceSales of defective fruit and vegetables such as Tesco Plc’s Perfectly I

  • Domino's Pizza Continues To Be A Controversial Stock, Credit Suisse Says

    Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) and lowered the price target to $375 from $425. The analyst thinks Domino's continues to be a controversial stock, with sentiments leaning more on the positive side. Easing compares, incremental price and service improvements supportive of an acceleration in U.S. same-store sales, and its strong value positioning supportive of relative outperformance in a more challenging consumer b

  • China's Shot at Overtaking the US Economy Is at Stake in Xi's Next Term

    (Bloomberg) -- At the once-every-five-year Communist Party congress this month, where President Xi Jinping is set to secure rule until at least 2027, policies on the table will help determine how quickly China surpasses the US economy, or whether it ever will. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Lo

  • Pension Funds Call on Bank of England to Extend Bond Buying

    U.K. pension funds are calling for the Bank of England to extend its support for the government bond market to the end of the month. The central bank on Tuesday added inflation-linked government bonds to its program of bond purchases, after changes made a day earlier failed to calm markets. The program is [slated to end Friday](https://www.wsj.com/articles/boe-adds-index-linked-gilts-to-bond-purchase-program-11665470476?mod=hp_lead_pos1). However, a key concern of pension funds since the BOE sta

  • Ex Credit Suisse banker in $86 million London appeal after Romanian conviction

    A former Credit Suisse banker, who was convicted and sentenced to prison in Romania for a decade for alleged espionage in 2013, is hoping to revive an $86 million London claim against the Swiss bank for lost earnings. Vadim Benyatov, a former head of European emerging markets focused on energy sector privatisations, is urging the Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court decision to dismiss his case, in which he alleges the Swiss bank owes him a duty of care and that his employment contract implied a considerable indemnity. A lawyer for Benyatov told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that his client, who was made redundant in 2015 and has been unable to find suitable work since then, had been convicted for doing his job.

  • GM Looks to Parlay Battery Work Into New Energy Business

    The new business would sell power-storage units and services to homeowners and commercial clients, an offshoot of GM’s battery-development work for EVs.

  • Why Credit Suisse Stock Was Falling on Monday

    Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) was falling sharply on Monday, as the stock price was down as much as 10.3% at about 1 p.m. ET. The Zurich-based financial services firm is down about 54% year to date, trading at $4.35 per share. The embattled financial services firm has watched its stock price tank due to its exposure to a few scandals, including the collapse of Archegos Capital, which faced federal charges of fraud and racketeering.