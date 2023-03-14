Credit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt

1
Marion Halftermeyer
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it found “material weaknesses” in its reporting and control procedures for the past two years, after questions from US regulators last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Zurich-based bank said Tuesday it will take steps to fix ineffective checks on the process it follows to pull together its financial reports. But the firm said its statements for 2022 and 2021 “fairly present” its financial condition.

Credit Suisse was forced to delay the release of its annual report from last week after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised last-minute queries on cash-flow statements from 2019 and 2020, discussions which the bank said have now been concluded. Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner is attempting to push through a complex restructuring in a bid to return the bank to profitability, a process now at risk of becoming bogged down in a broader financial-sector selloff linked to US lender Silicon Valley Bank.

The reassessment comes in parallel to an “adverse opinion” issued by accountancy firm PwC on the effectiveness of the group’s internal controls. The bank said the material weaknesses played a part in the revisions it had to make a year ago to some past years’ statements. Credit Suisse said its efforts to address the issue “could require us to expend significant resources to correct the material weaknesses or deficiencies.”

Shares of the Swiss lender fell as much as 5.6% on Tuesday. The stock is trading near a record low after a 20% drop this year.

Read More: Credit Suisse Shares Drop After SEC Query Delays Annual Report

Government bonds jumped as the announcement added to concern about stress in the banking sector and boosted demand for haven assets. The yield on the two-year Treasury extended a drop on Tuesday before recovering to hover around 4%. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.2%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity benchmark was little changed after falling the most since December on Monday. Credit Suisse shares dropped almost 10% on Monday.

In 2021, Credit Suisse suffered a multi-billion dollar hit linked to Archegos Capital Management, the family office linked to investor Bill Hwang. It subsequently issued a report that identified procedural deficiencies leading to the debacle. The bank has also completely reshuffled top management since then and is on its second re-boot plan in as many years.

Fee Waiver

In the compensation report released Tuesday, the bank said Chairman Axel Lehmann is forgoing a payment of 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.6 million) for his first full year on the job, following the lender’s worst annual performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

Lehmann, who took up the role in January 2022, will not receive the standard fee that’s usually paid on top of board members’ salaries, according to the bank’s compensation report published Tuesday after a delay of several days due to a last-minute query by US regulators.

Lehmann was allocated compensation of 3 million francs for the period from April 2022 to April 2023, and plans to propose taking lower total pay of 3.8 million francs for the following pay period at the annual shareholder meeting. The bank is also planning to increase the portion of the chairman’s compensation that is paid in shares to 50% from 33%.

In waiving his fees, Lehmann mirrors executive-board members who are not receiving a bonus for last year when the lender suffered record outflows of client funds and a slump in its share price amid concerns over its restructuring plans. The bank cut its 2022 pool for all employees by about half, setting aside only 1 billion francs, down from 2 billion francs the prior year.

Koerner’s total compensation for 2022 totaled 2.5 million Swiss francs, including for the period as an Executive Board member before becoming CEO.

Outflows Continue

Credit Suisse has been dogged by outflows of client cash since the last quarter of 2022, when more than 110 billion francs was pulled. The bank said Tuesday that withdrawals had continued into this month, even after it started a huge campaign to win back client confidence.

The lender’s revamp hinges on the carve-out of parts of the investment banking business under the Credit Suisse First Boston brand. On Tuesday the lender said that senior leaders of the spinoff will own as much as a fifth of that business if it proceeds with plans for an initial public offering.

Employees would be awarded restricted share units in CS First Boston, which would vest three years after the offering and be subject to a further holding requirement, according annual report. The awards are also intended to cover payments to future senior hires.

Read More: CS First Boston Leaders to Hold up to 20% of Firm’s Equity

--With assistance from Paul Dobson.

(Updates with markets in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Publishes Delayed 2022 Report After SEC Talks End

    Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday published its annual report for last year, and confirmed previous years' financial results, after a delay amid discussions requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Swiss lender had been due to release the report last week, but delayed the publication following a request from the SEC on how the bank recorded its cash flows in the past. The discussions are now complete, Credit Suisse said.

  • Credit Suisse Taking Steps to Fix Reporting Procedures

    Credit Suisse Group AG&nbsp;said it is adopting a new plan to fix "material weaknesses" in its reporting and control procedures for the past two years, following a fresh review of its financial statements prompted by concerns raised by US regulators last week.&nbsp;Michael Moore reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Credit Suisse publishes delayed annual report in which it admits to financial control weaknesses

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday published its delayed annual report -- which describes material weaknesses in its financial controls -- as it also announced it won't be paying bonuses to its board after a difficult 2022

  • Credit Suisse flags 'material weaknesses' in financial reporting

    Credit Suisse released its delayed annual report on Tuesday in which it identified "material weaknesses" in its internal controls over financial reporting and said it had not yet stemmed customer outflows. "As of December 31, 2022, the Group’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective, and for the same reasons, management has reassessed and has reached the same conclusion regarding December 31, 2021," it said. Auditors PwC in the report included an adverse opinion on the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls.

  • Credit Suisse executive board will not receive a bonus for 2022

    Credit Suisse group's executive board took home 32.2 million Swiss francs ($35.27 million) in fixed compensation while collectively forgoing a bonus for the first time in more than 15 years, the Swiss bank said in its annual report published on Tuesday. In February, Credit Suisse Group reported that 2022 was its biggest annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients pulled billions from the bank, and it warned that a further "substantial" loss would come this year. Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner earned 2.5 million francs in 2022, including for his role at Credit Suisse before taking over as CEO in July.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic on Downgrade Watch on Outflow Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s put all long-term ratings of First Republic Bank on review, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reverberates across the sector.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material Weakness’ in Reporting Since 2021US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000“The review for

  • SVB: Financier Bill Ackman Expects Other Banks to Collapse

    Hedge fund manager says regulators' emergency plan won't be enough to avert further failures after Silicon Valley Bank shutdown.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • Banking industry jitters could mean more pain for stocks by dragging out Fed’s battle with inflation

    The aftershocks of the sudden collapse of three American banks in less than a week could spell more pain for stocks in the weeks ahead by creating new obstacles for the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation, market strategists said.

  • Embattled Credit Suisse admits 'material weaknesses'

    Credit Suisse acknowledged Tuesday "material weaknesses" in its internal controls as the scandal-hit Swiss bank released its annual report, which was delayed following queries from US regulators regarding its books.The bank's report said that its "internal control over financial reporting was not effective" for 2021 and 2022.

  • With Signature Bank’s Collapse, US Reformer Barney Frank Watches His Own Lender Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a seemingly unthinkable scene: Barney Frank, co-author of the Dodd-Frank Act, the radical overhaul of the banking system after the 2008 global financial crisis, was having his very own Dick Fuld moment.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Disc

  • Sell Any Post-SVB Stocks Bounce, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, known for being one of Wall Street’s most bearish strategists, recommended that investors sell any rebound in US stocks that may result from regulators’ support measures after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain

  • The Great Hiking Cycle Is Seen as Done as Yields Drop Below Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have declared that the steepest global monetary tightening campaign in a generation is as good as done. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material Weakness’ in Reporting Since 2021US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Benchmark short-end bond yield

  • ‘High liquidity is key’: These 2 big bank stocks have enough liquidity to more than cover severe funding outflows, says JPMorgan

    In the wake of last week’s bank collapse – the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, and the related collapses of the crypto-centered Silvergate and Signature banks – there’s been a swirl of discussion around fractional reserves and liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs). And rightly so, because at bottom, these banks collapsed due to a lack of liquid assets. In sort, these banks did not have enough liquidity to cover severe funding outflows. The affected banks, especially SVB, were hit by a run – that is, dep

  • UK pay growth slows as Bank of England mulls rates pause

    Growth in pay in Britain - which the Bank of England is watching closely as it weighs up whether to pause its run of interest rate hikes next week - lost pace in the three months to January, official data showed on Tuesday. Basic pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.5% compared with 6.7% in the three months to December, representing the first slowdown in the that measure since late 2021. Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.7% in the three months to January, close to its lowest in almost five decades, the data also showed.

  • Schwab Stock Drops Amid Financial Freakout — Is Your Money Safe?

    Looks like the financial stock market freakout is taking down more than just regional banks. Charles Schwab is feeling the heat too.

  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: What you need to know

    The Federal Reserve has announced it will review the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, saying Vice Chair Michael Barr will be leading the investigation.&nbsp; Many investors are now worried about contagion, with several bank stocks falling in Monday's trading. Leaders in Washington ran the gamut as the chaos spread, with Congressman Bryan Steil blaming inflation and California Representative Brad Sherman blaming the rollback of Dodd-Frank. It remains to be seen how these failures will reverberate across the financial system, but many, like Gallatin Group Principal John Popeo have begun speculating about what may be next for SVB and the banking system at large. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs walks viewers through the timeline of Silicon Vally Bank's collapse.Key Video Moments:0:17 About Silicon Valley Bank0:41 How the Bank collapsed1:07 Timeline of collapse

  • California Incubator Launches Fund, Backs Women-Owned Green Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator has launched a second fund with support from former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a bid to back communities that often struggle to raise financing. The fund is expected to reach $30 million.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material Weakness’ in Reporting Since 2021US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert

  • Bitcoin Crosses $24.7K, Sees Highest Liquidations in Two Months

    The largest cryptocurrency was trading at just over $24,700 during the Asian morning hours on Tuesday.

  • February inflation report likely to show consumer prices remain elevated

    The consumer price index likely remained stubbornly high in February as inflation continues to inflict financial pain on millions of American households.