Credit Suisse Got Its Lifeline. Now It Must Win Back Clients

Marion Halftermeyer, Chanyaporn Chanjaroen and Steven Arons
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The $54 billion lifeline won by Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday gives it a fighting chance to rebuild its business. Some clients aren’t waiting around to find out how that goes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In Asia, several ultra-wealthy clients continued to cut back their exposure amid the tumult this week. In the Middle East, some customers asked the bank to convert cash deposits into treasury bills and bonds. An executive at a rival European bank said they’re seeing some deposits shifting from Credit Suisse, although the amount isn’t yet sizable.

Such attrition, if widespread, will make the overhaul that Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner and his team are overseeing that much harder. Stemming the months-long exit of clients is critical to righting the battered Swiss bank, which saw net outflows hit 110.5 billion francs ($119 billion) in the fourth quarter.

“We want to get back all what we lost,” Koerner said at an investor conference on Tuesday. “And once we are there, we go beyond and grow the business again.”

The bank has consistently said it has sufficient liquidity, a position the backstop only strengthens. It isn’t yet clear what the overall flows are or whether the backstop is helping attract clients back.

Banker Calls

Bankers are calling round clients to reassure them, primed with talking points sent out by executives or communicated at town halls. The lender is offering deposit rates that are significantly higher than rivals to win back funds, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

“In our conversations with clients over recent weeks, we have been experiencing strong support for the bank and our employees,” the bank said in a statement. “We are fully focused on providing our clients with advice and solutions.”

But some ultra-wealthy families booking out of Asia accelerated their retreat from the Swiss bank this week, according to three large single family offices that collectively manage billions and multiple private bankers based across Hong Kong and Singapore.

One family office in the region is planning to cut back as much as 30% of its money parked with the embattled bank after the wealth manager was unable to assure it that non-Swiss clients would be protected in the event of a collapse, one of the people said.

Those describing the various clients movements also include bank staff and external advisers, all of whom asked for anonymity to protect business relationships.

Some clients in the Middle East asked the bank to convert their cash deposits into fixed income securities, giving them more comfort to keep money with the firm, according to another person familiar with the matter. In Germany, a wealth manager received inquiries from Credit Suisse clients looking to shift deposits to his firm.

Others are less concerned, with one adviser to several trusts saying he’s recommended they keep their deposits at Credit Suisse even though they far exceed the amounts covered by the country’s deposit insurance. He said he’s convinced there’s no risk because the Swiss government will never let the firm fail.

Painful Months

The client pullbacks risk furthering a trend that stretches back several months. In November, the bank announced about 84 billion Swiss francs had drained from units including the core wealth management business in the first few weeks of the quarter after a social media firestorm about the bank’s financial health spooked clients. The concern is that further outflows could permanently hinder a wealth unit that already slipped to a pretax loss last year.

Outflows haven’t reversed as of this month, though they have stabilized at much lower levels, according to the bank’s annual report released Tuesday, the same day Koerner said on Bloomberg Television that the bank had seen inflows on Monday. A day later, his bank’s shares plunged after its biggest shareholder ruled out adding to its stake, unnerving investors already on edge after three regional US banks failed in a span of days.

Read More: Credit Suisse Client Outflows Continue, But at Lower Levels

The support of Credit Suisse’s counterparties will also be critical. The biggest banks in the US have been whittling down their direct exposure to Credit Suisse for months as it stumbled from one crisis to the next. Firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. have told regulators their exposures are now minimal, people familiar with the matter have said.

This week, Paris-based BNP Paribas SA also moved to trim its exposure telling clients that it will no longer accept so-called novations where BNP is asked to step in on derivatives contracts where Credit Suisse is a counterparty, people familiar with the matter have said.

Bond Prices

Such developments are partly why Thursday’s announcement, while tempering concerns about the lender’s liquidity position, haven’t removed questions about how Credit Suisse can successfully reshape its business. After an initial rally of 40%, shares have since pared some of those gains while the cost to insure the bank’s debt against default rising as its bonds fell deeper into distress.

The backstop “should serve to stabilize the immediate challenge facing Credit Suisse,” said Jerry del Missier, chief investment officer at Copper Street Capital and former chief operating officer at Barclays Plc. But it “does not make their structural problems disappear.”

That means some analysts have started to sketch out dramatic alternatives to the company’s restructuring.

JPMorgan. analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note that the “status quo is no longer an option,” laying out three possible scenarios for Credit Suisse and saying that a takeover — with rival UBS Group AG a probable suitor — is the most likely. Both lenders are opposed to a forced combination, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Any such move could be followed by a listing or spinoff of the Swiss unit. Other possibilities mooted in the note included the Swiss National Bank stepping in with a full deposit guarantee or Credit Suisse’s entire investment bank being shuttered.

Executives insist such drastic solutions — and condensed timeframes — aren’t needed now the backstop is in place. The strategic revamp announced in October remains the core plan to turn around the bank, they say, with the bank’s offer to buy back debt underlining its core strength.

“We see it as preventive liquidity so that we can carry out the transformation of Credit Suisse and continue to work well in this turbulent situation,” Swiss bank head Andre Helfenstein said in an interview with national broadcaster SRF on Thursday.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Credit Suisse’s steadying of flows is a pivotal factor in stemming investor fears, so the announced liquidity measures supporting its balance sheet should cut tail-risk angst, though central bank aid could reinforce investor concerns over the bank’s operating outlook.

— BI analyst Alison Williams

It adds up to a finely balanced situation. With camera crews gathering Thursday outside of Credit Suisse’s stone-clad headquarters on Zurich’s moneyed Paradeplatz, CEO Koerner urged staff to stay focused.

“Effective communication is key to ensure that our clients and external stakeholders understand the strengths of the bank, our strategy and the accelerated progress we are making to create the new Credit Suisse,” he said in a memo.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz, Oliver Crook, Jan-Henrik Förster, Harry Wilson, Myriam Balezou, Cathy Chan, Krystal Chia, Dinesh Nair, Claudia Maedler, David Ramli and Lulu Yilun Chen.

(Adds rival lender detail to second paragraph, executive comment in third last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • A Fast and Furious Year by the Fed That Blindsided Everyone

    (Bloomberg) -- It was March 16, 2022, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues finally began to take on the surge in inflation they had thought would fade, eventually moving faster and more furiously than anybody expected. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSc

  • Florida student sent picture of a cat holding a gun to kids. Cops say it was ‘threatening’

    The 16-year-old student said it was a joke, but Pembroke Pines police assured they will investigate and charge any threat to a school — joke or otherwise.

  • Six-week abortion ban in Florida would steal women’s authority over their own bodies | Opinion

    Everyone deserves the dignity of learning about our bodies free from judgment, coercion or harm, says a public health nurse.

  • St. Louis prosecutor: Ouster effort is politically motivated

    The elected prosecutor in St. Louis, under intense criticism after a visiting teenage athlete lost her legs in a crash blamed on a man who remained free from jail despite multiple bond violations, is accusing Missouri's attorney general of seeking her ouster for political gain. Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a court response late Tuesday to Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's lawsuit that seeks to remove her from office.

  • Kremlin claims that new mobilisation wave in Russia is "not in question"

    Dmitryi Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, assures fellow citizens that the new wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation "is not under consideration", and that the serving of summonses is a common practice.

  • Texas teen rescued from suspected trafficker's NC shed may have met him through video game

    The North Carolina man accused of trafficking a 13-year-old girl from Texas 1,000 miles and keeping her in a shed may have met her through online video games.

  • FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot

    A former top editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City was arrested Thursday on charges that he interfered with police officers who were trying to protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Elliot Resnick, 39, was chief editor of The Jewish Press when he joined the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Videos show Resnick grabbing and holding the arm of a Capitol police sergeant who was spraying a chemical irritant to prevent rioters from entering the building, the affidavit says.

  • First Republic Stock Falls Despite $30 Billion Big Banks Rescue Package

    Activist investor Bill Ackman warned the big banks' intervention only served to spread the risk of contagion.

  • Credit Suisse Promises Overhaul in Wake of Rout as Regulators Offer Lifeline

    The Swiss lender says it will shore up liquidity following a sharp share price decline after regulators offered a lifeline to the bank, hit hard by concerns over its financial health.

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell

    (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG's average liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, did not change between March 8 and March 14, the Swiss lender said on Thursday, despite the global banking crisis. In a memo to staff with talking points for clients, dated March 16 and seen by Reuters, Credit Suisse wrote that CEO Ulrich Koerner's comments on March 14 about the bank's average liquidity coverage ratio having improved to approximately 150% referred to a reading of the measure from March 8. Following a crisis of confidence that wiped 25% off the value of Credit Suisse shares on Wednesday, the bank sought an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss National Bank in the first such move for a global lender since the financial crisis of 2008.

  • Explainer-Credit Suisse: How did it get to crisis point?

    Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity after a slump in its shares and bonds intensified fears about a global banking crisis. The sell-off in Credit Suisse's shares began in 2021, triggered by losses associated with the collapse of investment fund Archegos and Greensill Capital. In July, new CEO and restructuring expert Ulrich Koerner unveiled a strategic review - but failed to win over investors.

  • Swedish Pension Fund Alecta Starts Internal Probe After $2 Billion Banks Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The board of Sweden’s biggest pension fund, Alecta, has instructed its chief executive officer to immediately initiate an investigation into its $2.1 billion bet on three niche banks tied to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNe

  • Tiger Global Slashed Value of Venture Funds by a Third Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management marked down the investments in its venture funds by about 33% last year, resulting in a $23 billion decline in value, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $3

  • Credit Suisse Revamp Jeopardized as Market’s Confidence Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets are threatening to deprive Ulrich Koerner of what he says he needs most to execute his major overhaul of Credit Suisse Group AG: Time.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapA day afte

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.