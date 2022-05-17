Credit Suisse Group rating downgraded by S&P

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's credit rating has been downgraded to BBB from BBB+ by Standard & Poors, a blow for the Swiss bank which reported a first quarter loss and is facing increasing shareholder unrest following a string of scandals.

The outlook has now been changed from negative to stable, the rating agency said.

Credit Suisse reported a first-quarter loss last month and launched a management overhaul after racking up billions of in losses during 2021 from failed investments.

The bank has been trying to reform its risk management culture and turn the page on a series of scandals, which have prompted multiple rounds of management shake-ups, abrupt departures, and internal and external investigations.

But S&P said a turnaround from scandals such as the Archegos affair, Greensill and others would not be quick.

"Although the group is actively working on remediation actions, we think a lasting change to the risk culture in such a complex global organization will take time," the agency said.

"We now think this will be even more difficult in a deteriorating economic and business environment."

S&P said it saw see management targets to restore profitability as ambitious, particularly in view of the management upheaval and economic uncertainties.

"In our view, the group's risk-return is likely to remain below that of its key competitors and other highly rated peers, at least over the medium term," S&P said

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Price Check: Stocks and Crypto Now Sit at the Same Table

    Not too long ago, investors were drawn to cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the stock market. "The era of free money in America has come to an end, and cracks are appearing in all kinds of financial markets - including crypto assets," said Winston Ma, managing partner of CloudTree Ventures, Author of "The Digital War - How China's Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain and Cyberspace." John Kicklighter, chief strategist at DailyFX, said that "as general capital markets slide, so to has the argument that unique and novel assets are disconnected from the natural ebb and flow of speculative appetites."

  • New Sri Lanka PM to Sell Airline, Print Money to Pay Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses, part of efforts to stabilize the nation’s finances even as authorities are forced to print money to pay government salaries. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitt

  • European Gas Prices Hit Four-Week Low After EU Reassures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures touched a four-week low, after the European Union said companies can keep importing Russian supplies without breaching sanctions.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Que

  • Russia jumps to fourth position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

    Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who warned last week that taming inflation will "include some pain", and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak later on Tuesday.

  • Woodside sees slim risk of big share selloff by BHP investors

    Woodside Petroleum does not expect heavy selling of the company's shares by BHP Group investors if Woodside's acquisition of BHP's petroleum business goes ahead in June, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Tuesday. Woodside shareholders are set to vote on Thursday on a $40 billion merger to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer. BHP shareholders will hold a 48% stake in the enlarged group to be called Woodside Energy.

  • Goldman Says a Recession Would Cast Doubt on a Strong Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- While the US dollar typically strengthens when a recession is looming, all bets are off once it hits.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’That’s according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strate

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Home Depot, Pfizer & Others

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

  • Verizon Joins AT&T in Raising Wireless Prices as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest US wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the

  • Elon Musk trolls Twitter CEO, McDonald’s leaving Russia permanently, Wix reports mixed earnings

    Elon Musk trolled Twitter's CEO on Twitter and says the company is claiming he violated his NDA; McDonald's announces it's selling all of its Russian stores amid the Ukraine war fallout; Wix reported mixed earnings for its latest quarter.

  • Mobile operator Vodafone cautious on 2023 outcome

    LONDON (Reuters) -Vodafone, the European and African mobile operator, forecast earnings growth for the current year below market expectations on Tuesday, saying it hoped to deliver a resilient performance against a difficult economic backdrop. The British-listed mobile operator reported a 5% rise in its 2022 financial year core earnings, meeting the bottom of its guidance. Vodafone, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& in recent days, said it expected to deliver a resilient financial performance in the year ahead.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singa

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • JPMorgan quant guru Marko Kolanovic says stocks are set to bounce after pricing in too much recession risk — and recommends buying energy names on any further dips

    "Equity markets price in too much recession risk," Kolanovic said, highlighting that the US stock market has priced in a 70% chance of a recession.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.