Credit Suisse Hits New Low as Investors Weigh Outflow Damage

Myriam Balezou and Allegra Catelli
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG fell to a fresh record low as investors weighed the impact of the massive outflows the bank reported this week and news that rivals in the key growth market of Asia are benefiting from the Swiss firm’s troubles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the lender declined as much as 5% in Zurich on Friday after Vontobel cut its price target and said the firm “urgently” needs to halt outflows in its core wealth management business. The stock has declined for nine days straight, the longest losing streak since 2014.

Credit Suisse announced on Wednesday that clients had pulled about 84 billion francs ($89 billion) in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter, with no reversal in sight. Outflows were particularly pronounced in the wealth management unit, where they amounted to 10% of assets under management.

Rivals including UBS Group AG and Morgan Stanley are among the beneficiaries of that client exodus, Bloomberg reported Thursday, with both firms seeing significant new business in Asia, a major growth market for wealth management. UBS runs the largest private bank in Asia by assets, excluding onshore China, according to a 2021 ranking by Asian Private Banker, while Credit Suisse is second-biggest.

Read more: Credit Suisse Clients Flee to UBS in Asia as Rich Weigh Options

Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Vontobel, said he was “stunned” by the outflows and predicted Credit Suisse will post another loss next year amid elevated funding costs. He cut his price target for the shares to 3.5 francs from 4 francs.

The shares were down 4.5% at 3.39 francs by 3:04 p.m. in Zurich.

(Updates share movement throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse offers 889 million shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has made 889 million new shares available to existing investors at 2.52 Swiss francs ($2.67) per share, the bank said on Thursday, confirming the final terms of its 4 billion franc capital hike. The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended to fund the embattled bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The share issue is expected to raise roughly 2.24 billion Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • Credit Suisse Stock Tests Record Lows After Bank Secures $4 Billion From Investors

    Credit Suisse’s stock is testing record lows, even as the Swiss bank is pulling in about $4.2 billion of new equity funding to shore up its finances. Its shares fell nearly another 5% on Friday to as low as 3.37 Swiss francs, a new intraday nadir and set to be its lowest closing price on record. The levels are lower than the 3.82 francs per share that investors including Saudi National Bank paid to buy $1.87 billion worth of stock Thursday. Credit Suisse is in the process of selling another slug

  • Putin Ally Kudrin to Take Yandex Role After President Approves

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, is expected to take a senior role in a restructuring of Yandex NV after winning the Russian president’s blessing to leave government service amid an overhaul of the country’s most prominent technology company following sanctions imposed over Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityEliz

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Lifted After Block.one Buys Major Stake

    The blockchain software group and its CEO, Brendan Blumer, have just become the first- and third-largest shareholders.

  • German financial system under strain but property correction not seen: Bundesbank

    Risks in the German financial system are building as the economy heads for a recession and struggles with rising interest rates and sky-high energy prices, but a correction in the housing market is not imminent, the Bundesbank said on Thursday. Europe's largest economy has been among the top losers of Russia's war in Ukraine because of its excessive reliance on Russian gas and the economy is now set to suffer a significant downturn starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. "The macro-financial environment has deteriorated substantially," the Bundesbank said in a Financial Stability Review.

  • Aveva's shareholders accept Schneider's $12 billion software takeover

    France's Schneider Electric won control of Aveva, one of Britain's biggest tech companies, on Friday after minority shareholders approved an offer valuing the industrial software firm at 9.9 billion pounds ($11.9 billion). France's Schneider, which already owned nearly 60% of Aveva, upped its offer to 3,225 pence earlier this month after several major investors threatened to reject its previous 3,100 pence offer, which they termed "opportunistic".

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16...

  • Why The P/E Ratio Offers Little Value In Picking Stocks

    By looking at historical winners through the ages, if you screened out stocks with P/E ratios greater than the market averages, you would have missed out on big opportunities.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • China’s Lygend Raises $470 Million in Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Lygend Resources & Technology Co., a Chinese nickel producer and trader, raised about HK$3.67 billion ($470 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Binance says it will set up US$1 billion ‘recovery’ fund for distressed crypto businesses

    Binance said it will establish a US$1 billion fund for its “Industry Recovery Initiative” to mitigate the damage from the collapse of the FTX exchange.

  • A new wave of Solo GP VCs is coming to Europe and Hypernova hopes to power it

    The US has had solo VC fund managers for many years but the trend is only just starting to catch on in Europe. Above all, what Europe needs more of is these ‘funds of funds’ which are specialised in working with this new wave of European Solo GPs. Hypernova, a $25m fund which soft-launched in June has been founded by experienced investor Tugce Ergul.

  • More Black Friday shoppers return to stores, chasing deals

    The days of early morning Black Friday shopping are behind most consumers, but for Lex Uribe in Las Vegas the biggest shopping holiday of the year is a family bonding event. After weeks of passing up early Black Friday deals from Walmart, Target and Amazon, Uribe is on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch and video games for her daughter, Tupperware for her kitchen and a vacuum cleaner. Checking off items from the holiday list is "just cheaper" on Black Friday, plus, "it's our favorite day of the year, so we just wait," Uribe said.

  • 1974 Pantera Has $175K Worth Of Body Work

    It seems like a crazy price, but you might see things different when you look at the car.

  • Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest

    Foxconn said on Thursday a pay-related "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested at the world's biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday, in rare scenes of open dissent in China sparked by claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe COVID-19 restrictions. Workers said on videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that the Apple Inc supplier intended to delay bonus payments.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Black Friday.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

    Spain and Portugal have the potential to evolve into a new European energy powerhouse thanks to abundant sunshine, strong winds, and mature gas infrastructure