Credit Suisse Hopes to Bring Workers Back as Fatigue Mounts

Jenny Surane and Marion Halftermeyer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is worried its workers are burning out as they enter a second year of largely working from home.

The Swiss bank is hoping it can soon begin to bring some employees back into the office, at least part of the time, to help them avoid fatigue that comes with working from home, according to Brian Chin, who leads the firm’s trading and investment-banking arm. Chin spoke from the firm’s offices in New York at a virtual investor conference hosted by the Zurich-based bank.

“I do worry about our people,” Chin said. “People are having a bit of fatigue over this set-up, and not being able to see colleagues and actually see clients.”

The world’s largest banks sent workers home in droves early last year to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Efforts to bring them back late last year were stymied by a resurgence of the virus.

“There’s only so many Zoom calls you can do with people,” Chin said.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Citigroup Inc. have all participated in discussions with the New York state government to help speed up vaccination rollout. After nearly a year of grappling with security issues for traders and pitching for M&A deals over video, the banks are antsy to get their employees back into the office.

“This is not ideal for us and it’s not the new normal,” Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Office David Solomon said at the same Credit Suisse investor conference. Working from home is detrimental to inducting new hires to the company, the CEO said.

Goldman CEO Warns Remote Work Is Aberration, Not the New Normal

It’s a sentiment echoed across the world’s biggest banks. Last fall, UBS Group AG’s former chief executive officer called the practice of home-working unsustainable. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon said he sees prolonged remote work inflicting serious social and economic damage.

Profits Despite

Yet, Wall Street firms achieved record-breaking profits last year, even as executives complained about the detrimental effects the pandemic has had to their business practices and work culture. They’ve benefited from pandemic-induced trading volatility, booming stock markets, and a rebound in initial public offerings.

At Credit Suisse, Chin’s division stayed busy throughout 2020, raking in $10.2 billion, a 19% increase from a year earlier, as the pandemic sparked an increase in trading volatility and a surge in capital-markets activity.

Credit Suisse said it took home the top ranking in underwriting initial public offerings globally, a business that’s been helped by a flurry of blank-check companies looking to go public in recent months.

A record 248 such firms went public on U.S. exchanges last year, raising more than $83 billion. This year is already on pace to set another record, with more than 150 SPACs raising more than $50 billion in public offerings.

“It’s probably not sustainable at these levels in the longer term,” Chin warned. “But I think they’re here and they’re here to stay.”

(Adds other bank executives comments on remote work from 6th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • StanChart Warns of Flat Income in 2021 as Low Rates Take Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc warned the pandemic and low interest rates will weigh on earnings this year, projecting little growth before a recovery in 2022.Income this year is expected to be in line with 2020, the bank said as it reported adjusted pretax profit slid 40% last year, missing analyst estimates. Credit impairments more than doubled.“Interest rate reductions that occurred partway through last year will have a rollthrough effect over the balance of this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford said on Bloomberg Television Thursday. “After 2021, then interest rates normalize and we’re back to the normal levels of growth that we saw before Covid.”The results, which included a $0.09 dividend and a $254 million share buyback, were underwhelming in comparison to other U.K.-listed lenders, analysts at Citigroup Inc. said in a note. Rival HSBC Holdings Plc said Tuesday it had a “good start to 2021, and we are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead.”Shares were down 4.7% at 9:28 a.m. in London. The shares slid as much as 3.4% in Hong Kong.“We remain strong and profitable, although returns in 2020 were clearly impacted by higher provisions, reduced economic activity and low interest rates, in each case the result of Covid-19,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said in the statement.The emerging markets-focused lender has revived cost-cutting efforts that were paused during the pandemic. The bank has in recent months resumed hundreds of job cuts and continues to look for savings.Property PlanFurther restructuring charges of about $500 million are expected over the next few years, primarily in 2021, “relating predominantly to people and property actions,” the lender said.The bank is looking at how much office space it might trim as the pandemic prompts a re-think on the need for pricey real estate. Currently 75% of its staff are working from home and the lender flagged it could cut its global office footprint by about a third over the next four years.“There should be quite a significant opportunity to reduce the space that we actually occupy,” CFO Halford said on a call with journalists. “Over a four-year period, something like a third, maybe of that order.”The lender said adjusted pretax profit fell to $2.51 billion in 2020, below estimates of $2.55 billion. The firm’s market operations tracked the volatility-driven surge that has buoyed Wall Street while profits for retail and commercial banking slid.Profits in China and North Asia, which make up 81% of the bank’s overall pretax profit, fell 16% because of higher impairments.The lender has been forced to push back a target of reaching a 10% return on equity, and now said it expects to a deliver at least a 7% return by 2023.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:The toll that lower rates is taking on Standard Chartered’s revenue outlook is clear in its 4Q earnings miss, with growth only expected to re-emerge in 2022 while costs continue to grow this year. A target of “at least” 7% return-on-tangible equity by 2023 is too low for an emerging markets bank, and reflects its excessively high cost base, we believe.-- Jonathan Tyce, BI banking analystThe results come as speculation mounts over the future of Winters, who in June will celebrate the sixth anniversary of his appointment as CEO. Simon Cooper, who runs the lender’s investment and commercial banking operations, has been tipped as the most likely internal successor, though Chairman Jose Vinals has informally sounded out external candidates for the job.Winters said on a call with journalists he has no plans to leave yet.“Don’t let the grey hair fool you,” Winters said. “I came here to do a job -- the job is not yet done.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Electric Bus Deal in U.S. Approved in Maryland

    (Bloomberg) -- A school system outside Washington is poised to become the nation’s biggest operator of electric school buses.The Board of Education in Maryland’s Montgomery County voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve a 16-year, $169 million contract to lease 326 buses, part of a plan that could result in the county replacing its entire 1,422-bus fleet over the next two decades.The deal represents the largest municipal government order of any kind for buses, according to Monique Hanis, a spokeswoman for Advanced Energy Economy, a business association that promotes clean energy use.The Biden administration has pledged to support the adoption of electric vehicles and automakers have said they intend to convert their fleets to electric in coming decades. The U.S. Postal Service announced earlier Tuesday a 10-year contract to replace as many as 165,000 vehicles with ones that have either fuel-efficient engines or are powered by batteries.Montgomery County is working with a vendor that is paying to install equipment to charge the buses at night when power costs are low in exchange for being able to re-sell unused power from the bus batteries back to the grid when it is more valuable.Essie McGuire, associate superintendent of operations for the Montgomery County school system, said during the Board of Education meeting that the idea of increasing the electrification of the school bus fleet had been under discussion for some time.“There was some hope for a while that we would be able to perhaps secure a very small number through, perhaps, some grant funds,” she said. “But as time has gone on, we really wanted to take a more ambitious approach.”Plug-in car supporters say they hope the deal becomes a template for school districts and government agencies across the country.The vehicles will be built by Thomas Built Buses Inc., a division of Daimler AG with electric battery technology provided by Proterra Inc. in a deal coordinated by Highland Electric Transportation Inc. Todd Watkins, the transportation director of Montgomery County Public Schools, said the contract would be the first electric school bus contract in the nation that is not dependent on federal grants.Daimler stock rose less than 1% to 65.87 euros in Frankfurt trading.Highland will provide buses, install charging facilities at the county’s bus depots and train drivers. The company will also provide maintenance and manage the charging operation.The county estimates that the costs will be in line with what it would have spent on diesel buses and operations.Watkins said the deal allows the county to avoid high up-front costs and predicted the costs of electric buses would continue to drop as more districts ditch the diesel-powered vehicles that have been standard for generations.“It costs no more what districts are spending on diesel,” Watkins said. “We think there’s going to be savings initially on fuel and maintenance. The price of electric buses will fall and the price of diesel buses is going to rise to the point that they meet. And, eventually, you won’t be able to get a diesel bus.”“I’ve been hearing at national conferences that this is going to take over the school bus industry,” he said, adding that school buses are a natural fit for fleet-wide electrification. “We know exactly where they are going to be overnight and we know how far they’re going to go. It’s sort of the perfect vehicle to electrify.”Emissions FactorThe district is expected to receive the first 25 buses by the end of the year. The county will receive 61 additional electric buses in fall 2022, and approximately 120 electric buses for each of the remaining two years in the additional phase of the contract.Duncan McIntyre, chief executive officer of Highland Electric Transportation, said the plan is a “scalable transition to electrification” that is “almost 100% privately financed.”Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association, said there is an urgent need to electrify heavy duty vehicles such as buses and trucks. She added that such vehicles represent only 5% of the vehicles on American roads, but they are responsible for 29% of transportation emissions.“Obviously transportation is a major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions,” Cullen said in an interview. “Medium- and heavy-duty contribute heavily to those emissions. To get at the problem, you have to get at medium and heavy duty. Because their big emitters, the benefits are bigger. You can also throw in the fact that because fleets are large purchases, they’re market moving.”(Updates Daimler shares in 10th paragraph. An earlier version corrected a misspelling of Monique Hanis’ name in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toll Brothers’ Home Orders Jump in Pandemic-Era Buying Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc. reported better-than-expected order growth as wealthy homebuyers upgraded to bigger properties in the suburbs.Purchase contracts for the three months through January jumped 59% from a year earlier to 2,874, the builder said in a statement Tuesday. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 2,370.Key InsightsToll benefited from a tight supply of new and existing homes for sale, low mortgage rates and a “heightened appreciation for homeownership,” Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said in the statement. “These market conditions, which we expect to continue for the foreseeable future, clearly play to our strengths.”Toll’s affluent customers, who are less likely to have suffered from pandemic-related job cuts, are able to afford more-expensive houses as borrowing costs near record lows increase their purchasing power.The company also has expanded its reach with a growing inventory of “affordable luxury” offerings aimed at younger buyers.Toll is well-positioned to capitalize on surging demand because of its land pipeline and expectation for solid growth in community counts over the next two years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Drew Reading.Get MoreIn the current quarter, Toll expects to deliver 2,175 homes with an average price of $785,000 to $805,000. The company said the results will be hurt by the weak sales environment from mid-March through May.For 2021, Toll sees deliveries of 10,000 to 10,400 homes and a gross margin of 23.3%.Market ReactionToll’s shares rose as much as 4% in late trading in New York. They had gained 25% this year through Tuesday’s close, one of the best performances in a S&P index of homebuilder stocks, which climbed 13%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Partner Foxconn to Form EV Partnership With Fisker

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will develop an electric vehicle with Fisker Inc., part of the manufacturer’s efforts to boost its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its main customer, Apple Inc., are looking to expand in vehicles.The car will be built by Foxconn, targeted at multiple markets including North America, Europe, China and India, and sold under the Fisker brand, according to a joint statement from the companies Wednesday. Production is set to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.Fisker is looking to break new ground with its second planned model. The startup plans to make a vehicle that doesn’t fit into an existing segment, like a sedan or SUV. Its partnership with Foxconn, a Taiwanese smartphone maker which is new to the auto business, is pinned on hopes that the collaboration will bring innovative manufacturing.“The auto industry is very stale,” company founder Henrik Fisker said in an interview. “We still talk about adopting the Toyota manufacturing system,” referring to a production and logistics concept that was developed decades ago.Fisker plans to design and market the vehicle while Foxconn will supply the skateboard chassis and manage supply chain and assembly. That’s asking a lot of a company that has never built cars in large volume before.“I have full confidence that they can do this and maybe have ideas that are outside the box,” Fisker said.Shares of Fisker rose 39% to a record of $22.58 at the close in New York. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main listed arm of Foxconn, advanced as much as 5% in Taipei.Foxconn in October introduced its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster. This month, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Foxconn is also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.The Taiwanese company is expected to build more than 250,000 vehicles annually for the Fisker partnership, according to the statement. Foxconn may choose to make some of those cars in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Following Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding, the two sides said they will enter a formal agreement in the second quarter of 2021.Fisker is the second battery-powered car venture founded by its namesake founder, a longtime auto designer. Its debut model, the Ocean electric SUV, is scheduled to start production in late 2022. Henrik Fisker’s first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013.The model built by Foxconn will be an all-new type of vehicle, Fisker said. He wouldn’t classify it as a sedan or an SUV. Its design will defy segmentation the way the Volkswagen AG did with the Beetle and BMW AG did with the all-new Mini that came out in 2001, he said.Fisker got the idea of the planned vehicle when he was reading about Apple’s plans for a car. He said he began sketching what he thought a tech company would build if one went into the car business.“It will be like nothing you’ve seen before,” Fisker said.Foxconn is the second major manufacturer Fisker has announced a partnership with since reaching a deal to go public last year. In October, the EV startup said Magna International Inc. would help it build the Ocean SUV.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. with the aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. announced they were joining forces to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.Amid reports of Apple’s car project gaining momentum, Foxconn has bulked up its automotive capabilities that could make it a major contender to make cars for its largest customer.With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.(Updates with Hon Hai shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook exploring potential news licensing agreements in Canada - source

    Facebook Inc is exploring potential licensing agreements in the coming year with Canadian media outlets and expanding its investment in local journalism initiatives, a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Wednesday. The move comes as the Canadian government is preparing to introduce legislation in the coming months, along the lines of the controversial Australian model that forces technology companies like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay media companies for content. But the source said Facebook views the situation in Australia as unique.

  • JPMorgan pledges $350 million to minority owned businesses

    JPMorgan Chase & Co pledged another $350 million on Thursday to help grow Black, Latinx and women-owned businesses, part of a broader effort at the bank to help close the U.S. racial wealth gap. Part of the money, $42.5 million, will go to the Entrepreneurs of Color fund, which provides funds to community development financial institutions (CDFIs) for low-interest loans. JPMorgan grew its investment into these communities last year as big corporations were forced to respond to growing anger over systemic racism in the United States after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Went Up Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) went up today because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) starting recovering from yesterday's plunge. Recently, MicroStrategy offered $1 billion in convertible notes with the express purpose of buying more Bitcoin tokens. MicroStrategy's average price for its Bitcoin tokens is now $23,985 each.

  • Holiday bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

    Britons rushed to book foreign holidays after the government laid out plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions, giving battered airlines and tour operators hope that a bumper summer could come to their rescue. Bookings flooded in on Monday evening and Tuesday following the government's announcement on Monday that travel could restart from mid-May, with Spain and Greece the most popular destinations, airlines and holiday companies said. EasyJet said that bookings on its flights from Britain for this summer had jumped by more than 300% compared to a week ago and bookings for its summer holiday packages had increased by more than 600% compared to a week earlier.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Declines As Treasury Yields Rise

    Silver is testing the support at $27.50.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • California Gasoline Prices Are Rising With Texas Refiners Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- California is beginning to feel the ripples of oil refinery shutdowns in Texas, with gasoline prices rising faster in the Golden State since a deep freeze crippled fuel-making plants on the Gulf Coast.Though the West Coast has its own oil-refining hub, independent from the Gulf, both regions supply Arizona, which now needs more fuel from California. That’s at a time when at least one major refinery in the Los Angeles area was down for maintenance and another had just restarted last week.The refinery outages are adding support to a fuel market that was devastated by the pandemic and was already beginning to recover as lockdown measures ease and people get out more. For Californians, it means prices at the pump may reach $4 a gallon sooner than expected.The gasoline blendstock in the so-called cash market in Los Angeles has jumped 17% since the cold blast blanketed Texas, reaching the highest since late 2019. At the pump, Los Angeles retail gasoline has already risen about 11 cents in a week to about $3.67 a gallon on Tuesday, according to data from auto club AAA. Prices at the pump usually take several days to reflect cash prices. California refineries supply the Phoenix area with fuel via an east-moving pipeline. Texas refineries send it westward to the same markets.Los Angeles gasoline also has been supported by Southern California refinery work. Phillips 66 restarted several units in Los Angeles last week, and returning to normal can take days or weeks. Valero had long planned a shutdown at its Wilmington plan through March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Looking Exhausted

    The British pound continued to try to rally during the trading session on Tuesday only to see sellers near the 1.41 handle.