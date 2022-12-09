Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital After Wild Ride

Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital After Wild Ride
1
Myriam Balezou
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG completed a 4 billion-franc ($4.3 billion), two-pronged capital increase, giving Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner the funds needed to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the troubled lender.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors agreed to buy 98.2% of the stock on sale in a rights offer to raise 2.24 billion francs, Credit Suisse said in a statement late Thursday. The remainder of the stock will be sold in the market at or above the offer price of 2.52 francs a share.

The rights issue was the second leg of the bank’s capital raising. The Zurich-based firm already raised 1.76 billion francs through a private placement last month to investors including Saudi National Bank, which will become the largest shareholder with just under 10%.

Credit Suisse is shoring up its finances to assuage investors’ concerns after billions in losses over the past two years, recent client defections and asset outflows. The funds will help pay for the exit from large parts of its investment bank and 9,000 job cuts. Reeling from years of scandals and missteps, Credit Suisse has warned of a fifth straight unprofitable quarter.

The successful rights offer spells the end of a wild ride for the troubled Swiss bank’s stock over the past weeks, when at one point a 13-day losing streak took the shares near the price of what was supposed to be a heavily discounted offer. Comments by Chairman Axel Lehmann on Dec. 2 that the bank had stopped massive outflows provided some relief.

“The successful completion of the capital increase is a key milestone for the new Credit Suisse,” Koerner said in the statement. “It will allow us to further support our strategic priorities from a position of capital strength and create a simpler, more stable and more focused bank built around client needs.”

Credit Suisse rose 3.2% in Zurich trading Thursday. The new shares will begin trading Friday on the Swiss stock exchange.

A rights issue is an offering of shares to existing investors to allow them to buy shares in proportion to their holding at a discounted price. Taking up the rights compensates investors for the dilution that occurs in a capital raising.

Last week, the shares fell to a record low of about 2.67 Swiss francs, just above the price of 2.52 francs for subscription rights that Credit Suisse offered existing investors. The bank had set the price at a discount of about 32% to its stock value after the strategy presentation in October.

The bank said the rights offer will strengthen its CET1 ratio, a key metric of financial strength, by about 140 basis points. It also said cost savings measures it’s already started represent about 80% of the planned 1.2 billion francs reduction in its 2023 cost base.

The rights issue was fully underwritten by about 20 banks led by Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Societe Generale SA.

(Updates with media content)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse raises 'milestone' $2.4 billion in revamp cash call

    (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Thursday hailed a "milestone" in its turnaround plan after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc cash call. Shareholders exercised 98.4% of their subscription rights, giving a boost to managers tasked with getting the Swiss bank back on track after the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. "The successful completion of the capital increase is a key milestone for the new Credit Suisse," its chief executive Ulrich Koerner said in a statement.

  • Fidelity Funds Seek to Make Bigger Bets on Individual Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments is asking shareholders to sign off on a proposal that would allow 13 of the firm’s growth funds to exceed limits on the size of stakes in individual stocks.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTesla's Troubles Are Pili

  • Toshiba Plans Special Meeting Next Week for JIP-Led Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a special committee meeting next week to discuss the buyout offer led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President

  • Polish central bank governor says no decision on ending rate-hike cycle

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has made no decision about ending its tightening cycle, the central bank governor said on Thursday, as he reiterated that the series of rate hikes was paused rather than definitively finished. Wednesday's decision to leave the main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% was the third time in a row the MPC has decided to hold fire, and markets had been looking for signals that talk of further hikes was off the table for good. "We are still on hold," central bank governor Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

  • Stocks Climb as Inflation Data Take Center Stage: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed on Friday while the dollar and bond yields fell as investors looked to inflation readings for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move

  • Crypto’s Amber to End Chelsea Sponsorship, Axe Over 40% of Jobs in FTX Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Amber Group, one of Asia’s leading crypto trading and lending platforms, is cutting jobs, scrapping retail operations and terminating a sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC in the latest retrenchment to hit the digital-asset sector. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’

    Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that […]

  • Private-Equity Firms Push Blockchain-Based Funds Despite Crypto Collapse

    KKR, Apollo, Hamilton Lane and Partners Group are among those seeking to raise money through tokenized funds.

  • A €500 Billion European Bond Spree Is Looking for New Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As winter approaches, governments across Europe have been frantically drafting aid programs to protect their citizens from the surge in energy costs triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are electricity price caps in France, gasoline discounts in Italy and heating-bill subsidies in Germany.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed

  • Blue-Chip Bank Stock Boasts Bullish Signals

    JPMorgan Chase stock just pulled back to a historically bullish trendline

  • Costco Misses Earnings and Revenue Expectations

    Investors had been wary headed into Costco's first-quarter earnings after a weaker-than-expected November sales report.

  • Carvana Pact Offers a Blueprint for Battle-Weary Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- As Carvana Co. bondholders prepare to negotiate with the car seller to fix its debt load, they’re using a playbook that could become increasingly common when companies fall into distress. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’

  • Paytm Shares Jump in Mumbai as Board to Consider Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. surged in Mumbai, with the operator of India’s largest digital payments provider set to explore a buyback.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dis

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Just Got Upgraded — Here’s Why It’s a Buy Now

    Is it time to look at AT&T (NYSE:T) in a new light? After several years of a declining share price amidst various missteps, it seems the company is finally turning a page. Investors have liked what they’ve seen this year and have helped the stock outperform the market for a change. To wit, the shares are up 11% year-to-date against the S&P 500’s 17% decline. While a turnaround seems to be at play, Argus analyst Joseph Bonner thinks this blue-chip dividend stock is still undervalued. “AT&T shares

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • JPMorgan looks at ‘Armageddon scenario’ of Fed jacking rates up to 6.5%. Its conclusion may come as a surprise.

    The stock and bond market could handle a much more aggressive Fed than expected, JPMorgan strategists argue.