Credit Suisse to Lean on Wealth Unit, Technology in Revamp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marion Halftermeyer and Myriam Balezou
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Axel Lehmann

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG vowed to boost the business with rich clients and cut costs through simplifying technology as it seeks to emerge from two years of scandal and losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank on Tuesday outlined plans to grow the wealth unit by focusing on priority markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, in a presentation for an “investor deep dive” that gave more detail on how it wants to reach its targets while improving risk management.

Credit Suisse announced some 800 million Swiss francs ($836 million) in savings from centralizing technology, including 200 million francs this year and again next, with an additional 400 million francs over the medium term. The bank last year laid out a firmwide cost-savings target of more than 1 billion francs, which earlier this month it said it plans to accelerate.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein and Chairman Axel Lehmann are trying to regain investor confidence after scandals such as the blow-up of client Archegos Capital Management eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses and prompted an exodus of talent. Credit Suisse has changed almost its entire executive team and half of its board of directors in the past year in an effort to move past the crisis.

Tuesday’s update, which didn’t include any new overarching targets, is the first time investors will hear the strategic vision of the new global wealth head Francesco De Ferrari, who started in January. The new executives in charge of technology, compliance and risk will also be speaking to investors.

The wealth unit plans to double client assets under management for private market investments and expand programs that focus on sustainability and the next generation set to inherit wealth. Credit Suisse also expects mid- to high-single-digit growth in lending to rich clients by 2024, while rising interest rates are set to add 800 million francs in income.

After its exit from Sub-Sahara markets, Credit Suisse said it may leave more regions where it doesn’t have sufficient scale, narrowing its focus to the 20 markets that drive the majority of the wealth unit’s business volume.

The bank highlighted its effort to cut risk as predictions of a global recession mount, saying it reduced its emerging markets credit exposure by 21% and its non-investment grade portfolio by 17% in the year ended in March. The Swiss firm also said it added about 500 people in its compliance division since 2019 and will spend about 70% more on cyber security this year than it did in 2020.

Credit Suisse already presented its group-wide strategy in November, consisting of shrinking the investment bank and shifting about $3 billion of capital to the wealth management unit.

(Updates with details from presentation starting in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Sayona, partner approve restart of Quebec lithium plant operation

    Shares of Sayona Mining jumped nearly 18% to A$0.165 by 0527 GMT, hitting their highest since June 7, while the broader market rose more than half a percent. The proposed upgrade and restart of the Québec-based North American Lithium (NAL) operation have been funded through cash contributions by both Sayona and Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont has a 25% stake in Sayona Quebec, the Sayona Mining unit which owns NAL.

  • Hedge funds turn tail as commodities crumble on recession rumble: McGeever

    That has basically been the strategy for commodity hedge funds for the last couple of years, but it is fast losing its luster. Crude oil, industrial metals and a range of agricultural commodities are down significantly from their peaks earlier this year - in some cases by up to 50% - as rising interest rates increase the likelihood of U.S. and global recession. For all that hedge funds are supposed to be quick-thinking, nimble operators with the freedom and flexibility to go short as well as long - they are the smartest guys in the room, after all - the reality is rather different.

  • Ericsson's $6.2 billion Vonage takeover delayed over U.S. review

    Ericsson said on Tuesday the closing of its $6.2 billion Vonage acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by a U.S. national security panel. The Swedish telecom equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage in all-cash deal in November, as part of its efforts to broaden its 5G portfolio. But, since then, Ericsson has faced a bribing scandal in Iraq that has led to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opening investigations against the company.

  • Norway could allow airline SAS to convert debt to equity

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity under certain conditions but does not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday. SAS owes the state about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) from loans made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that these can be converted into equity under certain conditions. SAS this year set out a plan to cut costs, convert debt and attract fresh cash from equity investors and said that restructuring was needed to prevent the carrier from running out of money.

  • UPS CEO Carol Tome’s Key to Success? Beards, Tattoos, and Rising Margins.

    CFO Brian Newman explains how the delivery company has changed since CEO Carol Tome took the helm in mid 2020.

  • Valeo strikes deal to deliver driving assistance systems to BMW's electric vehicle platform

    French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems. The platform, on which BMW is planning to build up its bestselling 3 series sedan among other models, is a core part of the carmaker's strategy to reach a 50% share for electric vehicles in its global sales by 2030. Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation called "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

  • Julius Baer CEO says Switzerland needs two big banks to fuel competition - report

    Switzerland needs two big banks to fuel competition, the chief executive officer of Julius Baer said in a newspaper interview amid speculation about the future of Credit Suisse, the second-biggest lender after UBS. Credit Suisse is trying to turn the page on costly scandals that prompted a near total reshuffle of top management and a restructuring seeking to curtail risk-taking. A report this month that State Street Bank planned a takeover bid - since denied - briefly sent its shares soaring.

  • India’s cryptocurrency exchanges are shifting to friendlier countries

    The global cryptocurrency crash and stringent Indian rules and regulatory tweaks have crippled the industry.

  • General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

    MP Materials director Randall Weisenburger just bought $1 million of shares of the rare-earths miner.

  • One of China’s Top Tech Investors Sees Crackdown Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of China’s biggest private equity investors said the nation’s tech firms are turning a corner after a recent rout wiped out nearly $2 trillion in market value at its peak. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs

  • China Eases Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Crypto smartphone will be ‘transformative’ for the industry: Solana co-founder

    Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the release of an Android-based Web3 smartphone and the outlook for the crypto industry.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Losses as Major Backer Plans to Cut Its Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks fell as a plan by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s major backer to further cut its stake in the company fueled concerns more investors may look to take profits following a strong rally. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Qu

  • Stocks Up as China Cuts Quarantine; Treasuries Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after China softened its strict Covid protocols, easing investor concerns about global growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMining and energy shares led gai

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do In New Stock Market Rally; Nike Earnings Beat; Tesla Sales Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market fall. Tesla sales are due out amid the new stock market rally.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.