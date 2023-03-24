Credit Suisse Losses Make Gulf Investors Wary of Bank Deals

Credit Suisse Losses Make Gulf Investors Wary of Bank Deals
1
Nicolas Parasie, Dinesh Nair and Archana Narayanan
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern investors are becoming more cautious of making fresh investments in global banks after emerging as some of the hardest hit by the Credit Suisse Group AG crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sovereign wealth funds and other investors in the region have been spooked by the market turmoil that wiped $1 billion from Saudi National Bank’s stake in the Swiss lender and are likely to be more wary on deals involving foreign financial firms, bankers and lawyers with knowledge of the matter said. The crisis is accelerating a pivot toward other sectors such as healthcare and technology, bankers said, asking not to be identified discussing matters that aren’t public.

The most recent losses on Credit Suisse are a stark reminder of a series of investments made by Gulf investors during the 2008 financial crisis - many of which ended in financial loss or legal battles. Flush with cash after oil’s recent surge, Middle Eastern investors had resumed exploring deals for foreign lenders. Any change in that strategy would be a blow to the global financial sector, potentially depriving Western institutions of much needed petrodollars.

“There have been some legacy issues in the Gulf around investments from the 2008 financial crisis and the Saudi National Bank experience with Credit Suisse will make them more nervous around the risks during this sensitive time,” said Ayham Kamel, head of Middle East and North Africa at political risk consultant Eurasia Group. “The Credit Suisse situation might also present some questions for Gulf sovereigns around ability to drive restructuring plans in some institutions.”

Reviewing Portfolio

Credit Suisse’s long-term backer, the Qatar Investment Authority, is reviewing its bank holdings and assessing its overall portfolio amid the heightened global economic risks, according to a senior official at the fund, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The QIA has no immediate plans to reduce its banking assets and sees the current market turmoil as an opportunity to negotiate better terms and structure better investments, the official said. The QIA saw the value of its holding in Credit Suisse crash last week after upping its stake in recent months.

The Swiss bank also counts Saudi conglomerate Olayan Group among one of its biggest shareholders with a roughly 3% stake.

In a step beyond taking minority stakes in Wall Street firms, some of the Middle East’s largest lenders have recently been exploring how to use their oil windfall to play a bigger role in the global financial sector through acquisitions.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC had been considering a potential all-cash offer for Standard Chartered Plc in the range of $30 billion to $35 billion, Bloomberg reported in February. It’s still too early to say whether appetite for such a possible deal would be impacted by the recent turmoil, people familiar with the matter said. A representative for FAB declined to comment.

Before the Credit Suisse debacle, Saudi Arabia had been working on an ambitious plan to give Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, a global footprint through major overseas acquisitions. Its investment in the Swiss bank late last year was meant to strengthen the country’s financial sector and boost its status as a global investment powerhouse.

Instead, its Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy helped trigger the biggest one-day dive in Credit Suisse’s shares since the financial crisis on March 15 when he told Bloomberg TV “absolutely not” when asked whether the lender would be open to further investments in the bank if there was another call for additional liquidity.

“While this doesn’t rule out Saudi National Bank pursuing other transactions now that Credit Suisse has been acquired, we would hope that given the experience with Credit Suisse, there would be greater caution with any future transaction,” Citigroup analyst Rahul Bajaj wrote in a note.

Reputational Damage

Regional investors are concerned about the reputational damage from any soured deals, as well as any potential financial losses linked to their investments, bankers said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Part of their caution stems from big investments in previous years, some of which have since turned bad.

Deep-pocketed Middle Eastern investors have been backing global banks such as Credit Suisse for many years, but haven’t seen the outsized gains that other investors have reaped. Mitsubishi UFJ’s $9 billion investment in Morgan Stanley during the depths of the financial crisis has minted it more than $25 billion in profit. And Warren Buffett more than tripled the $5 billion he put into Bank of America Corp. to shore up confidence in it in 2012.

During the financial crisis, sovereign funds in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Kuwait plowed about $69 billion into firms such as Barclays Plc, Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc., according to boutique adviser and data firm Global SWF.

“Since then, the relationships have been complicated,” said Javier Capapé, director of sovereign wealth research at IE University, pointing to some of the legal disputes and court battles that emerged.

Both Citigroup and Barclays tapped Abu Dhabi-based funds during that crisis, which resulted in acrimonious court cases. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreed to buy the equivalent of 4.9% of Citigroup in 2007, worth about $7.5 billion, before share issuances eroded the value of its holdings. ADIA later filed for arbitration to recoup the losses, but lost.

Deutsche Bank Group AG’s shares have more than halved in value since an initial investment by a Qatari royal in 2014. Barclays, meanwhile, was probed over fees paid to some Qatari investment vehicles during fund raising amid the financial crisis.

Making Money

Not all investments have turned out badly. QIA’s relationship with Credit Suisse lasted 15 years and it saw its equity stake go from worth almost 4 billion francs ($4.36 billion) when it was first disclosed in October 2008 to about 225 million francs now, even as the investor more than doubled its share count through rights issues and convertible notes. But as part of the 2008 rescue, QIA also got more than $4 billion of bonds that paid an average of a 10% coupon for a decade before they were repaid, meaning it made money overall on the investment.

Still, if the QIA had instead plowed $8 billion into the S&P 500 or the Stoxx 600, it would have tens of billions more. The fund also holds about a 5% stake in Barclays after helping to prop up the British bank in 2008. Barclays share price is still below where it ended in October 2008.

The Kuwait Investment Authority sold its stake in Citigroup in 2009 for $4.1 billion, after helping the bank boost capital during the financial crisis. The fund converted preferred securities of Citigroup that it purchased the previous year for $3 billion into common shares and sold them, making a profit of more than $1 billion.

In 2013, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sold his stake in Barclays, cashing in on a multi-billion dollar investment he made at the height of the crisis.

Despite the potential for losses, sovereign funds may not view investments in financial terms alone and some regional investors may remain interested in banks. Global ambitions by other funds may still override any immediate financial and reputational concerns, according to Capapé.

“Indeed, sovereign funds are growing cautious in their approach toward global banking,” he said. “Yet, new funds with big ambitions as was the case of QIA during the crisis and the case of the PIF today, may still fall into the trap of trying to save damaged banks on the basis that this will bring global recognition to Gulf states.”

--With assistance from Ambereen Choudhury and Fiona MacDonald.

(Updates with Olayan details in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Grapples With Surprise Jump in UK Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to continue the quickest series of interest-rate increases in three decades to quell inflation that has accelerated contrary to its expectations.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti CEO Fraser Warns Mobile Money is ‘Game

  • Singapore Fintech Wins Asia’s Largest Fundraise Since SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech company Kredivo Holdings raised about $270 million in equity financing, defying a market correction that’s made it difficult for many startups to obtain fresh capital.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJPMorgan Sold $10 Milli

  • China’s Reopening to Roil Energy Prices If Beijing Over-Delivers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening after three years of Covid Zero is the main source of optimism for commodities markets wracked by a string of bank failures and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti CEO Fraser Warns Mobile Money is ‘Game Changer

  • American Households Likely to Sell $750 Billion in Stocks, Goldman Sachs Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- American households will sell $750 billion of stocks this year in the first annual drop in demand since 2018, thanks to higher bond yields and lower savings, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAc

  • Norway wealth fund to vote for labour rights motion at Starbucks AGM

    Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of a shareholder motion calling on Starbucks to report on how it respects labour rights, the fund's manager said on Thursday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.05% of Starbucks' shares, worth $1.2 billion at the end of 2022, according to fund data. It is the company's tenth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Unions Balk at Biden Plan for Mineral Trade Deals With EU, Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- US labor unions are pushing back on White House efforts to allow European Union and Japanese firms mining and processing critical minerals to tap some of the lucrative subsidies available in the Biden administration’s massive climate law, fearing the move will sap American jobs.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace Chin

  • India, UAE Mull Options to Curb FX Rate Risks on Rupee Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to work out a mechanism to hedge exchange rate risks in the proposed rupee-based trade with the United Arab Emirates to limit losses for exporters, an India official told reporters on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Ban

  • Hong Kong's major banks keep their prime rate steady after HKMA's quarter-point increase

    Hong Kong's major banks chose to keep their prime rate unchanged after a quarter-point increase by the city's monetary authority in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve, which voted unanimously to put anti-inflation at the forefront of its monetary policy. HSBC was the first lender to announce at noon that it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.625 per cent per annum, according to a statement by the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks. Its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank al

  • 11 unsung heroes of Silicon Valley’s banking crisis

    They helped restore faith in the private markets—even when everything looked like everything might fall apart.

  • US Mortgage Rates Fall for Second Week, Sending 30-Year to 6.42%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US fell for a second straight week, easing costs for homebuyers in the market’s busiest season.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Deposit Box, Suit ClaimsThe

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Spin-Off of Credit Suisse Swiss Unit Not on Table, SNB’s Jordan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The president of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan played down the likelihood of Credit Suisse Group AG’s domestic universal bank being spun off any time soon, despite the merger with UBS Group AG announced at the weekend. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Tak

  • UBS Bankers Woo HK Rich Next Door to Somber Credit Suisse Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- For the twin giants of Swiss banking, it was a tale of two very different events in Hong Kong this week.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti CEO Fraser Warns Mobile Money is ‘Game Changer’ for Bank RunsUBS Group AG hosted rich clients at its lounge at

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.