Credit Suisse, Mizuho Join Banks on $1 Billion Olam Agri IPO

Julia Fioretti and Archana Narayanan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. have joined the lineup of banks working on the listing of Olam Group’s agricultural business in Singapore and Saudi Arabia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

EFG Hermes and SNB Capital have also been added as joint bookrunners on Olam Agri’s planned dual-listing that could raise as much as $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Singapore-headquartered Olam, one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, plans to announce its intention to float the agricultural business in the first half, the people said. Citigroup Inc., DBS Group Holdings Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley are already working on the deal, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Representatives for Olam, Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, Mizuho and SNB Capital declined to comment.

Olam Agri is set to be the first global company to list in Riyadh in what would be a win for the kingdom’s stock exchange, which has been seeking to attract international firms. Last year, Americana Restaurants International Plc. raised $1.8 billion in the first dual-listing in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Rothschild & Co. is Olam’s independent financial adviser, the company said in January.

A Riyadh listing would allow Olam Agri tap into the Middle East’s IPO boom, which has been gathering steam. 2022 was a blowout year for regional listings that fetched almost $23 billion in the second-highest year on record. Most of the offerings were in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

By comparison, Singapore hasn’t had a $1 billion IPO since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Listings in the city have raised just $42 million over the past year, the data show.

In March, Olam Group sold a 35% stake in Olam Agri to Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment Co., a subsidiary of the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund in a deal that valued the business at about $3.5 billion.

Olam Agri, which sells grains and seeds and makes everything from edible oils to pasta, is one of Olam Group’s main units. It was created in a reorganization in early 2020. The Gulf region is a growing market for the commodities it supplies and Saudi Arabia is putting a strong emphasis on food security.

Olam Group last year delayed a London IPO of another unit, Olam Food Ingredients, citing concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Updates details on Rothschild in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Accident Exposes Danger in China’s Rush to Mine More Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- A deadly mine accident in northern China is casting a spotlight on the dangers inherent in the country’s effort to prioritize energy security by boosting coal production.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Ri

  • Force high earners to pay more into their pensions, MPs told

    High earners should be forced to pay more into their pensions, an influential think tank has urged.

  • Is WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, WH Smith fair value estimate is UK£11.74 Current share price...

  • Hunt warned his tax raid risks wrecking green shoots of recovery

    Jeremy Hunt risks choking off a potential economic recovery with his plans for a tax raid following a surprise rise in consumer confidence, business leaders and economists have warned.

  • Apollo Mulls $750 Million First Boston Leveraged-Finance Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to inject $750 million to support the leveraged-finance business of Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment-banking spinoff First Boston, potentially making it one of the biggest backers of the Swiss lender’s revamp.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decid

  • West Virginia transgender athlete ban blocked by appeals panel

    A federal appeals panel this week blocked the enforcement of a West Virginia law barring transgender female athletes from competing on girl’s or women’s sports teams. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 on Wednesday to reinstate an injunction first issued in July 2021, halting a lower court’s order to dissolve a preliminary injunction…

  • Yellen Says Ending War Most Important Thing for Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia ending the war was “the most important thing” for the global economy as she accused officials from Moscow attending a Group of 20 meeting of being complicit in atrocities taking place in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minute

  • Planet Fitness Sees Record Membership Growth in 4Q

    By Jarrett Banks Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) saw record membership in the fourth quarter, with 53% revenue growth partly fueled by higher equipment sales, it said in a statement. Revenue […]

  • Beyond Meat forecasts 2023 revenue above market expectations

    The company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales for the first time since June 2021, after the company suffered a collapse in demand for its faux meat products as consumers turned back to traditional beef, poultry and pork products. The plant-based meat maker forecast full-year revenue to be in the range of $375 million to $415 million. The company's net revenue fell to $79.9 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $100.7 million a year earlier, but beat analysts expectations of $75.7 million.

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to a Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • Carvana's losses deepen times 9

    Carvana's net loss rose over nine-fold in the fourth quarter hurt by shrinking demand for pre-owned vehicles, sending its shares down 5% in extended trade.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Reddit-loving day traders are making their chaotic presence felt again - and their risky behavior is fueling a stock rally that doesn't look sustainable

    Day traders are reviving the meme-stock playbook with big bets on speculative names.

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends P

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Dip is Over

    Energy prices are still high, but these midstream stocks have basically stalled, resulting in very high yields.