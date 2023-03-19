Credit Suisse Paths Narrow on Low UBS Bid, Government Aid Talks

Credit Suisse Paths Narrow on Low UBS Bid, Government Aid Talks
1
Jan-Henrik Förster, Eyk Henning, Marion Halftermeyer and Dinesh Nair
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Swiss authorities are weighing unprecedented steps to force through a UBS Group AG takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, with the risk of some form of nationalization rising by the minute before markets open on Monday.

UBS is offering to buy Credit Suisse for about 1 billion francs ($1.1 billion), a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, people with knowledge of the matter said. But its negotiating leverage is limited as other options may be even more painful for its equity and bond investors.

Swiss officials are weighing changes to the law to avoid the need for shareholder votes on the deal, some of the people said. They are considering a full or partial nationalization of Credit Suisse as a fallback option if a UBS deal collapses with time running out, said some of the people, who asked for anonymity discussing private deliberations.

As regulators and bankers race toward a deal aimed at calming markets, officials are left grappling with brutal choices between trampling over shareholder rights or risking the escalation of the crisis. A low-priced deal with no say for owners risks lawsuits and hurdles to future international investors putting money into Switzerland. No resolution in the next 12 hours risks something even worse.

Credit Suisse, which ended Friday with a market value of about 7.4 billion francs ($8 billion), believes the UBS offer is too low and would hurt shareholders and employees who have deferred stock, said the people. The book value of Credit Suisse’s equity ended last year at 45 billion francs.

A major question is whether Credit Suisse should still be viewed as the bank that regulators declared on Wednesday night had plenty of capital and liquidity and was dealing with a market panic. But Swiss regulators are concerned by clients and counterparties pulling away from the bank over the last week, and officials from the US and elsewhere are pushing for a definitive solution by the time markets open Monday to avoid any contagion fears hitting markets or other financial firms.

The UBS offer was communicated on Sunday with a price of 0.25 francs a share to be paid in stock. Credit Suisse closed down 8% to 1.86 francs at the close on Friday.

Swiss authorities are seeking to broker a deal that would address a rout in Credit Suisse that sent shock waves across the global financial system over the past week when panicked investors dumped its shares and bonds following the collapse of several smaller US lenders. Years of struggles came to a head after the firm said its efforts to win back clients hadn’t halted outflows this year and the Saudi National Bank ruled out taking a larger stake.

A liquidity backstop by the Swiss central bank briefly arrested the declines, but the market drama carries the risk that clients or counterparties would continue fleeing, with potential ramifications for the broader industry.

UBS is trying to protect itself if it takes on a large, complex rival with little time to fully vet its books. It’s seeking a government backstop for certain legal and other costs that may emerge in the future, Bloomberg reported Saturday. UBS also insisted on a material adverse change that voids the deal if its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the Financial Times reported.

“Obviously UBS has no pressure to buy a bunch of mismanaged risk exposure at market levels” said Frederik Hildner, managing director at Confluente Capital. “Their bid of 0.25 CHF per share indicates that CS is in deep trouble and potentially worthless. Shares are poised for a hard slump on Monday unless other solutions come to rescue tonight.”

If government money was put directly into Credit Suisse, Swiss officials would likely require the bail-in of debt and holders of additional tier 1 notes to potentially bear losses, one of the people involved in the discussions said. Credit Suisse had about 15 billion francs of AT1 securities and 49 billion francs of bail-in debt instruments at the end of 2022.

The complex discussions over what would be the first combination of two global systemically important banks since the financial crisis have seen Swiss and US authorities weigh in, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Talks accelerated Saturday, with all sides pushing for a solution that can be executed quickly.

Credit Suisse’s process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself would be escalated should the firm be taken over by UBS, according to people familiar with the discussions, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number. The two lenders together employed almost 125,000 people at the end of last year, with about 30% of that in Switzerland.

--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Blaise Robinson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Riskiest Credit Suisse Bonds Pare Gains on Nationalization Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Offers to Buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 Billion: FTCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds pared their advance on Sunday on concern that Swiss authorities may need to nationalize the bank if a deal with UBS Group AG

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Offers to Buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 Billion: FTUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge

  • UBS mulls takeover of Credit Suisse with possible Swiss govt guarantees -sources

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -UBS is examining a takeover of Credit Suisse that could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, said two people with knowledge of the matter on Saturday. Under the plan, Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off, they added. UBS, Credit Suisse, and Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

  • Two major banks in Europe worry about contagion, look to regulators for reassurance - sources

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector and looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB to step in with stronger signals of support, two senior executives with knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could continue to ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Credit Suisse Bonds Gain in a Weekend Trading Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As Swiss officials and UBS Group AG raced to put together a deal for the takeover of Credit Suisse Group Inc., bonds of the embattled lender rose in a rare weekend trading session.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Offers to Buy Credit Suisse for up t

  • El-Erian Urges 25 Basis-Point Hike Saying Fed Shouldn’t Blink

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian called on the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting and couple the move with an assurance of its commitment to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Offers to Buy Cr

  • UBS makes offer for Credit Suisse as contagion fears grow

    UBS Group AG is in emergency talks to buy fellow Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse as authorities bid to stave off turmoil when markets reopen on Monday, with reports saying UBS has offered to pay up to $1 billion. Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, while European regulators are apprehensive. As one of 30 global banks seen as systemically important, any deal for Credit Suisse could ripple through global financial markets.

  • UBS Offers $1 Billion to Buy Credit Suisse

    The deal—a substantial discount to Credit Suisse’s $8 billion market value as of Friday—was engineered by Swiss regulators and is designed to restore trust in the banking system.

  • Despite market volatility, retail investors went on a buy-the-dip spree. These are the stocks they picked up, says Vanda.

    Churning financial markets, as the failure of three U.S. banks and uncertainty over one big European one continues to play out, did not stop some investors from buying that so-called dip in the stock market at one point last week.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse Could Be Imminent. Here’s Why It Matters.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only option to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • US Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for an independent probe into the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and took specific aim at the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco responsible for oversight of SVB. Democrat Warren, who is pushing for tighter banking regulations, sent a letter to the inspectors general of the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve on Sunday, urging regulators to examine the recent management and oversight of the banks which collapsed earlier this month.

  • Warren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Offers to Buy Credit Suisse for up to $1

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Blankfein Says Fed Can Stop Rate Hikes After Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said the Federal Reserve can take a pause hiking interest rates this week as the unfolding bank crisis will effectively tighten lending standards in the economy.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksUBS Of

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • UBS seeks about $6 billion in government guarantees for Credit Suisse deal

    UBS Group AG is seeking government guarantees of about $6 billion for a potential takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, a person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday. The guarantees would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, the source said. Talks to resolve the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse are encountering significant obstacles, and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combine, the first source said.

  • Thousands of City jobs at risk amid race for Credit Suisse rescue

    Thousands of jobs are set to be lost in the City as regulators race to rescue one of the world's biggest banks before markets open on Monday morning.

  • More Calls for FDIC to Raise Bank Deposit Limit

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among the lawmakers calling for a raise in the insured deposit limit at U.S. banks.

  • Aaron Rodgers Hangs With Vaccine Conspiracy Theorist RFK Jr.

    Rodgers and Kennedy have little in common besides their reputations as vaccine skeptics