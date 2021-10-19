Credit Suisse to Pay at Least $400 Million in Mozambique Scandal

Patricia Hurtado and Jonathan Browning
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

A unit of Credit Suisse Group AG pleaded guilty for its role in a fundraising scandal that looted money from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis.

An attorney for the bank entered the plea on behalf of the unit, Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd., to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday. The Zurich-based parent company also entered into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Credit Suisse will pay about $475 million to settle the matter with authorities in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere, according to people familiar with the matter. The details of the international accord will be released later, said one of the people. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

The agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international legal saga that came out of $2 billion of debt deals from 2013 to 2014 to state-owned companies that were supposed to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries.

The Credit Suisse unit “knowingly and willfully agreed to participate in a scheme to violate the federal wire fraud statute by participating in a scheme to obtain money by false and fraudulent statements,” said Alan Reifenberg, the bank attorney. “Certain employees and agents caused acts to be committed, including payments made that passed through the Eastern District of New York.”

In a 2018 indictment, the U.S. Justice Department alleged the contracts were a front for government officials and bankers to enrich themselves. Three former Credit Suisse bankers have pleaded guilty to U.S. charges stemming from the scheme.

The agreement will help the bank move past one of a series of recent scandals. The lender was forced to freeze $10 billion in supply-chain finance funds this year related to defunct finance company Greensill Capital, and it took a $5.5 billion hit from the collapse of prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management.

The Swiss bank has overhauled its management ranks in the aftermath of those blow-ups, and new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has vowed to clean up the lender’s problematic attitude toward risk management. He has spent the last few months debating strategic options, with an expectation to finalize the long-term vision and mid-term targets by the end of the year.

Credit Suisse had provisioned 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.8 billion) for litigation matters as of year-end 2020 and estimated a maximum of 900 million Swiss francs in litigation losses not covered by the provisions.

Last year the bank had been forced to drastically increase provisions -- driving it to a fourth quarter loss -- for legacy legal cases in the U.S., most notably one involving financial crisis era mortgage-backed securities.

Mozambique revealed in 2016 that it had guaranteed about $2 billion of the loans, more than previously disclosed. As a result, the International Monetary Fund froze its financial support and soon after, a group of donor countries cut their aid. The nation defaulted on $727 million of bonds in February 2017 and its currency plunged, sparking a surge in inflation.

The bonds were restructured in 2019. The tuna fishing boats they paid for are yet to operate and are rusting in the port of Maputo, the capital.

In Mozambique, the scandal has ensnared over a dozen people, including the son of the nation’s former president and the ex-head of intelligence. Former Finance Minister Manuel Chang, who signed the government guarantees for the debts, has been held in custody in South Africa since 2018.

“The Republic of Mozambique welcomes the admission by Credit Suisse to regulators today of criminal wrongdoing,” Keith Oliver, a representative for the attorney general of Mozambique, said in a statement. “This is an important step towards obtaining full redress for the people of Mozambique.”

‘Unlawful Conduct’

Mozambique has filed suit against Credit Suisse and shipbuilder Privinvest Group, one of several cases in U.K. courts that involve the bond deal. The English High Court is scheduled to begin a trial in the matter in October 2023, according to the bank’s most recent quarterly filings.

In defending its London lawsuit, Credit Suisse has insisted that it was deceived by rogue bankers and couldn’t be held responsible for their “unlawful conduct” when it arranged the loans in early 2013. The Swiss bank has said it carried out its usual due diligence before the transactions and was aware of the risk of bribery and corruption.

Andrew Pearse, who led the global financing group in the bank’s London office, testified at a 2019 federal trial in Brooklyn, New York, that he’d pocketed at least $45 million in illicit payments for his role in the arrangement of the loans.

Read more: Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Pearse Says Love Helped Fuel Fraud

The loans were for three separate maritime projects including a tuna fishing fleet, the building of a shipyard and surveillance operation to protect Mozambique’s coastline and protect against pirates, according to Pearse. Mozambican government officials, corporate executives and investment bankers stole about $200 million, prosecutors said.

Both Pearse and his successor at the bank, Surjan Singh, who also pleaded guilty, testified at the trial of Jean Boustani, a Privinvest executive accused by the U.S. of being behind the plan to get Mozambique to borrow billions of dollars and overpay for dubious maritime projects. A third banker, Datelina Subeva, Pearse’s subordinate, also pleaded guilty but didn’t testify.

All three bankers await sentencing. After a six-week trial, a federal jury cleared Boustani of all charges.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Nears Deal With U.S. Over Mozambique Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is nearing an agreement with the U.S. government that would resolve a criminal probe regarding its role in a $2 billion Mozambique bond scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Ca

  • SoftBank’s COO Clashes With Son Over Latin American Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure has advocated for a spinoff of the company’s Latin American investment fund, putting him at odds with founder Masayoshi Son, who disagrees with the move, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We

  • Ramaphosa warns Mozambique jihadists at Machel memorial

    South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday marked the 35th anniversary of the death of Mozambique's first president Samora Machel, vowing to go after Islamist insurgents wreaking havoc in the north of the country.

  • Ford Foundation’s $16 Billion Fund Accelerates Shift to Green

    (Bloomberg) -- The Ford Foundation, started by the son of Henry Ford and now one of the largest private family foundations in the world, will cease to invest in fossil fuels and emphasized its commitment to shift its focus to green assets. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHa

  • Foreign U.S. Treasury holdings rose in August but at slower pace

    Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose for a fifth straight month in August and hit a record high, but the pace of increase slowed, data from the Treasury Department showed on Monday. Gennadiy Goldberg, rates strategist for TD Securities, said the slower rate of increase likely reflected foreign buyers taking stock of less-volatile trading for U.S. debt during August.

  • What China's Economic Slowdown Means for Global Investors

    China recorded a steep economic slowdown in the third quarter as its pandemic bounceback fades—and now, Beijing is taking on longer-term issues including household debt and energy consumption. WSJ’s Anna Hirtenstein explains what investors are watching. Photo: Long Wei/Sipa Asia/Zuma Press

  • Zillow shares slip as it pauses homebuying on U.S. labor, supply crunch

    The company, through its Zillow Offers unit, buys homes from homeowners and performs light repairs on them, requiring the services of inspectors and contractors. Zillow shares fell as much as 11.4% to $93.54 in early trading, their lowest since September 2020. The U.S. housing sector that earlier witnessed a boom has lost its momentum in recent months, hurt by a tight jobs market, supply chain issues and shortage of raw materials.

  • Vale May Offer Clues on What Direction Iron Ore Markets Are Heading

    (Bloomberg) -- With iron ore trading at its most erratic in at least a decade, investors will be turning to Brazilian producer Vale SA for some much-needed direction.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe world’s second

  • China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behaviour

    China's parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes. In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behaviour in children under their care. "There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People's Congress (NPC).

  • A 'substantial' economic slowdown awaits us in 2022: Goldman Sachs chief economist

    Yahoo Finance Live chats at length with Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius on where he sees the economy headed.

  • Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

    Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it's a cold winter.

  • Oil futures on track to finish at multiyear highs as Russia’s offer to boost natural-gas supplies may come with a catch

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, on track to finish at fresh multiyear highs, on reports that Russia's offer to boost natural-gas supplies to Europe may come with a catch.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • BlackRock Says Active Managers Should Seize ESG to Beat Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. said active investors have an opportunity to beat the market by digging deeper into information about the sustainability of companies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhile countless data

  • Mortgage rates may spike 30% next year, according to a new forecast

    Get ready for higher rates, advises the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Still Misjudges Reflation Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent market jitters over stagflation are “misplaced” and the shift to bargain stocks and economically sensitive companies should continue, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • China Selling $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is selling a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.