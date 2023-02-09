Credit Suisse posts biggest loss since 2008 financial crisis

Robin MILLARD
·3 min read

Credit Suisse on Thursday posted its biggest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis and the scandal-plagued Swiss banking giant expects to fall deeper into the red in 2023.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which unveiled a dramatic restructuring plan in October aimed at stopping the rot, reported a net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) for 2022.

The Zurich-based lender had waved goodbye to more than eight billion Swiss francs during the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

Citing the impact from restructuring charges and its exit from non-core businesses, Credit Suisse said in a statement that it "would also expect the group to report a substantial loss before taxes in 2023".

Those restructuring costs are estimated at around 1.6 billion Swiss francs this year and around one billion francs in 2024.

In the last quarter, its net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to nearly 1.4 billion Swiss francs, which is slightly better than had been feared.

In November, the bank issued a profit warning on restructuring charges, lower activity in the capital markets and large client withdrawals, saying it expected a loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs.

Credit Suisse recorded net asset outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter of last year alone.

"We've seen a reversal in January," chief financial officer Dixit Joshi told reporters, explaining that capital outflows were mainly concentrated in October but slowed in December.

- 'Simpler, more focused bank' -

The bank unveiled a dramatic restructuring plan at the end of October, focused on drastically reducing the scale of its investment banking unit, at the heart of a string of scandals.

Among the changes, it decided to revive its First Boston brand, named after a US investment bank it absorbed in 1990, bringing together its capital market and advisory activities.

On Thursday the bank announced the acquisition of the investment banking business of M. Klein & Company for $175 million, thus taking a step forward in the transformation of its investment banking arm.

Credit Suisse's capital-guzzling investment banking arm has been the source of heavy losses which plunged Credit Suisse's accounts into the red -- eclipsing its more stable activities such as wealth management or its Swiss domestic banking services.

Credit Suisse's investment bank suffered a loss of 3.7 billion Swiss francs in 2021.

It was hit by the implosion of US fund Archegos, which cost Credit Suisse more than $5 billion.

Under the bank's revamp, Credit Suisse will refocus on its most stable activities and reduce its merchant banking.

"2022 was a crucial year for Credit Suisse," said chief executive Ulrich Korner said.

"We announced our strategic plan to create a simpler, more focused bank, built around client needs and since October we have been executing at pace," he said.

"We have a clear plan to create a new Credit Suisse and intend to continue to deliver on our three-year strategic transformation by reshaping our portfolio, reallocating capital, right-sizing our cost base, and building on our leading franchises."

rjm-noo/vog/lth

Recommended Stories

  • High school boys' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

    High school boys' basketball: City playoff results Wednesday and updated pairings

  • High school girls' water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

    High school girls' water polo: Southern Section playoff results Wednesday and updated pairings

  • England coach McCullum plots to topple his native New Zealand

    Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum thinks patriotic cricket fans will forgive him for coaching England against New Zealand, as long as the two sides deliver an entertaining clash.   Next up is his first tour in New Zealand as England coach with two Tests against the Black Caps, starting at Mount Maunganui next Thursday before a second in Wellington the following week.

  • Multiple Reasons for the Decline of InterDigital (IDCC) in 2022

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 12.47% compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The fund delivered a -9.16% return in […]

  • Should You Hold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)?

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 12.47% compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The fund delivered a -9.16% return in […]

  • Melksham Community Larder tries to tackle food waste

    It is urging people to donate excess food for redistribution rather than dispose of it

  • NBA's Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in trade from Brooklyn: US media

    NBA superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, US media reported on Wednesday.Durant -- a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and a former NBA regular-season MVP -- had requested a trade in June, less than a year after he inked a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets.

  • Credit Suisse to Buy Klein’s Boutique in $210 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said that it will buy Michael Klein’s investment banking boutique as it brings in the veteran dealmaker to lead the spinoff of its First Boston unit.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Br

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]