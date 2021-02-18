Credit Suisse Sees Strong Start to Year After Quarterly Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and signaled rising client activity, providing relief to Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein after a tumultuous first year in charge.

Equity-underwriting fees more than tripled and loan-loss provisions were less than forecast, helping to limit the damage from charges tied to U.S. litigation and a writedown of hedge fund investments. The bank also pointed to a strong start to 2021 after trading revenue fell short of estimates in the fourth quarter.

The results will buoy Gottstein after he spent his first year trying to draw a line under legacy issues, taking over in the wake of a damaging spying scandal. He merged the investment banking businesses into a single division and centralized controls after questionable dealings with a top client and missteps in asset management. Provisions of about $988 million for U.S. legal cases and a $413 million impairment on a hedge fund investment -- both predating his tenure -- ultimately pushed the lender into a fourth-quarter loss, the first since 2017.

After hits related to U.S. legal charges and a hedge fund investment, the Swiss bank posted a net loss of 353 million francs ($393 million), compared with analyst estimates for a loss of about 529 million francs. Credit Suisse saw better-than- expected results across key divisions and posted loan loss provisions of 138 million francs that were also lower than forecast.

While warning on the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, the bank said the early part of 2021 had seen a “substantial year on year increase in client activity.” The investment bank -- which saw fourth quarter revenue increase by 18% in dollar terms -- is benefiting from both higher trading and capital markets issuance. Rising activity is also benefiting key private banking business, spanning Asia Pacific, International Wealth Management and Switzerland.

Fourth-quarter highlights:

International wealth management pretax loss 12m francs vs estimates for 41.2 lossNet revenue 5.2b francs vs 5.1b estimateSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 487m francs vs 423.9m estimateAPAC pretax profit 237m francs vs 161.6m estimate

Shares of Switzerland’s No. 2 lender have declined about 3% since the end of 2019, trailing larger rival UBS Group AG, which gained 14%. This year, the two banks are up by a similar amount.

The charges marred a quarter in which most rivals were lifted again by a global trading rally. Germany’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month closed out a bumper year for the securities business with a 17% jump in fixed-income trading, the second straight quarter in which it beat most Wall Street peers.

Credit Suisse saw lower trading results than many other European banks, with fixed-income sales and trading revenue little changed at $788 million, compared with analyst estimates of $904.4 million. Equity revenue was also lower than expected. Investment banking revenue gained 19% overall in U.S. dollars terms, buoyed by the capital markets business.

Overall, results were also helped by a 158 million-franc gain related to the equity investment revaluation of Six and a 127 million franc gain related to the equity investment revaluation of Allfunds Group, offsetting some of the pain of the legal and hedge fund charges.

A two-decade Credit Suisse veteran, Gottstein took over in February 2020 after revelations that the bank had spied on employees led to the ouster of Tidjane Thiam. He vowed to restore calm while continuing the strategy of his predecessor, who had scaled back volatile trading and tied the investment bank more closely to the needs of the bank’s wealth management clients, offering bespoke deals or loans against their assets.

