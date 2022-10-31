Credit Suisse prices shares in capital hike at 3.82 francs

Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Monday said qualified investors have committed to buying 462 million new shares at a purchase price of 3.82 Swiss francs ($3.83), as it announced details of its capital hike.

The fund raising is part of the embattled bank's restructuring plans it announced last week to tackle the biggest crisis in the company's history.

The price represented 94% of the volume weighted average price of Credit Suisse shares on Oct. 27 and 28, and will raise gross proceeds of 1.76 billion Swiss francs.

Some 307.6 million of the new shares are expected to be bought by Saudi National Bank, giving it a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, the Swiss lender said.

Existing investors meanwhile will get the chance to buy 889 million shares being offered at a price of 2.52 francs per share, with subscription rights corresponding to the size of their present stake.

It is expected that seven pre-emptive subscription rights will entitle their holder to purchase two new shares at a 32% discount on the reference price, Credit Suisse said.

The gross proceeds of both capital increases is expected to be about 4 billion francs, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas Bails From Yeezy. Why That Packs a Punch.

    Rapper Kanye West’s fashion line of mostly sneakers generated significant earnings and fat margins at Adidas. Replacing it won’t be easy.

  • Don’t Expect Stocks to Rally, Even if GOP Wins Control of Congress

    The Fed, not the politicians, will call the stock market’s tune. Shades of 1994, with some important exceptions.

  • Derivatives Worth $1.9 Billion at Risk After HSCEI Breaks 5,000

    (Bloomberg) -- About 2.7 trillion won ($1.9 billion) worth of equity-linked securities sold mostly to retail investors in South Korea are estimated to be at risk of capital losses due to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index’s drop below 5,000, according to Samsung Securities Co. analyst Jun Gyun.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesM

  • Dollar steadies as Fed looms; yen fragile

    The dollar advanced on Monday as bets cooled that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive rate-hiking cycle, ahead of its key policy meeting this week and as domestic data points to underlying inflation pressure. The greenback moved broadly higher in Asia trade, particularly against the Japanese yen, rising more than 0.5% and pushing above the 148 yen level. The yen last traded 147.82 per dollar, further pressured by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday, and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's still-dovish comments in the face of rising interest rates elsewhere.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.

    President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power, shutting out reformers to take charge of the world's second-largest economy — and that's rocked markets.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

    There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory. The result is a batch of compelling opportunities for investors with the resources and mindset to deal with the ongoing volatility.

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.

    It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.

  • China Property Billionaire Wu Resigns as Longfor Chair During Sector Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. plummeted the most on record after billionaire Chairperson Wu Yajun stepped down, leaving the company without its longtime leader during a deepening nationwide property crisis.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on P

  • 15 Biggest Indian Companies By Market Cap

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest Indian companies by market cap. If you want to see more of the biggest Indian companies by market cap, go directly to 5 Biggest Indian Companies By Market Cap. Like the United States, India has experienced substantial inflation in 2022. Retail inflation was […]

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.